Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
Government Finance Data: January-August 2021​

09/24/2021 | 05:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

24 September 2021 | 1100 hrs | 172/2021

By the end of August 2021, the Government's Consolidated Fund reported a deficit of €753.2 million.

Government Finance Data: January-August 2021

In the first eight months of 2021, Recurrent Revenue amounted to €3,221.5 million, 27.6 per cent higher than the

€2,524.8 million reported a year earlier. The largest increase was recorded under Income Tax (€331.4 million),

followed by Value Added Tax (€186.1 million), Social Security (€134.6 million), Customs and Excise Duties (€58.5

million), Licences, Taxes and Fines (€21.4 million) and Grants (€3.9 million). The rise in revenue was partially

offset by decreases under Miscellaneous Receipts (€18.7 million), Fees of Office (€17.6 million), Rents (€2.2

million) and Reimbursements (€1.0 million).

By the end of August 2021, total expenditure stood at €3,974.7 million, 10.1 per cent higher than the previous year.

During the reference period, Recurrent Expenditure totalled €3,474.3 million, a rise of €509.2 million in comparison

to the €2,965.1 million reported by the end of August 2020. The main contributor to this increase was a €433.2

million rise reported under Programmes and Initiatives. Furthermore, increases were also witnessed under

Personal Emoluments (€68.8 million) and Contributions to Government Entities (€14.4 million). This rise in

expenditure was partially offset by a decrease under Operational and Maintenance Expenses (€7.1 million).

The largest development in the Programmes and Initiatives category was related to the Pandemic assistance

scheme (€257.4 million), which includes the COVID-19 Business Assistance Programme. Other increases under

Programmes and Initiatives were reported under Hospital concession agreements (€41.3 million), EU own

resources (€26.5 million), Social security benefits (€19.3 million), Church schools (€16.9 million), St Vincent de

Paul Residence service contract (€14.1 million), Waiting lists for medical services (outsourcing) (€10.7 million),

Economic regeneration voucher scheme (€9.6 million), Extension of school transport network (€8.6 million),

Residential care in private homes (€3.9 million), Child care for all (€2.3 million) and Students' maintenance

grants (€1.6 million).

The interest component of the public debt servicing costs totalled €123.1 million, an increase of €1.8 million

E V E R Y O N E M A T T E R S

when compared to the previous year.

By the end of August 2021, Government's capital spending amounted to €377.3 million, €147.3 million lower than

2020. The drop largely resulted from the reclassification of the COVID-19 Business Assistance Programme (€229.0

million), which featured under Capital Expenditure between March and December 2020 but is now classified under

Recurrent Expenditure. This decline outweighed an increase of €81.7 million reported in other capital projects.

The difference between total revenue and expenditure resulted in a deficit of €753.2 million being reported in the

Government's Consolidated Fund at the end of August 2021. Compared to the same period in 2020, there was

a decrease in deficit of €333.0 million. This difference mirrors an increase in total Recurrent Revenue (€696.7

million), partially offset by a rise in Total Expenditure, consisting of Recurrent Expenditure (€509.2 million),

Interest (€1.8 million) and Capital Expenditure (-€147.3 million). Changes in expenditure and revenue reflect

developments related to COVID-19.

At the end of August 2021, Central Government debt stood at €7,684.5 million, a €1,085.4 million rise from

2020. Increases reported under Malta Government Stocks (€698.6 million) and Foreign Loans (€419.9 million)

were the main contributors to the rise in debt. The latter increase in debt was a result of the €420.0 million EU

loan from the temporary Support to mitigate Unemployment Risks in an Emergency (SURE) instrument. Higher

debt was also reported under Euro coins issued in the name of the Treasury (€1.0 million). This rise in debt was

partly offset by a decrease in Treasury Bills (€26.0 million) and the 62+ Malta Government Savings Bond (€5.1

million). Finally, lower holdings by government funds in Malta Government Stocks resulted in a decrease in debt

of €2.9 million (Table 6)

Statistics in this News Release should be interpreted in the context of the COVID-19 situation.

