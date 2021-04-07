Log in
Government Expenditure on Social Security Benefits: Jan-Dec 2020

04/07/2021
07 April 2021 | 1100 hrs | 060/2021

Government outlay towards Social Security Beneﬁ ts rose by €79.0 million between January and December 2020.

Government Expenditure on Social Security Beneﬁts: January-December 2020

Social Security Beneﬁts Expenditure

In 2020, spending on Social Security Beneﬁ ts totalled €1,076.9 million, 7.9 per cent higher than the previous year. Both Contributory and Non-Contributory beneﬁ ts reported an increase, the former accounting for €67.4 million, or 85.3 per cent, of the total rise in social expenditure (Table 1).

Government spending towards Contributory Beneﬁ ts amounted to €878.3 million, €14.5 million of which covered the COVID-19 social beneﬁ ts. Total Contributory spending rose by 8.3 per cent from 2019. In addition to the COVID-19 social expenses, higher spending was also reported under Pensions in respect of Retirement (€39.6 million), €23.1 million of which was the result of a higher number of Two-Thirds pensioners. Further increases were registered under Pensions in respect of Widowhood (€6.6 million), Contributory Bonus (€5.5 million) and Other Beneﬁ ts (€2.7 million). In contrast, lower expenditure was reported under Pensions in respect of Invalidity (€1.3 million) and Beneﬁ ts in respect of Industrial Injuries and Gratuities (€0.3 million) (Table 2).

Between January and December 2020, Non-Contributory expenditure reached €198.6 million, a 6.2 per cent rise in comparison to 2019. The largest increases were registered under Disability Pensions/ Allowance and Old Age Pension (both €4.4 million). Higher outlay was also reported under Child Allowance (€2.3 million), Total In-Work Beneﬁ t (€2.1 million), Supplementary Allowance and Non- Contributory Bonus (both €0.6 million). Conversely, spending towards Total Social Assistance declined by €2.7 million (Table 3).

During the fourth quarter of 2020, social beneﬁ ts expenditure was €15.7 million higher than the corresponding quarter in 2019 and totalled €260.7 million. Contributory spending rose by €8.1 million, following €6.8 million additional spending towards Pensions in respect of Retirement (Table 4). A €7.7 million increase was witnessed under Non-Contributory expenditure, mainly due to higher expenditure towards Old Age Pension (€2.7 million) and Disability Pensions/Allowance (€2.5 million) (Table 5).

Social Security Beneﬁciaries

In 2020, the largest number of Contributory beneﬁ ciaries was reported under the Two-Thirds Pension (53,499). In comparison to 2019, the Unemployment Beneﬁ t reported the highest increase in beneﬁ ciaries (3,172), following the introduction of the COVID-19 Additional Unemployment Beneﬁ t, while the largest decrease was recorded under the Sickness Beneﬁt (1,916). Furthermore, there were 8,850 individuals who beneﬁ tted from the COVID-19 social beneﬁ ts (Table 2).

Children's Allowance reported the highest share of Non-Contributory recipients, with 45,607 families in receipt of the beneﬁ t. The same beneﬁ t recorded the largest increase (2,926) in beneﬁ ciaries, while the highest drop in recipients was witnessed under Supplementary Allowance (855).

Similar developments were recorded during the last quarter of 2020, with the Two-Thirds Pension (50,656) and Children's Allowance (41,265) reporting the largest number of Contributory and Non- Contributory beneﬁ ciaries, respectively (Tables 4 and 5)

Statistics in this News Release should be interpreted in the context of the COVID-19 situation.

Compiled by: Public Finance Unit

1

Contact us: National Statistics Oﬃce, Lascaris, Valletta VLT 2000

T. +356 25997219, E. nso@gov.mt

Table 1. Comparative Social Security Benefits: January-December

Jan-Dec 2020 / Jan-Dec 2019

Description

Jan-Dec 2018

Jan-Dec 2019

Jan-Dec 2020

Change

% change

€ 000

Contributory Benefits

778,936

810,874

878,270

67,396

8.3

Non-Contributory Benefits

186,293

187,066

198,641

11,575

6.2

Total Social Security Benefits

965,229

997,940

1,076,911

78,971

7.9

€000

Chart 1. Social Security Benefits Expenditure: January-December2011-2020

1,200,000

1,000,000

800,000

600,000

400,000

200,000

0

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

year

Non-Contributory Benefits

Contributory Benefits

Chart 2. Social Security Benefits Expenditure by ESSPROS functions for January-December 2020

Contributory Benefits (%)

Non-Contributory Benefits (%)

