Gordon Brothers Provides SPM Toys Trading GmbH Secured Term Loan to Acquire Intellectual Property Rights & Assets from Spiele Max GmbH

11/30/2021 | 03:01am EST
Cologne, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gordon Brothers, the global advisory, restructuring and investment firm, has provided SPM Toys Trading GmbH a secured term loan to purchase the intellectual property rights and assets of German retailer Spiele Max GmbH.

SPM Toys Trading will use the funds to acquire the retail inventory from all 49 Spiele Max stores in Germany. Additionally, the business will continue developing its online presence to support growing demand from consumers. 

“We’re delighted to support SPM Toys Trading in their restructuring plans,” said Andreas Kemper, Managing Director at Gordon Brothers. “The loan facility will enable the retailer to restructure the Spiele Max business and drive online innovations to further grow the business, whilst maintaining a physical presence on the high street.”

“We are pleased to have partnered with Gordon Brothers on this transaction. The cooperation with the entire team at Gordon Brothers was enjoyable and very productive. They have a remarkable track record in retail which made them the ideal partner” said Falk Siegmundt at SPM Toys Trading. “This financing will enable us to develop and grow the Spiele Max brand, to drive our digital transformation and to expand our market share further. The Spiele Max team is delighted to start a successful new chapter with Spiele Max.”

Please contact Andreas Kemper at akemper@gordonbrothers.com for more information.

About Gordon Brothers
Since 1903, Gordon Brothers (www.gordonbrothers.com) has helped lenders, operating executives, advisors and investors move forward through change. The firm brings a powerful combination of expertise and capital to clients, developing customized solutions on an integrated or standalone basis across four service areas: valuations, dispositions, operations and investments. Whether to fuel growth or facilitate strategic consolidation, Gordon Brothers partners with companies in the retail, commercial and industrial sectors to put assets to their highest and best use. Gordon Brothers conducts more than $70 billion worth of dispositions and appraisals annually. Gordon Brothers is headquartered in Boston, with over 30 offices across five continents.

About Spiele Max GmbH
Founded in 1982, Spiele Max is an established multi-channel dealer in Germany specialising in toys, baby equipment and children’s fashion. Headquartered in Stahnsdorf, near Berlin, the company operates 49 stores nationwide and has a rapidly growing online shop. 


Lauren Nadeau
Gordon Brothers
1-617-422-6599
lnadeau@gordonbrothers.com

© GlobeNewswire 2021
