Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Gotion, PTT Group plan battery venture in Thailand

12/15/2022 | 08:06am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SHANGHAI/BEIJING (Reuters) -Volkswagen-backed Chinese battery maker Gotion High Tech will partner with PTT Group in the production and export of battery modules and packs in Thailand, the Chinese company said in a Shenzhen filing on Thursday.

Gotion's Singapore unit will set up a joint venture with Thailand's PTT for the projects with initial registered capital of 300 million Thai Baht ($8.60 million), the company said.

The joint venture, which is 49% owned by Gotion and 51% by PTT, will work on batteries for both electric vehicles and energy storage, Gotion said.

It is expected to start production at a battery pack production line in the Eastern Economic Corridor of Thailand by the fourth quarter of 2023, the Chinese company said in a separate company statement.

The cooperation will help Gotion's global expansion, company chairman Li Zhen said in the statement.

Anhui, China-based Gotion, which counts Volkswagen as its largest single investor, plans to locate one-third of its production capacity outside China by 2025.

Chinese battery makers are accelerating production expansion in Europe and Southeast Asia to meet growing demand from electric vehicle makers and energy storage household clients in global markets.

However, many of them are yet to make concrete moves to build factories in the United States due to concerns of higher costs and political risks.

Reuters in October reported that Chinese battery giant CATL had slowed plans to invest in battery plants in North America over concerns that new U.S. rules on sourcing required materials would drive up costs.

($1 = 34.9000 baht)

(Reporting by Zhang Yan, Ella Cao and Meg Shen; Editing by David Goodman and Mark Porter)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GOTION HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD. -1.24% 30.96 End-of-day quote.-39.59%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) 0.40% 5728.8 Real-time Quote.-9.98%
SHENZHEN GAS CORPORATION LTD. 0.59% 6.87 End-of-day quote.-22.20%
VOLKSWAGEN AG -0.51% 137.12 Delayed Quote.-22.38%
Latest news "Economy"
08:16aTurkey's Baykar launches new jet-powered drone, aiming for air-to-air combat
RE
08:16aGerman pipeline firms say they will 'make hydrogen happen' in 2025
RE
08:09aItaly wants to bring Telecom Italia's unit Sparkle under public control, sources say
RE
08:07aSouth Africa's Ramaphosa guns for party leadership after 'Farmgate' scandal
RE
08:06aGotion, PTT Group plan battery venture in Thailand
RE
08:05aECB ups Banco BPM's core capital ratio threshold to 8.7% from 8.5%
RE
08:02aWith ropes and hands, trawler crew save dozens of migrants from freezing waters after dinghy sinks
RE
07:55aFidelity National agrees to strategic review, adds director in deal with D.E. Shaw
RE
07:55aPutin says Russia to increase gas sales 'to the East'
RE
07:55aPutin says Russian exports to EU rose in 2022, trade "imbalanced"
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analysis-Investors bet Fed will blink if recession hits despite 'higher..
2Germany's half-a-trillion dollar energy bazooka may not be enough
3Futures slide on worries over hawkish Fed
4KERING : Gets a Neutral rating from JP Morgan
5Analyst recommendations: Aviva, Blackrock, Marriott, Nvidia...

HOT NEWS