2.2

1.1

4.7

2.3

6.6

18.7

15.5

33.9

€878.3 million

€198.6 million

18.3

75.7

21.0

Old Age

Family and Children

Old Age

Survivors

Sickness

Disability

Disability

Other

Unemployment

Sickness

Social Exclusion n.e.c

2

Table 2. Social Security Contributory Benefits by period and description

Description

Jan-Dec 2018

Jan-Dec 2019

Jan-Dec 2020

Beneficiaries

€ 000

Beneficiaries

€ 000

Beneficiaries

€ 000

Contributory Benefits

-

778,936

-

810,874

-

878,270

Pensions in respect of Retirement

-

531,145

-

558,608

-

598,231

Retirement Pension

6,333

31,470

6,029

28,345

5,773

32,167

National Minimum Pension

6,531

37,909

6,657

38,753

7,160

42,876

Increased Retirement Pension

724

6,345

654

5,931

1,154

8,994

Two-Thirds Pension

48,977

438,276

51,259

467,655

53,499

490,741

Increased National Minimum Pension

1,880

16,749

1,892

17,542

2,650

23,076

Decreased National Minimum Pension

61

397

63

381

69

377

Pensions in respect of Invalidity

-

21,716

-

20,957

-

19,698

Invalidity Pension

193

801

170

744

132

524

Increased Invalidity Pension

78

473

69

483

57

387

National Minimum Invalidity Pension

3,597

20,419

3,472

19,717

3,123

18,787

Decreased National Minimum Invalidity

3

23

3

12

2

-

Pension1

Pensions in respect of Widowhood

-

139,678

-

142,138

-

148,783

Widows' Pension

217

1,628

204

1,647

203

1,346

Early Survivors' Pension

1,878

15,321

1,922

16,055

1,990

16,103

Survivors' Pension

8,839

72,155

8,993

77,201

9,795

85,892

National Minimum Widows' Pension

6,956

50,574

6,249

47,235

5,841

45,442

Benefits in respect of Industrial Injuries

-

1,724

-

1,815

-

1,495

and Gratuities

Injury Benefit

2,028

1,346

2,005

1,463

1,567

1,165

Injury Pension

242

318

236

302

223

300

Injury Gratuity

24

61

23

51

15

29

Other Benefits

-

10,612

-

10,673

-

13,347

Unemployment Benefit2

1,053

604

1,128

785

4,300

3,491

Special Unemployment Benefit

183

124

171

127

298

274

Maternity Benefit

3,551

3,383

3,587

3,375

3,454

3,318

Sickness Benefit

20,282

5,585

20,283

5,542

18,367

5,760

Orphans' Allowance

16

86

12

67

11

62

Marriage Grant

2,957

830

2,751

778

1,505

440

COVID-19 Benefits3

-

-

-

-

-

14,522

Additional Unemployment Benefit

-

-

-

-

2,163

2,133

Disability Benefit

-

-

-

-

380

523

Medical Benefit

-

-

-

-

1,706

2,505

Parent Benefit

-

-

-

-

4,601

9,361

Bonus

-

74,061

-

76,683

-

82,195

  • For confidentiality reasons, 2020 outlay for Decreased National Minimum Invalidity Pension has been included under National Minimum Invalidity Pension.
    2 The increase in unemployment benefit beneficiaries is related to the introduction of the COVID-19 Additional Unemployment Benefit, with payments first made in April 2020.
  • Introduced to aid individuals working in the private sector who, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, became unemployed or unable to go to work due to medical or family reasons.

