Gores Holdings IX, Inc. Announces Pricing of $525 Million Initial Public Offering

01/12/2022 | 02:11pm EST
Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (the “Company”), a blank check company sponsored by an affiliate of The Gores Group and formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 52,500,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on the Nasdaq Global Market and trade under the ticker symbol “GHIXU” beginning January 12, 2022. Each unit consists of one share of the Company’s Class A common stock and one-third of one warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one share of the Company’s Class A common stock at a price of $11.50 per share. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A common stock and warrants are expected to be listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbols “GHIX” and “GHIXW,” respectively.

Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC are serving as joint book-running managers for the offering. The Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 7,875,000 units at the initial public offering price to cover over-allotments, if any.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the prospectus may be obtained from Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., Attn: Prospectus Department, 1 Columbus Circle, New York, New York 10019, telephone: 800-503-4611 or email: prospectus.cpdg@db.com; Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, telephone: (866) 471-2526, or email: prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com.

A registration statement relating to the securities has been declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on January 11, 2022. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements,” including with respect to the proposed initial public offering and the anticipated use of the net proceeds. No assurance can be given that the offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all, or that the net proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s registration statement and preliminary prospectus for the Company’s offering filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.


HOT NEWS