Gov. Edwards, Chalmette Refining Announce Potential $550 Million Renewable Diesel Project

Today, Gov. John Bel Edwards and PBF Chalmette Refinery Manager Steven Krynski announced the company is studying the possible conversion of an idled refinery unit into a renewable diesel production complex. The refinery's parent company, PBF Energy, would make a $550 million capital investment to retrofit a hydrocracker unit - out of operation since 2010 - with new technology to accommodate renewable diesel production. The project also would include construction of a pretreatment unit that will allow Chalmette Refining to create non-fossil feedstocks from soybean oil, corn oil and other biogenically derived fats and oils.

With the project, Chalmette Refining would create 20 new direct jobs at an average annual salary of $70,000, plus benefits. Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project would result in 90 new indirect jobs, for a total of 110 new jobs for St. Bernard Parish and the Southeast Region. The project is expected to support 200 construction jobs, and it would enable Chalmette Refining - the largest private employer in St. Bernard Parish - to retain 516 existing jobs at the refinery.

'Louisiana continues to position itself as a leading state for environmentally friendly energy production,' Gov. Edwards said. 'This innovative project at Chalmette Refining is right in line with the goals set out by the Climate Initiatives Task Force I created last year. With this major capital investment in a next-generation energy source and the creation of quality manufacturing jobs along the way, Louisiana would benefit from this project on many levels.'

PBF Energy and its potential partners are considering Chalmette Refining along with other facilities for the renewable diesel project, and it expects to make a final investment decision after local taxing bodies in St. Bernard Parish consider the project. PBF is one of the largest independent refining companies in the U.S. In addition to its Louisiana facility, PBF operates two refineries in California and one each in Ohio, Delaware and New Jersey.

'The devastating economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the energy industry is undeniable - we've seen eight U.S. refineries shut down since the beginning of 2020, including one down the road in St. James Parish,' Krynski said. 'PBF Energy is looking for projects that will create stability for our workforce, prepare the refinery for a green energy transition and help us recover from the losses of the last year and a half. Louisiana financial incentives like the Industrial Tax Exemption and Quality Jobs programs help make the numbers work, especially as our company and entire industry recover from the pandemic. With the support of our state and local leaders, I am hopeful we will be able to bring this project and its economic benefits to St. Bernard Parish.'

To secure the project, the State of Louisiana offered PBF Energy an incentive package featuring the comprehensive workforce solutions of LED FastStart®, the nation's No. 1 state workforce training and talent attraction program. The company also is expected to utilize the state's Quality Jobs and Industrial Tax Exemption programs. The granting of ITEP incentives is subject to final approval by local officials in St. Bernard Parish, with votes expected later this summer.

'The Chalmette Refining facility has been a mainstay of our local economy for more than a century,' St. Bernard Parish President Guy McInnis said. 'This important project would position the refinery for success in the years to come as it adapts to the new demands of our energy future. Chalmette Refining is the parish's top taxpayer and largest private employer, and support for this project will help to secure its future in St. Bernard Parish.'

'Chalmette Refining is an important asset to St. Bernard Parish and a pillar of our community,' said Executive Director Meaghan McCormack of the St. Bernard Economic Development Foundation. 'As we work to attract new businesses and industries, it is also of incredible importance to recognize the businesses who have a history in the parish - businesses that stabilize our tax base, employ our people and contribute to our economy. We are grateful our parish's largest private business employer is eager to continue investing here. This is our chance to show that St. Bernard Parish is not only welcoming to new businesses, but also supports the innovation and growth of existing companies. St. Bernard Parish is one of many locations being considered for this potential project, and our decision can make all the difference.'

'Renewable diesel comes with a number of benefits: it's made of renewable resources, it burns clean and it works just like traditional diesel,' said President and CEO Michael Hecht of Greater New Orleans Inc. 'We are proud that our team has worked with Chalmette Refining, Louisiana Economic Development and elected officials over the past year to help bring this project to fruition, to bring investment, jobs and clean energy to St. Bernard and the region.'

About PBF EnergyPBF Energy Inc. (NYSE: PBF) is one of the largest independent refiners in North America, operating oil refineries and related logistics facilities through its subsidiaries. The company's mission is to operate its facilities safely, reliably and environmentally responsibly; provide employees with a safe and rewarding workplace; be a positive influence in the communities where it does business; and provide superior return to investors. For more information, visit pbfenergy.com.

About Chalmette RefiningThe Chalmette Refinery was constructed in 1915 and became a part of the PBF Energy family in 2015. The refinery is the No. 1 private employer, No. 1 taxpayer and largest revenue-generating asset in St. Bernard Parish. With more than 500 employees, the refinery is committed to hiring and training residents, demonstrating the company's dedication to its host community. PBF is committed to continuing investing in its employees, the facility and local residents, and has funded more than $355.5 million worth of projects at the facility since acquiring the facility. For more information, visit chalmetterefining.com.

About LEDLouisiana Economic Development is responsible for strengthening the state's business environment and creating a more vibrant Louisiana economy. LED cultivates jobs and economic opportunity for the people of Louisiana, and promotes business opportunity for employers of all sizes. In 2020, LED attracted 58 new economic development projects representing over 11,600 new jobs, 8,600 retained jobs and $12.7 billion in new capital investment. LED's Small Business Services team, in conjunction with the Louisiana Small Business Development Center Network, assisted more than 17,500 Louisiana small businesses and entrepreneurs in 2020. For more information, visit OpportunityLouisiana.com.