3

Table 3. Social Security Non-Contributory Benefits by period and description

Description

Jan-Dec 2018

Jan-Dec 2019

Jan-Dec 2020

Beneficiaries

€ 000

Beneficiaries

€ 000

Beneficiaries

€ 000

Non-Contributory Benefits

-

186,293

-

187,066

-

198,641

Child Allowance

-

39,312

-

39,511

-

41,795

Childrens Allowance

43,911

37,547

42,681

37,665

45,607

39,346

Foster Child Allowance

191

1,766

191

1,846

187

1,638

Child Benefit Bonus1

-

-

-

-

2,987

811

Old Age Pension

-

29,252

-

31,818

-

36,170

Age Pension

5,082

22,016

5,034

22,626

4,907

24,898

Increased Carers' Allowance

819

5,388

1,146

7,240

1,266

8,868

Assistance Visually Impaired

361

1,848

389

1,953

413

2,403

Disability Pensions/Allowance

-

22,001

-

24,742

-

29,121

Disability Child Allowance

1,497

1,709

1,652

2,234

1,716

2,305

Disability Assistance

137

514

169

624

205

813

Severe Disability Assistance

3,238

16,353

3,290

17,212

3,400

19,553

Increased Severe Disability Assistance

538

3,425

670

4,673

787

6,450

Total Social Assistance

-

55,442

-

50,096

-

47,357

Drug Addicts Allowance

62

38

59

48

70

52

Social Assistance

5,518

24,522

4,991

22,410

4,598

21,521

Carers' Allowance

252

957

271

1,030

356

1,418

Social Assistance for Single Parents

2,959

12,896

2,734

12,087

2,616

12,055

Unemployment Assistance

1,390

4,664

1,099

3,886

1,107

3,696

Social Assistance Board2

2

-

6

7

4

6

Unemployment Assistance Taper

3,473

7,018

2,710

6,083

2,010

4,025

Subsidiary Unemployment Assistance

1,657

5,346

1,354

4,546

1,237

4,584

Medical Assistance

-

18,334

-

18,505

-

18,525

Sickness Assistance

12,573

18,226

12,227

18,410

11,970

18,446

Leprosy Assistance

24

56

23

54

21

51

Milk Grant

81

52

55

41

58

28

Tuberculosis Assistance

0

0

0

0

0

0

Supplementary Allowance

24,957

8,986

24,263

8,706

23,408

9,299

Total In-Work Benefit

-

3,754

-

4,430

-

6,522

In-Work Benefit

4,513

3,754

5,136

4,430

5,337

5,869

In-Work Supplement3

-

-

-

-

3,276

653

Bonus

-

9,213

-

9,258

-

9,852

  • Introduced in 2020.
  • For confidentiality reasons, 2018 outlay for Social Assistance Board has been included under corresponding Unemployment Assistance expenditure.
    3 One-time payment made in 2020 to In-Work Benefit beneficiaries.

4

Table 4. Social Security Contributory Benefits by quarter and description

Description

Oct-Dec 2018

Oct-Dec 2019

Oct-Dec 2020

Beneficiaries

€ 000

Beneficiaries

€ 000

Beneficiaries

€ 000

Contributory Benefits

-

194,066

-

199,678

-

207,728

Pensions in respect of Retirement

-

126,923

-

133,632

-

140,468

Retirement Pension

5,818

7,060

4,989

6,150

5,516

7,962

National Minimum Pension

6,159

11,194

6,317

11,871

6,858

10,252

Increased Retirement Pension

646

1,430

577

1,340

1,090

2,541

Two-Thirds Pension

47,435

102,151

49,763

108,902

50,656

113,595

Increased National Minimum Pension

1,731

4,990

1,770

5,283

2,540

6,031

Decreased National Minimum Pension

56

97

55

85

64

87

Pensions in respect of Invalidity

-

6,529

-

6,292

-

4,456

Invalidity Pension

163

235

145

224

105

134

Increased Invalidity Pension

70

156

63

152

46

96

National Minimum Invalidity Pension

3,285

6,131

3,078

5,917

2,765

4,227

Decreased National Minimum Invalidity

3

7

2

-

2

-

Pension1

Pensions in respect of Widowhood

-

34,294

-

32,968

-

34,793

Widows' Pension

202

395

195

383

153

535

Early Survivors' Pension

1,749

3,622

1,848

3,745

1,753

3,667

Survivors' Pension

8,082

17,824

8,626

18,265

9,372

20,413

National Minimum Widows' Pension

6,199

12,453

5,658

10,575

5,365

10,177

Benefits in respect of Industrial

-

473

-

529

-

349

Injuries and Gratuities

Injury Benefit

588

361

679

428

478

274

Injury Pension

239

95

225

91

215

67

Injury Gratuity

8

17

5

9

5

8

Other Benefits

-

2,798

-

2,734

-

3,293

Unemployment Benefit

319

158

434

175

1,419

578

Special Unemployment Benefit

60

32

55

31

122

79

Maternity Benefit

1,072

970

1,012

911

1,009

863

Sickness Benefit

6,394

1,413

6,744

1,408

6,319

1,607

Orphans' Allowance

13

20

10

14

8

11

Marriage Grant

727

206

691

195

550

154

COVID-19 Benefits2

-

-

-

-

-

48

Additional Unemployment Benefit

-

-

-

-

0

0

Disability Benefit

-

-

-

-

0

0

Medical Benefit

-

-

-

-

16

17

Parent Benefit

-

-

-

-

24

31

Bonus

-

23,049

-

23,523

-

24,321

  • For confidentiality reasons, 2019 and 2020 outlays for Decreased National Minimum Invalidity Pension has been included under National Minimum Invalidity Pension.
  • Introduced to aid individuals working in the private sector who, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, became unemployed or unable to go to work due to medical or family reasons.

5

Disclaimer

NSO - National Statistics Office of Malta published this content on 07 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
