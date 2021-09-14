Log in
Gopher Protocol : Amendments to articles of incorporation/bylaws/change in fiscal year (Form 8-K)

09/14/2021 | 07:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

- Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year.

The Board of Directors of GBT Technologies Inc. (the 'Company') approved a reverse stock split of all of the Company's Common Stock, pursuant to which every 50 shares of Common Stock of the Company shall be reverse split, reconstituted and converted into one (1) share of Common Stock of the Company (the 'Reverse Stock Split').

To effectuate the Reverse Stock Split, the Company filed on September 10, 2021 a Certificate of Change Pursuant to Nevada Revised Statutes ('NRS') Section 78.209 (the 'Certificate of Change') with the Secretary of State of the State of Nevada subject to FINRA approval. The Reverse Stock Split will not alter any existing shareholder's percentage interest in the Company's equity, except to the extent that the Reverse Stock Split results in any of the Company's existing shareholders owning a fractional share. No fractional shares shall be issued. In lieu of issuing fractional shares, the Company will issue to any shareholder who otherwise would have been entitled to receive a fractional share as a result of the Reverse Split an additional full share of its common stock. Under Nevada law, because the Reverse Stock Split was approved by the Board of Directors of the Company in accordance with NRS Sections 78.207 and 78.209, no stockholder approval was required.

The Company submitted an Issuer Company Related Action Notification regarding the Reverse Stock Split to FINRA on September 13, 2021. FINRA has not yet declared an effective date for the Reverse Stock Split.

The foregoing information is a summary of each of the agreements involved in the transactions described above, is not complete, and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of those agreements, each of which is attached an exhibit to this Current Report on Form 8-K. Readers should review those agreements for a complete understanding of the terms and conditions associated with this transaction.

Disclaimer

Gopher Protocol Inc. published this content on 14 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2021 11:11:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
