Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Google to slash amount it keeps from sales on its cloud marketplace- CNBC

09/26/2021 | 12:57pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A sign is pictured outside a Google office near the company's headquarters in Mountain View, California

(Reuters) -Alphabet Inc's Google will take a smaller cut when customers buy software from other vendors on its cloud marketplace, CNBC reported on Sunday.

The Google Cloud Platform is cutting its percentage revenue share to 3% from 20%, CNBC said, citing a person familiar with the matter. https://cnb.cx/2XZp7ep

"Our goal is to provide partners with the best platform and most competitive incentives in the industry. We can confirm that a change to our Marketplace fee structure is in the works and we'll have more to share on this soon," a Google Cloud spokesperson said in a statement to Reuters.

Earlier this year, Google cut the service fee it charges developers on its app store by half on the first $1 million they earn in revenue in a year.

(Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:32pUNECA UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC COMMISSION FOR AFR : CR4D top organs converge in Dakar to endorse five-year Strategic Plan
PU
01:31pCanada foreign minister says eyes wide open when it comes to normalizing China ties
RE
01:07pEU says U.S. trade, tech council to boost its clout, set rules for 21st century
RE
12:57pGoogle to slash amount it keeps from sales on its cloud marketplace- CNBC
RE
12:27pNew York may tap National Guard to replace unvaccinated healthcare workers
RE
12:23pEgypt's central bank approves contactless payments through mobile phones
RE
12:01pGerman CDU/CSU and SPD tied in national election - exit poll
RE
11:55aBP says nearly a third of its UK fuel stations running on empty
RE
11:32aBOX OFFICE : 'Dear Evan Hansen' Hits Wrong Notes as 'Shang-Chi' Stays No. 1
RE
10:22aU.K.'s Wise to join the New Payments Platform in Australia
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla : Shanghai to make 300,000 cars Jan-Sept despite chip shortage - ..
2China Evergrande : steps up funding oversight of Evergrande property pr..
3Bayer : Middle East announces partnership with the United Nations Popul..
4Public Joint Stock Gazprom : Russia's Gazprom is ready to boost gas sal..
5Alibaba : Ninja Van raises $578 million in funding round, adds Alibaba ..

HOT NEWS