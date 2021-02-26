Log in
Government Finance Data: January 2021

02/26/2021
26 February 2021

By the end of January 2021, the Government's Consolidated Fund reported a deﬁcit of €324.4 million.

In January 2021, recurrent revenue amounted to €294.0 million, 3.8 per cent lower than the €305.7 million reported a year earlier. The largest decrease was recorded under Licences, Taxes and Fines (€18.9 million), followed by Grants (€9.7 million), Fees of Oﬃce (€5.6 million), Customs and Excise Duties (€3.1 million), Rents (€2.4 million) and Dividends on Investment (€0.7 million). Conversely, increases in revenue were reported under Income Tax (€15.7 million), Value Added Tax (€6.4 million), Miscellaneous Receipts (€4.9 million), Reimbursements (€1.4 million) and Social Security (€0.3 million).

By the end of January 2021, total expenditure stood at €618.4 million, 62.1 per cent higher than the ﬁrst month of 2020.

During the reference period, recurrent expenditure totalled €548.0 million, a rise of €209.6 million in comparison to the €338.4 million reported in 2020. The main contributor to this increase was a €159.3 million rise reported under Programmes and Initiatives. Furthermore, increases were also witnessed under Operational and Maintenance Expenses (€22.6 million), Contributions to Government Entities (€17.0 million) and Personal Emoluments (€10.7 million). The two main developments in the Programmes and Initiatives category involved added outlays towards Social security beneﬁts (€49.3 million), following two regular payments of retirement pension made in January 2021, and the Pandemic assistance scheme (€36.0 million), which includes the COVID-19 Business Assistance programme1. Other increases under Programmes and Initiatives were reported in Medicines and surgical materials (€21.7 million), EU own resources (€18.6 million), Hospital concession agreements (€8.7 million), Housing programmes (€3.7 million), Provision to spare capacity - electricity (€3.5 million), Church schools (€2.9 million), Public service obligation for public transport (€2.7 million), Child care for all (€2.0 million), Street lighting and other services (€1.8 million), Waiting lists for medical services (€1.7 million) and Feed-in-tariﬀ (€1.6 million).

The interest component of the public debt servicing costs totalled €12.8 million, a €0.8 million rise from the same period in 2020.

By the end of January 2021, Government's capital spending amounted to €57.6 million, €26.6 million higher than 2020. The rise largely resulted from increased expenditure towards Road construction/improvements (€12.5 million), Investment incentives (€4.5 million), the Distribution Centre at Ricasoli (Smart City) (€2.5 million), the Gozo Aquatic Centre (€2.2 million), Direct investments (€1.2 million) and Film industry incentives (€1.1 million).

The diﬀerence between total revenue and expenditure resulted in a deﬁcit of €324.4 million being reported in the Government's Consolidated Fund at the end of January 2021. This represented an increase in deﬁcit of €248.7 million from the deﬁcit of €75.7 million witnessed during the same period in 2020. This diﬀerence mirrors an increase in total expenditure, consisting of recurrent expenditure (€209.6 million), interest (€0.8 million) and capital expenditure (€26.6 million), in addition to a drop in recurrent revenue (€11.7 million) (Table 1). Decreases in revenue and increases in expenditure reﬂect developments related to COVID-19.

At the end of January 2021, Central Government debt stood at €6,832.1 million, a €1,439.4 million rise from 2020. Increases reported under Malta Government Stocks (€873.5 million) and Treasury Bills (€346.0 million) were the main reasons for the rise in debt. Foreign Loans registered an increase of €119.9 million, largely reﬂecting the new EU loan of €120 million from the temporary Support to mitigate Unemployment Risks in an Emergency (SURE) instrument. Higher debt was also reported under the 62+ Malta Government Savings Bond (€90.6 million) and Euro coins issued in the name of the Treasury (€1.4 million). Finally, lower holdings by government funds in Malta Government Stocks resulted in an increase in debt of €8.2 million (Table 4)

Statistics in this News Release should be interpreted in the context of the COVID-19 situation.

1 Between March and December 2020, the COVID-19 Business Assistance programme featured under the Capital expenditure category.

