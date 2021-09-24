|
Government Finance Data: January-August 2021
24 September 2021 | 1100 hrs | 172/2021
By the end of August 2021, the Government's Consolidated Fund reported a deficit of €753.2 million.
|
|
In the first eight months of 2021, Recurrent Revenue amounted to €3,221.5 million, 27.6 per cent higher than the
|
|
€2,524.8 million reported a year earlier. The largest increase was recorded under Income Tax (€331.4 million),
|
|
followed by Value Added Tax (€186.1 million), Social Security (€134.6 million), Customs and Excise Duties (€58.5
|
|
million), Licences, Taxes and Fines (€21.4 million) and Grants (€3.9 million). The rise in revenue was partially
|
|
offset by decreases under Miscellaneous Receipts (€18.7 million), Fees of Office (€17.6 million), Rents (€2.2
|
|
million) and Reimbursements (€1.0 million).
|
|
By the end of August 2021, total expenditure stood at €3,974.7 million, 10.1 per cent higher than the previous year.
|
|
During the reference period, Recurrent Expenditure totalled €3,474.3 million, a rise of €509.2 million in comparison
|
|
to the €2,965.1 million reported by the end of August 2020. The main contributor to this increase was a €433.2
|
|
million rise reported under Programmes and Initiatives. Furthermore, increases were also witnessed under
|
|
Personal Emoluments (€68.8 million) and Contributions to Government Entities (€14.4 million). This rise in
|
|
expenditure was partially offset by a decrease under Operational and Maintenance Expenses (€7.1 million).
|
|
The largest development in the Programmes and Initiatives category was related to the Pandemic assistance
|
|
scheme (€257.4 million), which includes the COVID-19 Business Assistance Programme. Other increases under
|
|
Programmes and Initiatives were reported under Hospital concession agreements (€41.3 million), EU own
|
|
resources (€26.5 million), Social security benefits (€19.3 million), Church schools (€16.9 million), St Vincent de
|
|
Paul Residence service contract (€14.1 million), Waiting lists for medical services (outsourcing) (€10.7 million),
|
|
Economic regeneration voucher scheme (€9.6 million), Extension of school transport network (€8.6 million),
|
|
Residential care in private homes (€3.9 million), Child care for all (€2.3 million) and Students' maintenance
|
|
grants (€1.6 million).
|
|
The interest component of the public debt servicing costs totalled €123.1 million, an increase of €1.8 million
|
|
|
when compared to the previous year.
|
|
By the end of August 2021, Government's capital spending amounted to €377.3 million, €147.3 million lower than
|
|
2020. The drop largely resulted from the reclassification of the COVID-19 Business Assistance Programme (€229.0
|
|
million), which featured under Capital Expenditure between March and December 2020 but is now classified under
|
|
Recurrent Expenditure. This decline outweighed an increase of €81.7 million reported in other capital projects.
|
|
The difference between total revenue and expenditure resulted in a deficit of €753.2 million being reported in the
|
|
Government's Consolidated Fund at the end of August 2021. Compared to the same period in 2020, there was
|
|
a decrease in deficit of €333.0 million. This difference mirrors an increase in total Recurrent Revenue (€696.7
|
|
million), partially offset by a rise in Total Expenditure, consisting of Recurrent Expenditure (€509.2 million),
|
|
Interest (€1.8 million) and Capital Expenditure (-€147.3 million). Changes in expenditure and revenue reflect
|
|
developments related to COVID-19.
|
|
At the end of August 2021, Central Government debt stood at €7,684.5 million, a €1,085.4 million rise from
|
|
2020. Increases reported under Malta Government Stocks (€698.6 million) and Foreign Loans (€419.9 million)
|
|
were the main contributors to the rise in debt. The latter increase in debt was a result of the €420.0 million EU
|
|
loan from the temporary Support to mitigate Unemployment Risks in an Emergency (SURE) instrument. Higher
|
|
debt was also reported under Euro coins issued in the name of the Treasury (€1.0 million). This rise in debt was
|
|
partly offset by a decrease in Treasury Bills (€26.0 million) and the 62+ Malta Government Savings Bond (€5.1
|
|
million). Finally, lower holdings by government funds in Malta Government Stocks resulted in a decrease in debt
|
|
of €2.9 million (Table 6)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Statistics in this News Release should be interpreted in the context of the COVID-19 situation.
