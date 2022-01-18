Gopuff Expands to Private Label with the Launch of “Basically,”

Instant needs category pioneer introduces product line of “more-than-ordinary basics” at a great value, when consumers need them most

Gopuff, the go-to platform for immediate delivery of consumers’ everyday needs, today announced the launch of Basically, its first curated product line, marking the company’s entrance into private label. Gopuff’s Basically, line gives customers access to high-quality snacks, water and home essentials at a great value.

Gopuff's Basically, line gives customers access to high-quality snacks, water and home essentials at a great value.

Basically, bottled water is the first product to be live on Gopuff, followed by other Basically,-branded essentials including cleaning products, batteries, paper products, cutlery and food storage. Additionally, Gopuff’s Basically, Amazing line of snacks will be launching over the next few weeks and will include pretzels, nuts, trail mix, popcorn and snack mix. Gopuff will continue to roll out new products to the Basically, line in the coming months and plans to introduce additional private label brands later this year.

“After over 8 years of delivering instant needs, we truly understand what our loyal customers look for in everyday essentials - insights that have enabled us to create product lines designed specifically for them,” said Daniel Folkman, Senior Vice President of Business at Gopuff. “Gopuff has always been about fulfilling the evolving needs of the modern consumer, instantly and seamlessly. Basically, is a byproduct of that, and another example of how we are uniquely positioned to show up for our customers.”

Gopuff, which holds over 73% category share in the Instant Needs category in the U.S., according to Yipit data, and operates in 1000+ cities, is taking a unique approach to private label, using consumer trend data, surveys and more to develop products, flavors and pack sizes that perfectly suit its customers’ needs and tastes. For example, with nuts, instead of starting with the biggest sellers in the total market - traditional roasted & salted varieties - Gopuff opted to go straight for big and bold flavors, such as Habanero BBQ Almonds and Everything Seasoned Cashews, because that’s what we know our customers love.

Basically, is the latest new vertical launched by Gopuff, using the company’s insights on consumer behavior and the flexibility derived from end-to-end ownership of its business model to create a new, attractive offering for customers. In July 2021, the company launched Gopuff Kitchen, delivering freshly prepared food and beverages in more than 70 locations, with plans to launch many more this year.

Gopuff Private Label is led by Jessica Glendenning, who joined the company last year. Glendenning is an industry leader who spent 15 years at Target and served as head of merchandising at Brandless. Gopuff has also brought on board Sonia Eschenauer as Director of Private Label Merchandising and Bri Waldoch as Senior Merchant of Private Label.

About Gopuff

Gopuff is the go-to platform for instant delivery of consumers’ evolving, everyday needs. With an unmatched assortment of products including cleaning and home products, over-the-counter medications, baby and pet products, food and drinks, local brands, as well as alcohol and fresh prepared food in some markets, Gopuff brings a unique, seamless, and reliable experience to customers in over 1,000 cities for a flat $1.95 delivery fee.

Founded in 2013 by co-founders and co-CEOs Rafael Ilishayev and Yakir Gola, Gopuff created the instant needs category and continues to build the rails for the future of commerce. To learn more, visit www.gopuff.com or follow Gopuff on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram. Download the Gopuff app on iOS and Android.

