STORY: Google has agreed to settle a lawsuit claiming it secretly tracked the internet use of millions of people who thought they were browsing privately.

A judge in Oakland, California, put a class action trial scheduled for February on hold after lawyers for Google and attorneys for consumers said they had reached a preliminary settlement.

The lawsuit had sought at least $5 billion.

Settlement terms were not disclosed, but the lawyers said they had agreed to a binding term sheet through mediation.

They are expected to present a formal settlement for court approval in February.

Neither Google nor lawyers for the plaintiff consumers immediately responded to requests for comment.

The plaintiffs alleged that Google's analytics, cookies and apps let its parent company Alphabet track their activity, even when they set Google's Chrome browser to "Incognito" mode and other browsers to "private" browsing mode.

They said this turned Google into an "unaccountable trove of information" on users' friends, hobbies, shopping habits, and "potentially embarrassing things" they seek out online.

In August, the court rejected Google's bid to dismiss the lawsuit.

The judge said it was an open question whether Google had made a legally binding promise not to collect users' data when they browsed in private mode.

The court cited the company's privacy policy and other statements it made suggesting limits on what information it might collect.

The lawsuit was filed in 2020, and was said to cover cover "millions" of Google users since 2016.

It sought at least $5,000 in damages per user for violations of federal wire-tapping and California privacy laws.