|
|
|
|
|
|
Compiled by: Public Finance Unit
|
Table 1. Revenue/Expenditure categories by period and description
|
|
|
|
|
|
Jan-Aug 2021 /
|
|
|
Jan-Aug
|
Jan-Aug
|
|
Jan-Aug
|
Jan-Aug 2020
|
|
Description
|
2019
|
2020
|
|
2021
|
Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
% change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
€ 000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(a) Total Recurrent Revenue
|
3,190,185
|
2,524,847
|
|
3,221,515
|
696,667
|
|
27.6
|
Customs and Excise Duties
|
214,007
|
129,547
|
|
188,093
|
58,546
|
|
|
Licences, Taxes and Fines
|
262,101
|
202,300
|
|
223,664
|
21,364
|
|
|
Income Tax
|
1,071,225
|
835,912
|
|
1,167,353
|
331,441
|
|
|
Value Added Tax
|
656,233
|
478,922
|
|
664,992
|
186,071
|
|
|
Fees of Office
|
53,629
|
84,227
|
|
66,659
|
-17,568
|
|
|
Reimbursements
|
28,275
|
20,550
|
|
19,531
|
-1,019
|
|
|
Central Bank of Malta
|
20,000
|
20,000
|
|
20,000
|
0
|
|
|
Rents
|
27,792
|
20,119
|
|
17,929
|
-2,190
|
|
|
Dividends on Investment
|
11,385
|
15,410
|
|
15,639
|
229
|
|
|
Interest on loans made by Government
|
71
|
8
|
|
1
|
-6
|
|
|
Social Security
|
642,723
|
569,887
|
|
704,455
|
134,568
|
|
|
Grants
|
168,687
|
84,039
|
|
87,976
|
3,937
|
|
|
Miscellaneous Receipts
|
34,056
|
63,927
|
|
45,221
|
-18,706
|
|
|
(b) Total Expenditure
|
3,106,253
|
3,611,062
|
|
3,974,716
|
363,654
|
|
10.1
|
Recurrent Expenditure
|
2,666,762
|
2,965,129
|
|
3,474,332
|
509,202
|
|
17.2
|
Personal Emoluments
|
585,225
|
604,498
|
|
673,286
|
68,788
|
|
|
Operational and Maintenance Expenses
|
136,717
|
178,110
|
|
170,979
|
-7,131
|
|
|
Programmes and Initiatives
|
1,624,981
|
1,760,300
|
|
2,193,459
|
433,159
|
|
|
Contributions to Government Entities
|
319,840
|
422,222
|
|
436,608
|
14,386
|
|
|
Interest
|
126,487
|
121,329
|
|
123,115
|
1,786
|
|
1.5
|
Capital Expenditure
|
313,003
|
524,604
|
|
377,270
|
-147,334
|
|
-28.1
|
(a-b) Consolidated Fund Surplus/Deficit
|
83,932
|
-1,086,215
|
|
-753,202
|
333,013
|
|
-30.7
|
(c) Financial Transactions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans
|
279,713
|
1,044,791
|
|
1,265,255
|
220,464
|
|
|
Repayment of Loans
|
0
|
171
|
|
0
|
-171
|
|
|
Receipts from Sale of Shares
|
889
|
889
|
|
889
|
0
|
|
|
Other extraordinary receipts
|
0
|
0
|
|
0
|
0
|
|
|
Expenditure
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Contribution to Sinking Fund
|
20,025
|
10,025
|
|
0
|
-10,025
|
|
|
Equity Acquisition
|
10,308
|
26,980
|
|
4,500
|
-22,480
|
|
|
Repayment of Loan
|
178,716
|
277,600
|
|
462,502
|
184,902
|
|
|
Loans
|
0
|
0
|
|
0
|
0
|
|
Note: Totals may not add up due to rounding.
