Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Government Announces a New Simplified and Convenient Tax Regime for Roshan Digital Accounts (16-02-2021)

02/16/2021 | 04:40pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

External Relations Department

ERD/M&PRD/PR/01/2021-12

February 16, 2021

Government Announces a New Simplified and Convenient Tax Regime for Roshan Digital

Accounts

Based on feedback from the diaspora and recommendations from SBP, the Federal Government has introduced several amendments in the Income Tax Ordinance 2001 through Tax Laws (amendment) Ordinance 2021 to make the taxation regime simple, convenient and hassle-free for Non Resident Pakistanis (NRPs) maintaining Roshan Digital Accounts (RDAs).

The amendments simplify and reduce the tax compliance cost for the NRPs maintaining RDAs. While the NRPs investing in Naya Pakistan Certificates (NPCs) through their RDAs were already under the full and final taxation regime, the amendments have extended the coverage of full and final taxation regime to: (a) dividends and capital gains on shares and mutual funds investments made through RDAs, and (b) capital gains on real estate investments made through RDAs. As a result, NRPs will not need to file tax returns against their income derived from investment made through RDAs under the above heads. With this removal of return filing requirements, NRPs having RDAs have also been insulated from penalties (doubling of tax rate) due to their absence from the Active Taxpayer's List

(ATPL). Further, NRPs with RDAs will not be subject to tax on cash withdrawals and bank transfers that are applicable on non-filers.

While the profit on debt on RDA deposits is tax exempt, the tax rate on profits on NPCs is 10 percent for both NRPs and resident Pakistanis having declared assets abroad, and 15 percent on dividends received from mutual funds and companies (except IPPs and tax exempt companies, which are taxed at 7.5 percent and 25 percent respectively). The capital gains on shares and mutual funds are also taxed at 15 percent, the same rate that is applicable on filers. In addition, a tax of 1 percent of the value of the purchase/sale will be payable by the NRPs both at the time of purchase and sale of real estate, which will be the full and final discharge of tax liability of NRPs against capital gains on real estate investments made through RDAs.

The simplification of the taxation regime is likely to give a further boost to the Roshan Digital Account scheme, which has already attracted considerable inflows from NRPs in the five months since it was launched. The RDA is a flagship initiative of State Bank aimed at connecting overseas Pakistanis with

Pakistan's banking and payment system. Looking ahead, the SBP will continue its efforts towards making the policy, regulatory, business and taxation environment around RDA investor friendly.

*****************

Page 1

Disclaimer

State Bank of Pakistan published this content on 16 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2021 21:39:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
10:48aKORNIT DIGITAL : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10:48aATHERSYS, INC / NEW : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
10:48aGross Domestic Product for Guam, 2019
PU
10:48aDGAP-PVR : HelloFresh SE: Release according to -2-
DJ
10:48aDGAP-PVR : HelloFresh SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
DJ
10:47aPENTAIR : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF= (form 10-K)
AQ
10:47aQUANTUMSCAPE CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:47aAIKIDO PHARMA INC. : Announces $10 Million Bought Deal Offering Of Common Stock
PR
10:47aTECHNIPFMC :  TechnipFMC plc Announces Filing of Current Report on Form 8-K Disclosing Entry Into Certain Material Agreements Relating to TechnipFMC plc's Previously Announced Separation Into Two Industry-leading, Independent, Publicly Traded Companies
BU
10:46aAMERICAN NATIONAL BANKSHARES INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1DOW JONES 30 : Big data firm Palantir signals slower annual revenue growth, shares fall
2Bill Gates warns that manufacturing could challenge climate goals
3AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : Indian tribunal blocks regulator's order on Future chief, company says
4U.S. Supreme Court clears way for Ghosn's accused escape plotters extradition
5SINOVAC BIOTECH LTD. : Malaysia to kick off COVID-19 vaccination drive next week

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