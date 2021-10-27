Gourmet Macaroni and Cheese Restaurant Mr. Mac's Now Shipping Nationwide

The Manchester, NH-based restaurant now delivers your favorite Take N’ Bake Macs right to your door!

Manchester, N.H. , Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mr. Mac’s, the award-winning gourmet macaroni and cheese restaurant, today announces it will ship its flavorful, fresh, Take N’ Bake Macs nationwide.



Customers across the continental U.S. can choose their favorite macs to be shipped fresh, ready for the oven. Simply select your macs, place your order, unbox, unwrap, and heat until bubbly.

Flavors include:

Classic All American

Blazin’ Buffalo Chicken

Bacon Cheddar Mac

Cheeseburger Mac

Cheese Please!

Chicken Bacon Ranch

Chicken Scampi

Deluxe Cheeseburger

Garden Veggie Mac

Jalapeno Popper Mac

Lobstah Mac

Pizza Mac

Philly Cheese Steak

Pulled Pork Mac

Shrimp Scampi

Taco Mac



Since being featured on television shows such as “Man v. Food” and “Food Paradise”, interest in Mr. Mac’s has grown nationwide and the restaurant has received several requests to ship the gourmet product across the country. Mr. Mac’s is happy to now accommodate those requests and create new and returning fans throughout the U.S.

“We’re overwhelmed by the excitement and support we’ve received since beginning trial runs for our nationwide shipping,” shared Mark Murphy, Mr. Mac’s vice president of operations. “We can’t wait to share this New Hampshire favorite across the country, especially with new customers we know will love the innovative mac and cheese flavors that make Mr. Mac’s special.”

The macs are shipped via UPS Ground and arrive in 2-3 business days. All orders submitted on Thursdays and Fridays will be shipped the following Monday. Shipping costs are based on location. Each order is packed fresh with cool packs to keep the product at a safe temperature and Mr. Mac’s recommends refrigerating upon arrival unless putting directly in the oven.

Since 2010, Mr. Mac’s owners Valerie Anderson and Patrick Cain have focused on providing quality products and a memorable family experience in their restaurants. Over the last twelve years, Mr. Mac’s has been honored with numerous “Best of” awards and is known for its generous support of local charities.

Mr. Mac’s has plans to expand its footprint throughout New England and nationally around a new model which will allow its current employees to grow with the company to become operating partners, and eventually, franchisees.

About Mr. Mac’s

Founded in 2010, Mr. Mac’s features some 21-signature mac and cheese recipes using gourmet cheese shredded daily along with premium pasta and the freshest ingredients. Guests may also create their own mac and cheese by choosing from a large variety of cheeses, veggies, meats, specialty sauces, and seasonings, with gluten-free and vegetarian options available. Since opening, the brand has garnered local and national recognition as well as an extremely loyal following for their quality product and legendary customer service.

Mr. Mac’s also offers a selection of fresh green salads, macaroni salads, and desserts. Dine-in guests enjoy their baked-to-order entrees served piping hot in skillets. In addition to dine-in, all product is available as take-out, delivery, take n’ bake, and shipped nationally, with catering packages available for both business and social events. For more information, visit www.Mr-Macs.com.

Contact: Katie Kring

kkring@powersbc.com

215-285-8727