Table 2. Revenue/Expenditure categories by month and description
|
|
|
|
|
|
August 2021 /
|
|
August
|
August
|
|
August
|
August 2020
|
|
|
|
|
Description
|
2019
|
2020
|
|
2021
|
Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
% change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
€ 000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(a) Total Recurrent Revenue
|
551,548
|
418,699
|
|
604,885
|
186,185
|
44.5
|
Customs and Excise Duties
|
31,136
|
2,994
|
|
28,360
|
25,366
|
|
Licences, Taxes and Fines
|
32,348
|
28,468
|
|
32,629
|
4,160
|
|
Income Tax
|
193,387
|
164,798
|
|
212,444
|
47,646
|
|
Value Added Tax
|
162,342
|
100,360
|
|
161,046
|
60,686
|
|
Fees of Office
|
5,726
|
11,028
|
|
11,469
|
440
|
|
Reimbursements
|
2,528
|
1,753
|
|
815
|
-938
|
|
Central Bank of Malta
|
0
|
0
|
|
0
|
0
|
|
Rents
|
1,030
|
2,855
|
|
3,598
|
743
|
|
Dividends on Investment
|
2,000
|
0
|
|
4,139
|
4,139
|
|
Interest on loans made by Government
|
34
|
0
|
|
0
|
0
|
|
Social Security
|
93,897
|
83,001
|
|
104,727
|
21,727
|
|
Grants
|
24,676
|
18,142
|
|
41,003
|
22,861
|
|
Miscellaneous Receipts
|
2,444
|
5,300
|
|
4,656
|
-644
|
|
(b) Total Expenditure
|
341,644
|
453,071
|
|
475,580
|
22,510
|
5.0
|
Recurrent Expenditure
|
293,657
|
391,902
|
|
401,515
|
9,613
|
2.5
|
Personal Emoluments
|
73,760
|
76,553
|
|
82,800
|
6,247
|
|
Operational and Maintenance Expenses
|
14,687
|
31,030
|
|
15,821
|
-15,209
|
|
Programmes and Initiatives
|
181,941
|
204,402
|
|
249,409
|
45,007
|
|
Contributions to Government Entities
|
23,268
|
79,917
|
|
53,485
|
-26,432
|
|
Interest
|
17,355
|
14,743
|
|
19,599
|
4,857
|
32.9
|
Capital Expenditure
|
30,632
|
46,426
|
|
54,466
|
8,040
|
17.3
|
(a-b) Consolidated Fund Surplus/Deficit
|
209,904
|
-34,371
|
|
129,304
|
163,676
|
-476.2
|
(c) Financial Transactions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans
|
0
|
0
|
|
304,679
|
304,679
|
|
Repayment of Loans
|
0
|
0
|
|
0
|
0
|
|
Receipts from Sale of Shares
|
0
|
0
|
|
0
|
0
|
|
Other extraordinary receipts
|
0
|
0
|
|
0
|
0
|
|
Expenditure
|
0
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
Contribution to Sinking Fund
|
0
|
0
|
|
0
|
0
|
|
Equity Acquisition
|
10,000
|
0
|
|
0
|
0
|
|
Repayment of Loan
|
1,478
|
343
|
|
456,361
|
456,018
|
|
Loans
|
0
|
0
|
|
0
|
0
|
Note: Totals may not add up due to rounding.
