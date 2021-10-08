GooseFX Secures $4.5M to Build Solana's First Full-Suite DeFi Solution

GooseFX's seed round funding is a major step toward creating a complete DeFi platform on the Solana blockchain, featuring a variety of decentralized peer-to-peer financial products.

SINGAPORE, Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GooseFX , a full-suite decentralized finance (DeFi) platform for the Solana ecosystem, has raised $4.5 million in seed funding. The investment was led by SkyVision Capital , along with backers such as Animoca Brands , Kucoin Labs , GSR Trading , Solana Capital , CoinShares , Gate.io , Bixin Ventures , Darkpool Ventures , Double Peak , Genblock Capital , MEXC , and others.

The funds will further GooseFX's ambitions to deliver a complete DeFi experience built on the Solana blockchain and the Serum DEX, where users will be able to trade cryptocurrency, tokenized stocks, DeFi derivatives, as well as enjoy cross-platform collateralization of assets, including the Goose Nest NFT store.

"SkyVision is proud to support the GooseFX protocol as it aims to accelerate the crypto ecosystem — being a full-suite DeFi solution for the community with a strong focus on great UI/UX. We are excited for the unique offerings that the protocol aims to bring such as single-sided asset staking and NFT loans/perpetuals to the Solana ecosystem and their future NFT marketplace. The team is highly experienced with a wealth of both traditional and decentralized finance backgrounds and have the long-term support of strong investors," said SkyVision Capital.

Consisting of a team of six experienced engineers with financial backgrounds, GooseFX believes in providing financial freedom and equal market access to users around the world. The project is actively developing a platform for the decentralized trading of tokenized stocks and futures, as well as the first single-sided liquidity pools on Solana. GooseFX's extensive roadmap covers decentralized trading of crypto derivatives and NFT's.

GooseFX is built on Solana and Serum, which the team is confident will support the speed and scalability for a superior DeFi user experience. The Solana network features high transaction throughput, a secured network consensus mechanism, and progressively cheaper transaction costs, while the Serum central limit order book offers an unmatched source of liquidity.

GooseFX is nearing the alpha release of its platform and the team will share more developments in the near future.

About GooseFX

GooseFX is a full-suite DeFi platform built on the Solana blockchain and Serum DEX, offering a variety of unique decentralized peer-to-peer financial products. We aim to be a complete DeFi experience where you can trade cryptocurrencies, tokenized stocks, forex, NFTs, and their derivative counterparts.

Social Media

Website: https://goosefx.io

Twitter: https://twitter.com/GooseFX1

Discord: http://discord.gg/cDEPXpY26q

Medium: https://medium.com/goosefx

Media contact: contact@goosefx.io

Related Images











Image 1: GooseFX Secures $4.5M to Build Solana's First Full-Suite DeFi Solution









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment