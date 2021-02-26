26 February 2021 | 1100 hrs | 039/2021

By the end of January 2021, the Government's Consolidated Fund reported a deﬁcit of €324.4 million.

Government Finance Data: January 2021

In January 2021, recurrent revenue amounted to €294.0 million, 3.8 per cent lower than the €305.7 million reported a year earlier. The largest decrease was recorded under Licences, Taxes and Fines (€18.9 million), followed by Grants (€9.7 million), Fees of Oﬃce (€5.6 million), Customs and Excise Duties (€3.1 million), Rents (€2.4 million) and Dividends on Investment (€0.7 million). Conversely, increases in revenue were reported under Income Tax (€15.7 million), Value Added Tax (€6.4 million), Miscellaneous Receipts (€4.9 million), Reimbursements (€1.4 million) and Social Security (€0.3 million).

By the end of January 2021, total expenditure stood at €618.4 million, 62.1 per cent higher than the ﬁrst month of 2020.

During the reference period, recurrent expenditure totalled €548.0 million, a rise of €209.6 million in comparison to the €338.4 million reported in 2020. The main contributor to this increase was a €159.3 million rise reported under Programmes and Initiatives. Furthermore, increases were also witnessed under Operational and Maintenance Expenses (€22.6 million), Contributions to Government Entities (€17.0 million) and Personal Emoluments (€10.7 million). The two main developments in the Programmes and Initiatives category involved added outlays towards Social security beneﬁts (€49.3 million), following two regular payments of retirement pension made in January 2021, and the Pandemic assistance scheme (€36.0 million), which includes the COVID-19 Business Assistance programme1. Other increases under Programmes and Initiatives were reported in Medicines and surgical materials (€21.7 million), EU own resources (€18.6 million), Hospital concession agreements (€8.7 million), Housing programmes (€3.7 million), Provision to spare capacity - electricity (€3.5 million), Church schools (€2.9 million), Public service obligation for public transport (€2.7 million), Child care for all (€2.0 million), Street lighting and other services (€1.8 million), Waiting lists for medical services (€1.7 million) and Feed-in-tariﬀ (€1.6 million).

The interest component of the public debt servicing costs totalled €12.8 million, a €0.8 million rise from the same period in 2020.

By the end of January 2021, Government's capital spending amounted to €57.6 million, €26.6 million higher than 2020. The rise largely resulted from increased expenditure towards Road construction/improvements (€12.5 million), Investment incentives (€4.5 million), the Distribution Centre at Ricasoli (Smart City) (€2.5 million), the Gozo Aquatic Centre (€2.2 million), Direct investments (€1.2 million) and Film industry incentives (€1.1 million).

The diﬀerence between total revenue and expenditure resulted in a deﬁcit of €324.4 million being reported in the Government's Consolidated Fund at the end of January 2021. This represented an increase in deﬁcit of €248.7 million from the deﬁcit of €75.7 million witnessed during the same period in 2020. This diﬀerence mirrors an increase in total expenditure, consisting of recurrent expenditure (€209.6 million), interest (€0.8 million) and capital expenditure (€26.6 million), in addition to a drop in recurrent revenue (€11.7 million) (Table 1). Decreases in revenue and increases in expenditure reﬂect developments related to COVID-19.

At the end of January 2021, Central Government debt stood at €6,832.1 million, a €1,439.4 million rise from 2020. Increases reported under Malta Government Stocks (€873.5 million) and Treasury Bills (€346.0 million) were the main reasons for the rise in debt. Foreign Loans registered an increase of €119.9 million, largely reﬂecting the new EU loan of €120 million from the temporary Support to mitigate Unemployment Risks in an Emergency (SURE) instrument. Higher debt was also reported under the 62+ Malta Government Savings Bond (€90.6 million) and Euro coins issued in the name of the Treasury (€1.4 million). Finally, lower holdings by government funds in Malta Government Stocks resulted in an increase in debt of €8.2 million (Table 4) 

Statistics in this News Release should be interpreted in the context of the COVID-19 situation.

1 Between March and December 2020, the COVID-19 Business Assistance programme featured under the Capital expenditure category.

