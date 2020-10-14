Log in
Gov. Wolf: More Than $15 Million in Funding Awarded to Continue Economic Growth in Coal-Impacted Communities in the Commonwealth's Appalachian Region

10/14/2020 | 02:40pm EDT

Governor Tom Wolf announced that more than $15 million has been awarded to 15 projects in Pennsylvania's Appalachian Region through the Appalachian Regional Commission's (ARC) Partnerships for Opportunity and Workforce and Economic Revitalization (POWER) Initiative.

'Our coal-impacted communities in Pennsylvania have felt the changing economy of the country's energy production in a major way and cannot be left behind,' Gov. Wolf said. 'These 15 project awardees are focused on improving the way of life for individuals in the Appalachian Region-bringing new economic opportunities, preparing a skilled workforce, investing in broadband and other critical infrastructure, and advancing community and economic development.'

Pennsylvania received the most awards, with 11 implementation awards, two broadband awards, and two technical assistance awards. The projects range from focus on energy innovation, broadband investments, tourism, substance use disorder, behavioral health, and workforce academies.

'We are so proud to congratulate the commonwealth's 15 POWER awardees, whose submitted projects will position our Appalachian Region communities for economic growth and new investments for years to come,' said Department of Community and Economic Development Secretary Dennis Davin. 'Across coal-impacted counties, this funding will support major economic and community-focused efforts to further grow vibrant, strong local economies, which is more important now than ever before.'

Each year through the POWER Initiative, the ARC offers competitive funding to 13 Appalachian states (Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Maryland, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia) for numerous projects in a wide range of program areas. The ARC's focus for the 2020 POWER Initiative is investments that are regional, strategic, transformational, and that maximize economic revitalization.

The POWER Initiative targets federal resources to help communities and regions affected by job losses in coal mining, coal power plant operations, and coal-related supply chain industries. By encouraging economic diversity, enhancing job training and re-employment opportunities, creating jobs in existing and new industries, and attracting new investments, it supports efforts to create a more vibrant economic future for coal-impacted communities.

A list of all awardee projects is available online.

Learn more about the ARC's POWER Initiative.

Disclaimer

The Office of the Governor of the State of Pennsylvania published this content on 14 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2020 18:39:05 UTC

GOV. WOLF : More Than $15 Million in Funding Awarded to Continue Economic Growth in Coal-Impacted Communities in the Commonwealth's Appalachian Region
