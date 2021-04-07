Government Expenditure on Social Security Benefits: Jan-Dec 2020

|
07 April 2021 | 1100 hrs | 060/2021
Government outlay towards Social Security Beneﬁ ts rose by €79.0 million between January and December 2020.
Government Expenditure on Social Security Beneﬁts: January-December 2020
Social Security Beneﬁts Expenditure
In 2020, spending on Social Security Beneﬁ ts totalled €1,076.9 million, 7.9 per cent higher than the previous year. Both Contributory and Non-Contributory beneﬁ ts reported an increase, the former accounting for €67.4 million, or 85.3 per cent, of the total rise in social expenditure (Table 1).
Government spending towards Contributory Beneﬁ ts amounted to €878.3 million, €14.5 million of which covered the COVID-19 social beneﬁ ts. Total Contributory spending rose by 8.3 per cent from 2019. In addition to the COVID-19 social expenses, higher spending was also reported under Pensions in respect of Retirement (€39.6 million), €23.1 million of which was the result of a higher number of Two-Thirds pensioners. Further increases were registered under Pensions in respect of Widowhood (€6.6 million), Contributory Bonus (€5.5 million) and Other Beneﬁ ts (€2.7 million). In contrast, lower expenditure was reported under Pensions in respect of Invalidity (€1.3 million) and Beneﬁ ts in respect of Industrial Injuries and Gratuities (€0.3 million) (Table 2).
Between January and December 2020, Non-Contributory expenditure reached €198.6 million, a 6.2 per cent rise in comparison to 2019. The largest increases were registered under Disability Pensions/ Allowance and Old Age Pension (both €4.4 million). Higher outlay was also reported under Child Allowance (€2.3 million), Total In-Work Beneﬁ t (€2.1 million), Supplementary Allowance and Non- Contributory Bonus (both €0.6 million). Conversely, spending towards Total Social Assistance declined by €2.7 million (Table 3).
During the fourth quarter of 2020, social beneﬁ ts expenditure was €15.7 million higher than the corresponding quarter in 2019 and totalled €260.7 million. Contributory spending rose by €8.1 million, following €6.8 million additional spending towards Pensions in respect of Retirement (Table 4). A €7.7 million increase was witnessed under Non-Contributory expenditure, mainly due to higher expenditure towards Old Age Pension (€2.7 million) and Disability Pensions/Allowance (€2.5 million) (Table 5).
Social Security Beneﬁciaries
In 2020, the largest number of Contributory beneﬁ ciaries was reported under the Two-Thirds Pension (53,499). In comparison to 2019, the Unemployment Beneﬁ t reported the highest increase in beneﬁ ciaries (3,172), following the introduction of the COVID-19 Additional Unemployment Beneﬁ t, while the largest decrease was recorded under the Sickness Beneﬁt (1,916). Furthermore, there were 8,850 individuals who beneﬁ tted from the COVID-19 social beneﬁ ts (Table 2).
Children's Allowance reported the highest share of Non-Contributory recipients, with 45,607 families in receipt of the beneﬁ t. The same beneﬁ t recorded the largest increase (2,926) in beneﬁ ciaries, while the highest drop in recipients was witnessed under Supplementary Allowance (855).
Similar developments were recorded during the last quarter of 2020, with the Two-Thirds Pension (50,656) and Children's Allowance (41,265) reporting the largest number of Contributory and Non- Contributory beneﬁ ciaries, respectively (Tables 4 and 5)
Statistics in this News Release should be interpreted in the context of the COVID-19 situation.