4
Table 3. Government Expenditure by period and COFOG category
|
|
Personal emoluments
|
Operational and Maintenance
|
Programmes and Initiatives
|
Contributions to Government
|
|
|
Expenses
|
|
|
Entities
|
|
COFOG
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Jan-Aug
|
Jan-Aug
|
Jan-Aug
|
Jan-Aug
|
Jan-Aug
|
Jan-Aug
|
Jan-Aug
|
Jan-Aug
|
Jan-Aug
|
Jan-Aug
|
Jan-Aug
|
Jan-Aug
|
|
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
€ 000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
General public services
|
65,468
|
65,285
|
63,540
|
32,352
|
66,185
|
30,683
|
189,193
|
159,388
|
351,667
|
27,207
|
36,216
|
69,053
|
Defence
|
27,111
|
28,162
|
41,392
|
4,134
|
4,230
|
5,159
|
582
|
480
|
604
|
121
|
218
|
0
|
Public order and safety
|
70,921
|
58,942
|
59,946
|
11,599
|
6,187
|
7,472
|
4,804
|
4,221
|
9,998
|
6,506
|
30,641
|
41,684
|
Economic affairs
|
40,320
|
41,696
|
57,875
|
7,921
|
16,918
|
35,002
|
100,537
|
144,683
|
266,718
|
104,801
|
121,551
|
119,836
|
Environment protection
|
3,152
|
3,487
|
3,181
|
187
|
81
|
1,512
|
39,985
|
38,028
|
25,679
|
18,453
|
19,146
|
260
|
Housing and community amenities
|
876
|
1,060
|
403
|
402
|
311
|
118
|
4,705
|
8,158
|
0
|
2,977
|
5,066
|
709
|
Health
|
181,087
|
195,768
|
223,111
|
39,555
|
42,086
|
53,142
|
153,964
|
205,040
|
243,690
|
37,525
|
52,037
|
51,157
|
Recreation, culture and religion
|
4,653
|
4,360
|
1,752
|
1,284
|
2,849
|
871
|
7,703
|
8,179
|
9,191
|
21,365
|
21,146
|
14,126
|
Education
|
155,442
|
168,287
|
180,766
|
10,482
|
11,025
|
13,374
|
119,800
|
148,717
|
162,235
|
67,862
|
96,101
|
99,024
|
Social protection
|
36,194
|
37,451
|
41,320
|
28,801
|
28,238
|
23,646
|
1,003,708
|
1,043,407
|
1,123,677
|
33,024
|
40,100
|
40,759
|
Total
|
585,225
|
604,498
|
673,286
|
136,717
|
178,110
|
170,979
|
1,624,981
|
1,760,300
|
2,193,459
|
319,840
|
422,222
|
436,608
|
|
Interest Expenditure
|
Capital Expenditure
|
Total Expenditure
|
|
|
|
COFOG
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Jan-Aug
|
Jan-Aug
|
Jan-Aug
|
Jan-Aug
|
Jan-Aug
|
Jan-Aug
|
Jan-Aug
|
Jan-Aug
|
Jan-Aug
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
€ 000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
General public services
|
126,487
|
121,329
|
123,115
|
46,297
|
49,748
|
40,138
|
487,004
|
498,151
|
678,195
|
|
|
|
Defence
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
2,988
|
2,564
|
5,053
|
34,936
|
35,653
|
52,209
|
|
|
|
Public order and safety
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
23,561
|
10,835
|
21,271
|
117,390
|
110,826
|
140,372
|
|
|
|
Economic affairs
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
170,493
|
380,856
|
224,007
|
424,073
|
705,703
|
703,438
|
|
|
|
Environment protection
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
38,861
|
24,585
|
13,542
|
100,638
|
85,326
|
44,174
|
|
|
|
Housing and community amenities
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
124
|
25
|
593
|
9,084
|
14,619
|
1,822
|
|
|
|
Health
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
5,931
|
24,535
|
20,959
|
418,061
|
519,466
|
592,059
|
|
|
|
Recreation, culture and religion
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
9,171
|
12,917
|
19,794
|
44,176
|
49,451
|
45,734
|
|
|
