Governance Token BitANT To Be Launched On Optimism Ethereum

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - December 25, 2021) - BitANT, a governance token rolled out by BitBTC DAO, is to be launched on Optimism Ethereum. BitANT is the first to introduce the theme of yield farming on Optimism. It ranks seventh on Optimism in terms of Total Value Locked, which is estimated to be around 2.8M. The Annual Percentage Yield or APY for BitANT-ETH has increased by more than 120%, BitBTC DAO representatives claimed during a recent press conference.

As the price of Bitcoin is too high and transfer takes time, the current design of BTC is not considered suitable for making micropayments, the BitBTC Protocol was developed by BitBTC DAO. The representatives said that BTC cannot easily participate in DeFi across the chain and BTC mining consumes a considerable amount of electricity, which is not eco-friendly. To solve some of these challenges posed by BTC, the BitBTC Protocol was designed as a solution to split BTC into BitBTC. 1BTC equals to 1million BitBTC, the representatives informed the press.

"Our objective behind proposing BitBTC was to make BTC payments faster, cheaper and more energy-efficient, and ultimately achieve a near-zero cost of BTC global micropayments, and turn BitBTC into a Decentralized Digital Dollar. Also, we have been listed on Optimism dapps web site," said Robert, a representative of BitBTC DAO.







To date, 10 billion BitANT have been minted at genesis, and the team does not own any tokens. All tokens are distributed to the community, which includes 80% liquidity locked on UNISWAP V2 for eight years, 15% community airdrops, and 5% community mining.

"All exchange fees between BTC and BitBTC are used to repurchase and burn BitANT. BitANT is a governance token of the BitBTC Protocol that fully adheres to the DAO philosophy. BitANT is small but powerful," Robert further added.

One of the features of BitBTC is that there is no permanent loss in the WBTC-BitBTC pool as the exchange rate between BTC and BitBTC is fixed. Everyone can exchange the two of them at a fixed exchange rate at any time.

"Our vision for BitBTC is clear - we will promote BitBTC as a basic unit in an Exchange Trading pair, and we will continue to promote BitBTC to further its implementation in online and offline application scenarios. Besides that, we will support the development of ecological projects such as NFT Website Payment, GameFi, Metaverse, Exchange and DeFi projects around the world. We will expand the use of BitBTC in daily consumer goods purchases and promote the use of BitBTC in the international cross-border payment. BitBTC has been listed on the official token list of Optimism Ethereum," the company's representative Robert remarked.







BitBTC DAO is the world's largest DAO-directed treasury that partners with leading protocols to build the future of finance.

Join the BitBTC DAO on Telegram @ https://t.me/LoveBitbtc and catch the latest in the world of BitANT.

For further information about the BitBTC Protocol, you can visit https://bitbtc.money.

support@bitbtc.money

https://bitbtc.money/