Compiled by: Public Finance Unit

1

Contact us: National Statistics Office, Lascaris, Valletta VLT 2000

T. +356 25997219, E. nso@gov.mt

Table 1. Revenue/Expenditure categories by period and description

Jan-Aug 2021 /

Jan-Aug

Jan-Aug

Jan-Aug

Jan-Aug 2020

Description

2019

2020

2021

Change

% change

€ 000

(a) Total Recurrent Revenue

3,190,185

2,524,847

3,221,515

696,667

27.6

Customs and Excise Duties

214,007

129,547

188,093

58,546

Licences, Taxes and Fines

262,101

202,300

223,664

21,364

Income Tax

1,071,225

835,912

1,167,353

331,441

Value Added Tax

656,233

478,922

664,992

186,071

Fees of Office

53,629

84,227

66,659

-17,568

Reimbursements

28,275

20,550

19,531

-1,019

Central Bank of Malta

20,000

20,000

20,000

0

Rents

27,792

20,119

17,929

-2,190

Dividends on Investment

11,385

15,410

15,639

229

Interest on loans made by Government

71

8

1

-6

Social Security

642,723

569,887

704,455

134,568

Grants

168,687

84,039

87,976

3,937

Miscellaneous Receipts

34,056

63,927

45,221

-18,706

(b) Total Expenditure

3,106,253

3,611,062

3,974,716

363,654

10.1

Recurrent Expenditure

2,666,762

2,965,129

3,474,332

509,202

17.2

Personal Emoluments

585,225

604,498

673,286

68,788

Operational and Maintenance Expenses

136,717

178,110

170,979

-7,131

Programmes and Initiatives

1,624,981

1,760,300

2,193,459

433,159

Contributions to Government Entities

319,840

422,222

436,608

14,386

Interest

126,487

121,329

123,115

1,786

1.5

Capital Expenditure

313,003

524,604

377,270

-147,334

-28.1

(a-b) Consolidated Fund Surplus/Deficit

83,932

-1,086,215

-753,202

333,013

-30.7

(c) Financial Transactions

Revenue

Loans

279,713

1,044,791

1,265,255

220,464

Repayment of Loans

0

171

0

-171

Receipts from Sale of Shares

889

889

889

0

Other extraordinary receipts

0

0

0

0

Expenditure

Contribution to Sinking Fund

20,025

10,025

0

-10,025

Equity Acquisition

10,308

26,980

4,500

-22,480

Repayment of Loan

178,716

277,600

462,502

184,902

Loans

0

0

0

0

Note: Totals may not add up due to rounding.

2

Table 2. Revenue/Expenditure categories by month and description

August 2021 /

August

August

August

August 2020

Description

2019

2020

2021

Change

% change

€ 000

(a) Total Recurrent Revenue

551,548

418,699

604,885

186,185

44.5

Customs and Excise Duties

31,136

2,994

28,360

25,366

Licences, Taxes and Fines

32,348

28,468

32,629

4,160

Income Tax

193,387

164,798

212,444

47,646

Value Added Tax

162,342

100,360

161,046

60,686

Fees of Office

5,726

11,028

11,469

440

Reimbursements

2,528

1,753

815

-938

Central Bank of Malta

0

0

0

0

Rents

1,030

2,855

3,598

743

Dividends on Investment

2,000

0

4,139

4,139

Interest on loans made by Government

34

0

0

0

Social Security

93,897

83,001

104,727

21,727

Grants

24,676

18,142

41,003

22,861

Miscellaneous Receipts

2,444

5,300

4,656

-644

(b) Total Expenditure

341,644

453,071

475,580

22,510

5.0

Recurrent Expenditure

293,657

391,902

401,515

9,613

2.5

Personal Emoluments

73,760

76,553

82,800

6,247

Operational and Maintenance Expenses

14,687

31,030

15,821

-15,209

Programmes and Initiatives

181,941

204,402

249,409

45,007

Contributions to Government Entities

23,268

79,917

53,485

-26,432

Interest

17,355

14,743

19,599

4,857

32.9

Capital Expenditure

30,632

46,426

54,466

8,040

17.3

(a-b) Consolidated Fund Surplus/Deficit

209,904

-34,371

129,304

163,676

-476.2

(c) Financial Transactions

Revenue

Loans

0

0

304,679

304,679

Repayment of Loans

0

0

0

0

Receipts from Sale of Shares

0

0

0

0

Other extraordinary receipts

0

0

0

0

Expenditure

0

0

Contribution to Sinking Fund

0

0

0

0

Equity Acquisition

10,000

0

0

0

Repayment of Loan

1,478

343

456,361

456,018

Loans

0

0

0

0

Note: Totals may not add up due to rounding.

