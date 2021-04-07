Government Expenditure on Social Security Benefits: Jan-Dec 2020

07 April 2021 | 1100 hrs | 060/2021

Government outlay towards Social Security Beneﬁ ts rose by €79.0 million between January and December 2020.

Government Expenditure on Social Security Beneﬁts: January-December 2020

Social Security Beneﬁts Expenditure

In 2020, spending on Social Security Beneﬁ ts totalled €1,076.9 million, 7.9 per cent higher than the previous year. Both Contributory and Non-Contributory beneﬁ ts reported an increase, the former accounting for €67.4 million, or 85.3 per cent, of the total rise in social expenditure (Table 1).

Government spending towards Contributory Beneﬁ ts amounted to €878.3 million, €14.5 million of which covered the COVID-19 social beneﬁ ts. Total Contributory spending rose by 8.3 per cent from 2019. In addition to the COVID-19 social expenses, higher spending was also reported under Pensions in respect of Retirement (€39.6 million), €23.1 million of which was the result of a higher number of Two-Thirds pensioners. Further increases were registered under Pensions in respect of Widowhood (€6.6 million), Contributory Bonus (€5.5 million) and Other Beneﬁ ts (€2.7 million). In contrast, lower expenditure was reported under Pensions in respect of Invalidity (€1.3 million) and Beneﬁ ts in respect of Industrial Injuries and Gratuities (€0.3 million) (Table 2).

Between January and December 2020, Non-Contributory expenditure reached €198.6 million, a 6.2 per cent rise in comparison to 2019. The largest increases were registered under Disability Pensions/ Allowance and Old Age Pension (both €4.4 million). Higher outlay was also reported under Child Allowance (€2.3 million), Total In-Work Beneﬁ t (€2.1 million), Supplementary Allowance and Non- Contributory Bonus (both €0.6 million). Conversely, spending towards Total Social Assistance declined by €2.7 million (Table 3).

During the fourth quarter of 2020, social beneﬁ ts expenditure was €15.7 million higher than the corresponding quarter in 2019 and totalled €260.7 million. Contributory spending rose by €8.1 million, following €6.8 million additional spending towards Pensions in respect of Retirement (Table 4). A €7.7 million increase was witnessed under Non-Contributory expenditure, mainly due to higher expenditure towards Old Age Pension (€2.7 million) and Disability Pensions/Allowance (€2.5 million) (Table 5).

Social Security Beneﬁciaries

In 2020, the largest number of Contributory beneﬁ ciaries was reported under the Two-Thirds Pension (53,499). In comparison to 2019, the Unemployment Beneﬁ t reported the highest increase in beneﬁ ciaries (3,172), following the introduction of the COVID-19 Additional Unemployment Beneﬁ t, while the largest decrease was recorded under the Sickness Beneﬁt (1,916). Furthermore, there were 8,850 individuals who beneﬁ tted from the COVID-19 social beneﬁ ts (Table 2).

Children's Allowance reported the highest share of Non-Contributory recipients, with 45,607 families in receipt of the beneﬁ t. The same beneﬁ t recorded the largest increase (2,926) in beneﬁ ciaries, while the highest drop in recipients was witnessed under Supplementary Allowance (855).

Similar developments were recorded during the last quarter of 2020, with the Two-Thirds Pension (50,656) and Children's Allowance (41,265) reporting the largest number of Contributory and Non- Contributory beneﬁ ciaries, respectively (Tables 4 and 5) 

Statistics in this News Release should be interpreted in the context of the COVID-19 situation.