7DEOH

5HYHQXH ([SHQGLWXUH FDWHJRULHV LQ -DQXDU E HDU

'HVFULSWLRQ

D 7RWDO 5HFXUUHQW 5HYHQXH &XVWRPV DQG ([FLVH 'XWLHV /LFHQFHV 7D[HV DQG )LQHV ,QFRPH 7D[

9DOXH $GGHG 7D[ )HHV RI 2IILFH 5HLPEXUVHPHQWV &HQWUDO %DQN RI 0DOWD 5HQWV

'LYLGHQGV RQ ,QYHVWPHQW

,QWHUHVW RQ ORDQV PDGH E *RYHUQPHQW 6RFLDO 6HFXULW

*UDQWV

0LVFHOODQHRXV 5HFHLSWV

E 7RWDO ([SHQGLWXUH

Recurrent Expenditure

3HUVRQDO (PROXPHQWV

2SHUDWLRQDO DQG 0DLQWHQDQFH ([SHQVHV 3URJUDPPHV DQG ,QLWLDWLYHV &RQWULEXWLRQV WR *RYHUQPHQW (QWLWLHV

InterestCapital Expenditure

(a-b) Consolidated Fund Surplus/Deficit

F )LQDQFLDO 7UDQVDFWLRQV

Revenue /RDQV

5HSDPHQW RI /RDQV 5HFHLSWV IURP 6DOH RI 6KDUHV 2WKHU H[WUDRUGLQDU UHFHLSWV

Expenditure

&RQWULEXWLRQ WR 6LQNLQJ )XQG (TXLW $FTXLVLWLRQ 5HSDPHQW RI /RDQ /RDQV

1RWH 7RWDOV PD QRW DGG XS GXH WR URXQGLQJ

7DEOH

*RYHUQPHQW ([SHQGLWXUH E &2)2* FDWHJRU LQ -DQXDU E HDU

¼

*HQHUDO SXEOLF VHUYLFHV 'HIHQFH

3XEOLF RUGHU DQG VDIHW (FRQRPLF DIIDLUV (QYLURQPHQW SURWHFWLRQ

+RXVLQJ DQG FRPPXQLW DPHQLWLHV +HDOWK

5HFUHDWLRQ FXOWXUH DQG UHOLJLRQ (GXFDWLRQ

6RFLDO SURWHFWLRQ 7RWDO

&2)2*

-DQ

-DQ

-DQ

-DQ

-DQ

-DQ

-DQ

-DQ

-DQ

¼

*HQHUDO SXEOLF VHUYLFHV 'HIHQFH

3XEOLF RUGHU DQG VDIHW (FRQRPLF DIIDLUV (QYLURQPHQW SURWHFWLRQ

+RXVLQJ DQG FRPPXQLW DPHQLWLHV +HDOWK

5HFUHDWLRQ FXOWXUH DQG UHOLJLRQ (GXFDWLRQ

6RFLDO SURWHFWLRQ 7RWDO

3

7DEOH

&RQVROLGDWHG )XQG GDWD LQ (6$

FRGHV LQ -DQXDU E HDU

'HVFULSWLRQ

7RWDO 5HYHQXH 0DUNHW 2XWSXW

7D[HV RQ 3URGXFWLRQ DQG ,PSRUWV 3URSHUW LQFRPH UHFHLYDEOH

&XUUHQW WD[HV RQ LQFRPH ZHDOWK HWF 6RFLDO &RQWULEXWLRQV

&XUUHQW WUDQVIHUV UHFHLYDEOH &DSLWDO WUDQVIHUV UHFHLYDEOH

7RWDO ([SHQGLWXUH ,QWHUPHGLDWH &RQVXPSWLRQ *URVV &DSLWDO )RUPDWLRQ &RPSHQVDWLRQ RI (PSORHHV 3URSHUW LQFRPH SDDEOH 6XEVLGLHV

6RFLDO %HQHILWV DQG VRFLDO WUDQVIHUV LQ NLQG &XUUHQW WUDQVIHUV SDDEOH

&DSLWDO WUDQVIHUV SDDEOH

(1-2) Consolidated Fund Surplus/Deficit

3 J 13 ' ' ' ' ' ' '

(6$ FRGH

3 ' ' ' ' ' '

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

NSO - National Statistics Office of Malta published this content on 26 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2021 10:10:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