Compiled by: Public Finance Unit
Table 1. Comparative Social Security Benefits: January-December
Jan-Dec 2020 / Jan-Dec 2019
Description
Jan-Dec 2018
Jan-Dec 2019
Jan-Dec 2020
€ 000
Contributory Benefits
778,936
810,874
878,270
67,396
8.3
Non-Contributory Benefits
186,293
187,066
198,641
11,575
6.2
Total Social Security Benefits
965,229
997,940
1,076,911
78,971
7.9
Chart 1. Social Security Benefits Expenditure: January-December2011-2020
1,200,000
1,000,000
800,000
600,000
400,000
200,000
0
|
Chart 2. Social Security Benefits Expenditure by ESSPROS functions for January-December 2020
Table 2. Social Security Contributory Benefits by period and description
Description
Jan-Dec 2018
Jan-Dec 2019
Jan-Dec 2020
Contributory Benefits
-
778,936
-
810,874
-
878,270
Pensions in respect of Retirement
-
531,145
-
558,608
-
598,231
Retirement Pension
6,333
31,470
6,029
28,345
5,773
32,167
National Minimum Pension
6,531
37,909
6,657
38,753
7,160
42,876
Increased Retirement Pension
724
6,345
654
5,931
1,154
8,994
Two-Thirds Pension
48,977
438,276
51,259
467,655
53,499
490,741
Increased National Minimum Pension
1,880
16,749
1,892
17,542
2,650
23,076
Decreased National Minimum Pension
61
397
63
381
69
377
Pensions in respect of Invalidity
-
21,716
-
20,957
-
19,698
Invalidity Pension
193
801
170
744
132
524
Increased Invalidity Pension
78
473
69
483
57
387
National Minimum Invalidity Pension
3,597
20,419
3,472
19,717
3,123
18,787
Decreased National Minimum Invalidity
3
23
3
12
2
-
Pension1
Pensions in respect of Widowhood
-
139,678
-
142,138
-
148,783
Widows' Pension
217
1,628
204
1,647
203
1,346
Early Survivors' Pension
1,878
15,321
1,922
16,055
1,990
16,103
Survivors' Pension
8,839
72,155
8,993
77,201
9,795
85,892
National Minimum Widows' Pension
6,956
50,574
6,249
47,235
5,841
45,442
Benefits in respect of Industrial Injuries
-
1,724
-
1,815
-
1,495
and Gratuities
Injury Benefit
2,028
1,346
2,005
1,463
1,567
1,165
Injury Pension
242
318
236
302
223
300
Injury Gratuity
24
61
23
51
15
29
Other Benefits
-
10,612
-
10,673
-
13,347
Unemployment Benefit2
1,053
604
1,128
785
4,300
3,491
Special Unemployment Benefit
183
124
171
127
298
274
Maternity Benefit
3,551
3,383
3,587
3,375
3,454
3,318
Sickness Benefit
20,282
5,585
20,283
5,542
18,367
5,760
Orphans' Allowance
16
86
12
67
11
62
Marriage Grant
2,957
830
2,751
778
1,505
440
COVID-19 Benefits3
-
-
-
-
-
14,522
Additional Unemployment Benefit
-
-
-
-
2,163
2,133
Disability Benefit
-
-
-
-
380
523
Medical Benefit
-
-
-
-
1,706
2,505
Parent Benefit
-
-
-
-
4,601
9,361
Bonus
-
74,061
-
76,683
-
82,195
For confidentiality reasons, 2020 outlay for Decreased National Minimum Invalidity Pension has been included under National Minimum Invalidity Pension.
2 The increase in unemployment benefit beneficiaries is related to the introduction of the COVID-19 Additional Unemployment Benefit, with payments first made in April 2020.
Introduced to aid individuals working in the private sector who, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, became unemployed or unable to go to work due to medical or family reasons.
Table 3. Social Security Non-Contributory Benefits by period and description
Non-Contributory Benefits
-
186,293
-
187,066
-
198,641
Child Allowance
-
39,312
-
39,511
-
41,795
Childrens Allowance
43,911
37,547
42,681
37,665
45,607
39,346
Foster Child Allowance
191
1,766
191
1,846
187
1,638
Child Benefit Bonus1
-
-
-
-
2,987
811
Old Age Pension
-
29,252
-
31,818
-
36,170
Age Pension
5,082
22,016
5,034
22,626
4,907
24,898
Increased Carers' Allowance
819
5,388
1,146
7,240
1,266
8,868
Assistance Visually Impaired
361
1,848
389
1,953
413
2,403
Disability Pensions/Allowance
-
22,001
-
24,742
-
29,121
Disability Child Allowance
1,497
1,709
1,652
2,234
1,716
2,305
Disability Assistance
137
514
169
624
205
813
Severe Disability Assistance
3,238
16,353
3,290
17,212
3,400
19,553
Increased Severe Disability Assistance
538
3,425
670
4,673
787
6,450
Total Social Assistance
-
55,442
-
50,096
-
47,357
Drug Addicts Allowance
62
38
59
48
70
52
Social Assistance
5,518
24,522
4,991
22,410
4,598
21,521
Carers' Allowance
252
957
271
1,030
356
1,418
Social Assistance for Single Parents
2,959
12,896
2,734
12,087
2,616
12,055
Unemployment Assistance
1,390
4,664
1,099
3,886
1,107
3,696
Social Assistance Board2
2
-
6
7
4
6
Unemployment Assistance Taper
3,473
7,018
2,710
6,083
2,010
4,025
Subsidiary Unemployment Assistance
1,657
5,346
1,354
4,546
1,237
4,584
Medical Assistance
-
18,334
-
18,505
-
18,525
Sickness Assistance
12,573
18,226
12,227
18,410
11,970
18,446
Leprosy Assistance
24
56
23
54
21
51
Milk Grant
81
52
55
41
58
28
Tuberculosis Assistance
0
0
0
0
0
0
Supplementary Allowance
24,957
8,986
24,263
8,706
23,408
9,299
Total In-Work Benefit
-
3,754
-
4,430
-
6,522
In-Work Benefit
4,513
3,754
5,136
4,430
5,337
5,869
In-Work Supplement3
-
-
-
-
3,276
653
Bonus
-
9,213
-
9,258
-
9,852
For confidentiality reasons, 2018 outlay for Social Assistance Board has been included under corresponding Unemployment Assistance expenditure.
