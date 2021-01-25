Log in
Google stops donations to U.S. Congress members who voted against election results

01/25/2021 | 11:42pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Logo of Google on a building at La Defense

(Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's Google said on Monday it will not make contributions from its political action committee this election cycle to any Congress member who voted against certifying the results of the presidential election.

Earlier this month, following the violent storming of the U.S. Capitol, the tech giant had paused all political contributions to reassess its policies toward political contribution.

"Following that review, the NetPAC board has decided that it will not be making any contributions this cycle to any member of Congress who voted against certification of the election results," a Google representative said in a statement.

Hundreds of former President Donald Trump's supporters stormed the halls of Congress on Jan. 6 in a bid to overturn his election defeat, battling police in the hallways and delaying the certification of President Joe Biden's victory for hours.

Following the incident, Republicans in Congress faced blowback from several corporate firms who paused campaign donations and said they were reviewing their policies.

Amazon.com Inc, AT&T Inc, Comcast Corp, Verizon Communications Inc are among the many big companies who have threatened to throttle fundraising resources for Republicans.

AT&T and Comcast, for example, are among the biggest corporate donors in Washington.

(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 0.09% 1894.28 Delayed Quote.7.98%
AMAZON.COM, INC. 0.05% 3294 Delayed Quote.1.08%
COMCAST CORPORATION 0.60% 48.97 Delayed Quote.-7.10%
