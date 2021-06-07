Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Google to change global advertising practices in landmark antitrust deal

06/07/2021 | 07:45am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A man holds his smartphone which displays the Google home page, in this picture illustration taken in Bordeaux, Southwestern France

PARIS (Reuters) -Google said it would make changes to its global advertising business to ensure it did not abuse its dominance, bowing to antitrust pressure for the first time in a landmark settlement with French authorities.

The deal with the French competition watchdog could help rebalance the power over advertising in favour of publishers, which held sway over the business in the pre-internet era but lost control with the rapid rise of Google and Facebook.

The settlement, which was announced on Monday and also saw Google fined 220 million euros ($268 million), is the first time the U.S. tech giant has agreed to make changes to its huge advertising business, which brings in the bulk of its revenue.

"The decision to sanction Google is of particular significance because it's the first decision in the world focusing on the complex algorithmic auction processes on which the online ad business relies," said France's antitrust chief Isabelle de Silva.

The watchdog found that Google's ad management platform for large publishers - Google Ad Manager - favoured the company's own online ad marketplace - Google AdX - where publishers sell space to advertisers in real-time.

Ad Manager provided AdX with strategic data such as the winning bidding prices, while AdX also enjoyed privileged access to requests made by advertisers via Google's ad services, the authority said.

AdX, in turn, exchanged data more smoothly with Ad Manager than it did with other advertising management platforms, the watchdog added. Such platforms are crucial for publishers to manage and sell advertising space.

Under the terms of the settlement, Google made commitments to improve the way Ad Manager services worked with rival ad servers and ad space sales platforms, the French watchdog said. Some changes would be implemented by the first quarter of 2022, it said, adding that Google would not appeal the decision.

Google also said it had agreed to make it easier for publishers to use its data and tools.

"We will be testing and developing these changes over the coming months before rolling them out more broadly, including some globally," the company added.

'RIGHTLY SANCTIONED'

Many publishers globally have been infuriated over ad practices employed by the tech giants, whose success relies on the trove of data it has amassed over the years.

Most of Google's sales come from search and YouTube ads. But last year about $23 billion was tied to helping publishers sell ads, drawing antitrust scrutiny to the connections between Google's businesses, plus calls from some critics to break up the sprawling company.

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire welcomed the antitrust decision.

"The practices put in place by Google to favour its own advertising technologies have affected press groups, whose business model is heavily dependent on ad revenues," he said.

"These are serious practices and they have been rightly sanctioned."

The French authority said the decision opens the way for publishers who felt disadvantaged to seek damages from Google.

It launched its investigation in 2019 following a complaint from News Corp., French news publishing group Le Figaro and Belgian press group Rossel.

The three publishers did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

($1 = 0.8225 euros)

(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; Writing by Richard Lough; Editing by Christian Lowe and Pravin Char)

By Mathieu Rosemain


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 1.96% 2393.57 Delayed Quote.36.57%
FACEBOOK INC 1.32% 330.35 Delayed Quote.20.94%
SSP GROUP PLC 0.70% 301.5 Delayed Quote.9.01%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:35aNucor to buy Cornerstone Building's insulated metal panels unit for $1 bln
RE
09:34aWall St opens flat as investors await inflation data
RE
09:32aIndia announces free COVID shots for adults after bungling rollout amid soaring deaths
RE
09:30aWhat now for the G7 tax deal on multinationals?
RE
09:30aRussia seen raising rates again on Friday as inflation remains high
RE
09:30a9 of 28 economists expect russian central bank to raise key interest rate to 5.50% on friday
RE
09:30a19 of 28 economists expect russian central bank to raise key interest rate to 5.25% on friday
RE
09:21aMexican president keeps Congress, but loses shine in mid-term vote
RE
09:20aDGAP-PVR  : Klöckner & Co SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
DJ
09:19aJPMorgan appoints Goldman Sachs, Wells Fargo executives to lead growth equity arm
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
3Oil eases on Iran concern after hitting two-year high above $72
4TESLA, INC. : TESLA : China blocks several cryptocurrency-related social media accounts amid crackdown
5EXCLUSIVE: Some on Wall Street try options trade to bet against AMC without getting burned

HOT NEWS