7DEOH

5HYHQXH ([SHQGLWXUH FDWHJRULHV LQ -DQXDU E HDU

'HVFULSWLRQ

D 7RWDO 5HFXUUHQW 5HYHQXH &XVWRPV DQG ([FLVH 'XWLHV /LFHQFHV 7D[HV DQG )LQHV ,QFRPH 7D[

9DOXH $GGHG 7D[ )HHV RI 2IILFH 5HLPEXUVHPHQWV &HQWUDO %DQN RI 0DOWD 5HQWV

'LYLGHQGV RQ ,QYHVWPHQW

,QWHUHVW RQ ORDQV PDGH E *RYHUQPHQW 6RFLDO 6HFXULW

*UDQWV

0LVFHOODQHRXV 5HFHLSWV

E 7RWDO ([SHQGLWXUH

Recurrent Expenditure

3HUVRQDO (PROXPHQWV

2SHUDWLRQDO DQG 0DLQWHQDQFH ([SHQVHV 3URJUDPPHV DQG ,QLWLDWLYHV &RQWULEXWLRQV WR *RYHUQPHQW (QWLWLHV

InterestCapital Expenditure

(a-b) Consolidated Fund Surplus/Deficit

F )LQDQFLDO 7UDQVDFWLRQV

Revenue /RDQV

5HSDPHQW RI /RDQV 5HFHLSWV IURP 6DOH RI 6KDUHV 2WKHU H[WUDRUGLQDU UHFHLSWV

Expenditure

&RQWULEXWLRQ WR 6LQNLQJ )XQG (TXLW $FTXLVLWLRQ 5HSDPHQW RI /RDQ /RDQV

1RWH 7RWDOV PD QRW DGG XS GXH WR URXQGLQJ

7DEOH

*RYHUQPHQW ([SHQGLWXUH E &2)2* FDWHJRU LQ -DQXDU E HDU

¼

*HQHUDO SXEOLF VHUYLFHV 'HIHQFH

3XEOLF RUGHU DQG VDIHW (FRQRPLF DIIDLUV (QYLURQPHQW SURWHFWLRQ

+RXVLQJ DQG FRPPXQLW DPHQLWLHV +HDOWK

5HFUHDWLRQ FXOWXUH DQG UHOLJLRQ (GXFDWLRQ

6RFLDO SURWHFWLRQ 7RWDO

&2)2*

-DQ

-DQ

-DQ

-DQ

-DQ

-DQ

-DQ

-DQ

-DQ

¼

*HQHUDO SXEOLF VHUYLFHV 'HIHQFH

3XEOLF RUGHU DQG VDIHW (FRQRPLF DIIDLUV (QYLURQPHQW SURWHFWLRQ

+RXVLQJ DQG FRPPXQLW DPHQLWLHV +HDOWK

5HFUHDWLRQ FXOWXUH DQG UHOLJLRQ (GXFDWLRQ

6RFLDO SURWHFWLRQ 7RWDO

3

7DEOH

&RQVROLGDWHG )XQG GDWD LQ (6$

FRGHV LQ -DQXDU E HDU

'HVFULSWLRQ

7RWDO 5HYHQXH 0DUNHW 2XWSXW

7D[HV RQ 3URGXFWLRQ DQG ,PSRUWV 3URSHUW LQFRPH UHFHLYDEOH

&XUUHQW WD[HV RQ LQFRPH ZHDOWK HWF 6RFLDO &RQWULEXWLRQV

&XUUHQW WUDQVIHUV UHFHLYDEOH &DSLWDO WUDQVIHUV UHFHLYDEOH

7RWDO ([SHQGLWXUH ,QWHUPHGLDWH &RQVXPSWLRQ *URVV &DSLWDO )RUPDWLRQ &RPSHQVDWLRQ RI (PSORHHV 3URSHUW LQFRPH SDDEOH 6XEVLGLHV

6RFLDO %HQHILWV DQG VRFLDO WUDQVIHUV LQ NLQG &XUUHQW WUDQVIHUV SDDEOH

&DSLWDO WUDQVIHUV SDDEOH

(1-2) Consolidated Fund Surplus/Deficit

3 J 13 ' ' ' ' ' ' '

(6$ FRGH

3 ' ' ' ' ' '

3