Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Google unveils ChatGPT rival Bard

02/06/2023 | 05:09pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: Competition for the best in artificial intelligence, or AI, is heating up.

Google parent Alphabet on Monday announced plans to launch Bard - an artificial intelligence chatbot service.

Bard will be released to test users before being released to the public in the coming weeks.

Powering Bard is LaMDA, Google's AI that can generate prose so human-like that a company engineer last year called it sentient - or able to perceive or feel things - a claim the technology giant and scientists widely dismissed.

This news follows recent statements by Microsoft that it aims to infuse AI into all its products following the launch of the explosively popular ChatGPT - the chatbot sensation which can generate articles, essays, jokes and even poetry in response to prompts.

Microsoft is an investor in and partner with ChatGPT's maker, OpenAI.

It has been rated the fastest-growing consumer app in history.

Alphabet Chief Executive Sundar Pichai said Google also plans to add AI-powered features to its search engine to synthesize information to answer complex queries.

Pichai said Google will give tools, first powered by LaMDA and later by other AI technology, to web developers, creators and enterprises starting next month.


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. -1.79% 102.9 Delayed Quote.18.76%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -0.61% 256.77 Delayed Quote.7.73%
Latest news "Economy"
05:59pBritain needs new 'stockpile' strategy to support Ukraine, says Labour
RE
05:56pCredit suisse is delaying compensation day for some of its banke…
RE
05:56pWhat the world's longest happiness study says about money
RE
05:45pAustralian Consumer Confidence Lowest Since August
DJ
05:41pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.61% to 96.59 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:41pEuro Lost 0.68% to $1.0726 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:41pSterling Lost 0.32% to $1.2018 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:41pDollar Gains 1.12% to 132.65 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:39pUK's Royal Mail workers call off two-day strike, union says
RE
05:37pUtilities Up on Defensive Bias -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Nissan to buy up to 15% stake in Renault EV unit under reshaped allianc..
2Analyst recommendations: Tesla, Hartford Financial, Pool Corporation...
3Hedge funds caught in bigger squeeze than 2021 meme stock frenzy - Gold..
4Rothschild : Concordia announces its intention to file a simplified ten..
5Futures fall with eyes on earnings

HOT NEWS