3 One-time payment made in 2020 to In-Work Benefit beneficiaries.
Table 4. Social Security Contributory Benefits by quarter and description
Contributory Benefits
-
194,066
-
199,678
-
207,728
Pensions in respect of Retirement
-
126,923
-
133,632
-
140,468
Retirement Pension
5,818
7,060
4,989
6,150
5,516
7,962
National Minimum Pension
6,159
11,194
6,317
11,871
6,858
10,252
Increased Retirement Pension
646
1,430
577
1,340
1,090
2,541
Two-Thirds Pension
47,435
102,151
49,763
108,902
50,656
113,595
Increased National Minimum Pension
1,731
4,990
1,770
5,283
2,540
6,031
Decreased National Minimum Pension
56
97
55
85
64
87
Pensions in respect of Invalidity
-
6,529
-
6,292
-
4,456
Invalidity Pension
163
235
145
224
105
134
|
Increased Invalidity Pension
|
70
|
156
|
63
|
152
|
46
|
96
|
National Minimum Invalidity Pension
|
3,285
|
6,131
|
3,078
|
5,917
|
2,765
|
4,227
|
Decreased National Minimum Invalidity
|
3
|
7
|
2
|
-
|
2
|
-
|
Pension1
|
Pensions in respect of Widowhood
|
-
|
34,294
|
-
|
32,968
|
-
|
34,793
|
Widows' Pension
|
202
|
395
|
195
|
383
|
153
|
535
|
Early Survivors' Pension
|
1,749
|
3,622
|
1,848
|
3,745
|
1,753
|
3,667
|
Survivors' Pension
|
8,082
|
17,824
|
8,626
|
18,265
|
9,372
|
20,413
|
National Minimum Widows' Pension
|
6,199
|
12,453
|
5,658
|
10,575
|
5,365
|
10,177
|
Benefits in respect of Industrial
|
-
|
473
|
-
|
529
|
-
|
349
|
Injuries and Gratuities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Injury Benefit
|
588
|
361
|
679
|
428
|
478
|
274
|
Injury Pension
|
239
|
95
|
225
|
91
|
215
|
67
|
Injury Gratuity
|
8
|
17
|
5
|
9
|
5
|
8
|
Other Benefits
|
-
|
2,798
|
-
|
2,734
|
-
|
3,293
|
Unemployment Benefit
|
319
|
158
|
434
|
175
|
1,419
|
578
|
Special Unemployment Benefit
|
60
|
32
|
55
|
31
|
122
|
79
|
Maternity Benefit
|
1,072
|
970
|
1,012
|
911
|
1,009
|
863
|
Sickness Benefit
|
6,394
|
1,413
|
6,744
|
1,408
|
6,319
|
1,607
|
Orphans' Allowance
|
13
|
20
|
10
|
14
|
8
|
11
|
Marriage Grant
|
727
|
206
|
691
|
195
|
550
|
154
|
COVID-19 Benefits2
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
48
|
Additional Unemployment Benefit
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
0
|
0
|
Disability Benefit
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
0
|
0
|
Medical Benefit
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
16
|
17
|
Parent Benefit
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
24
|
31
|
Bonus
|
-
|
23,049
|
-
|
23,523
|
-
|
24,321
-
For confidentiality reasons, 2019 and 2020 outlays for Decreased National Minimum Invalidity Pension has been included under National Minimum Invalidity Pension.
-
Introduced to aid individuals working in the private sector who, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, became unemployed or unable to go to work due to medical or family reasons.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
NSO - National Statistics Office of Malta published this content on 07 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2021 09:19:11 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
|
|