3

4

Table 3. Government Expenditure by period and COFOG category

Personal emoluments

Operational and Maintenance

Programmes and Initiatives

Contributions to Government

Expenses

Entities

COFOG

Jan-Aug

Jan-Aug

Jan-Aug

Jan-Aug

Jan-Aug

Jan-Aug

Jan-Aug

Jan-Aug

Jan-Aug

Jan-Aug

Jan-Aug

Jan-Aug

2019

2020

2021

2019

2020

2021

2019

2020

2021

2019

2020

2021

€ 000

General public services

65,468

65,285

63,540

32,352

66,185

30,683

189,193

159,388

351,667

27,207

36,216

69,053

Defence

27,111

28,162

41,392

4,134

4,230

5,159

582

480

604

121

218

0

Public order and safety

70,921

58,942

59,946

11,599

6,187

7,472

4,804

4,221

9,998

6,506

30,641

41,684

Economic affairs

40,320

41,696

57,875

7,921

16,918

35,002

100,537

144,683

266,718

104,801

121,551

119,836

Environment protection

3,152

3,487

3,181

187

81

1,512

39,985

38,028

25,679

18,453

19,146

260

Housing and community amenities

876

1,060

403

402

311

118

4,705

8,158

0

2,977

5,066

709

Health

181,087

195,768

223,111

39,555

42,086

53,142

153,964

205,040

243,690

37,525

52,037

51,157

Recreation, culture and religion

4,653

4,360

1,752

1,284

2,849

871

7,703

8,179

9,191

21,365

21,146

14,126

Education

155,442

168,287

180,766

10,482

11,025

13,374

119,800

148,717

162,235

67,862

96,101

99,024

Social protection

36,194

37,451

41,320

28,801

28,238

23,646

1,003,708

1,043,407

1,123,677

33,024

40,100

40,759

Total

585,225

604,498

673,286

136,717

178,110

170,979

1,624,981

1,760,300

2,193,459

319,840

422,222

436,608

Interest Expenditure

Capital Expenditure

Total Expenditure

COFOG

Jan-Aug

Jan-Aug

Jan-Aug

Jan-Aug

Jan-Aug

Jan-Aug

Jan-Aug

Jan-Aug

Jan-Aug

2019

2020

2021

2019

2020

2021

2019

2020

2021

€ 000

General public services

126,487

121,329

123,115

46,297

49,748

40,138

487,004

498,151

678,195

Defence

0

0

0

2,988

2,564

5,053

34,936

35,653

52,209

Public order and safety

0

0

0

23,561

10,835

21,271

117,390

110,826

140,372

Economic affairs

0

0

0

170,493

380,856

224,007

424,073

705,703

703,438

Environment protection

0

0

0

38,861

24,585

13,542

100,638

85,326

44,174

Housing and community amenities

0

0

0

124

25

593

9,084

14,619

1,822

Health

0

0

0

5,931

24,535

20,959

418,061

519,466

592,059

Recreation, culture and religion

0

0

0

9,171

12,917

19,794

44,176

49,451

45,734

Education

0

0

0

13,171

12,024

23,614

366,756

436,155

479,013

Social protection

0

0

0

2,408

6,516

8,299

1,104,135

1,155,712

1,237,701

Total

126,487

121,329

123,115

313,003

524,604

377,270

3,106,253

3,611,062

3,974,716

Table 4. Consolidated Fund data by period and ESA 2010 codes

Jan-Aug 2021 /

Jan-Aug

Jan-Aug

Jan-Aug

Jan-Aug 2020

ESA

Description

2019

2020

2021

Change

code

% change

€ 000

1. Total Revenue

3,003,180

2,357,880

2,989,175

631,295

26.8

Market Output

P11

64,644

102,059

97,191

Taxes on Production and Imports

D2

1,075,225

775,709

1,022,739

Property income receivable

D4

46,636

37,170

46,722

Current taxes on income, wealth, etc

D5

1,118,916

874,943

1,222,684

Social Contributions

D61

511,503

467,743

491,336

Current transfers receivable

D7

13,733

2,866

3,510

Capital transfers receivable

D9

172,524

97,391

104,994

2. Total Expenditure

2,919,249

3,444,095

3,742,377

298,281

8.7

Intermediate Consumption

P2

434,195

555,109

636,664

Gross Capital Formation

P5g+NP

153,419

147,221

229,606

Compensation of Employees

D1

675,824

717,211

717,366

Property income payable

D4

119,308

84,998

127,151

Subsidies

D3

57,656

260,729

248,165

Social Benefits and social transfers in kind

D62+D632

773,411

852,153

899,268

Current transfers payable

D7

680,094

773,312

865,774

Capital transfers payable

D9

25,341

53,364

18,381

(1-2) Consolidated Fund Surplus/Deficit

83,932

-1,086,215

-753,202

333,014

-30.7

Table 5. Consolidated Fund data by month and ESA 2010 codes

August 2021 /

August

August

August

August 2020

Description

ESA

2019

2020

2021

Change

code

% change

€ 000

1. Total Revenue

529,502

399,429

573,963

174,534

43.7

Market Output

P11

6,999

13,265

14,475

Taxes on Production and Imports

D2

223,425

127,708

218,480

Property income receivable

D4

1,074

2,455

6,384

Current taxes on income, wealth, etc

D5

196,485

170,506

216,870

Social Contributions

D61

74,830

65,594

74,143

Current transfers receivable

D7

446

134

255

Capital transfers receivable

D9

26,244

19,767

43,356

2. Total Expenditure

319,598

433,800

444,659

10,858

2.5

Intermediate Consumption

P2

37,099

78,451

63,708

Gross Capital Formation

P5g+NP

21,751

9,134

24,433

Compensation of Employees

D1

85,176

96,988

87,638

Property income payable

D4

17,677

14,787

19,599

Subsidies

D3

4,905

25,421

42,854

Social Benefits and social transfers in kind

D62+D632

95,310

102,076

98,628

Current transfers payable

D7

54,864

105,015

104,980

Capital transfers payable

D9

2,816

1,929

2,820

(1-2) Consolidated Fund Surplus/Deficit

209,904

-34,371

129,304

163,676

-476.2

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

NSO - National Statistics Office of Malta published this content on 24 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2021 09:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

HOT NEWS