|
Education
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
13,171
|
12,024
|
23,614
|
366,756
|
436,155
|
479,013
|
|
|
|
Social protection
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
2,408
|
6,516
|
8,299
|
1,104,135
|
1,155,712
|
1,237,701
|
|
|
|
Total
|
126,487
|
121,329
|
123,115
|
313,003
|
524,604
|
377,270
|
3,106,253
|
3,611,062
|
3,974,716
|
|
|
Table 4. Consolidated Fund data by period and ESA 2010 codes
|
|
|
|
|
|
Jan-Aug 2021 /
|
|
|
Jan-Aug
|
Jan-Aug
|
Jan-Aug
|
Jan-Aug 2020
|
|
ESA
|
|
|
Description
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
Change
|
|
code
|
|
|
|
|
|
% change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
€ 000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1. Total Revenue
|
|
3,003,180
|
2,357,880
|
2,989,175
|
631,295
|
26.8
|
Market Output
|
P11
|
64,644
|
102,059
|
97,191
|
|
|
Taxes on Production and Imports
|
D2
|
1,075,225
|
775,709
|
1,022,739
|
|
|
Property income receivable
|
D4
|
46,636
|
37,170
|
46,722
|
|
|
Current taxes on income, wealth, etc
|
D5
|
1,118,916
|
874,943
|
1,222,684
|
|
|
Social Contributions
|
D61
|
511,503
|
467,743
|
491,336
|
|
|
Current transfers receivable
|
D7
|
13,733
|
2,866
|
3,510
|
|
|
Capital transfers receivable
|
D9
|
172,524
|
97,391
|
104,994
|
|
|
2. Total Expenditure
|
|
2,919,249
|
3,444,095
|
3,742,377
|
298,281
|
8.7
|
Intermediate Consumption
|
P2
|
434,195
|
555,109
|
636,664
|
|
|
Gross Capital Formation
|
P5g+NP
|
153,419
|
147,221
|
229,606
|
|
|
Compensation of Employees
|
D1
|
675,824
|
717,211
|
717,366
|
|
|
Property income payable
|
D4
|
119,308
|
84,998
|
127,151
|
|
|
Subsidies
|
D3
|
57,656
|
260,729
|
248,165
|
|
|
Social Benefits and social transfers in kind
|
D62+D632
|
773,411
|
852,153
|
899,268
|
|
|
Current transfers payable
|
D7
|
680,094
|
773,312
|
865,774
|
|
|
Capital transfers payable
|
D9
|
25,341
|
53,364
|
18,381
|
|
|
(1-2) Consolidated Fund Surplus/Deficit
|
|
83,932
|
-1,086,215
|
-753,202
|
333,014
|
-30.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Table 5. Consolidated Fund data by month and ESA 2010 codes
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
August 2021 /
|
|
|
August
|
August
|
August
|
August 2020
|
Description
|
ESA
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
Change
|
|
code
|
|
|
|
|
|
% change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
€ 000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1. Total Revenue
|
|
529,502
|
399,429
|
573,963
|
174,534
|
43.7
|
Market Output
|
P11
|
6,999
|
13,265
|
14,475
|
|
|
Taxes on Production and Imports
|
D2
|
223,425
|
127,708
|
218,480
|
|
|
Property income receivable
|
D4
|
1,074
|
2,455
|
6,384
|
|
|
Current taxes on income, wealth, etc
|
D5
|
196,485
|
170,506
|
216,870
|
|
|
Social Contributions
|
D61
|
74,830
|
65,594
|
74,143
|
|
|
Current transfers receivable
|
D7
|
446
|
134
|
255
|
|
|
Capital transfers receivable
|
D9
|
26,244
|
19,767
|
43,356
|
|
|
2. Total Expenditure
|
|
319,598
|
433,800
|
444,659
|
10,858
|
2.5
|
Intermediate Consumption
|
P2
|
37,099
|
78,451
|
63,708
|
|
|
Gross Capital Formation
|
P5g+NP
|
21,751
|
9,134
|
24,433
|
|
|
Compensation of Employees
|
D1
|
85,176
|
96,988
|
87,638
|
|
|
Property income payable
|
D4
|
17,677
|
14,787
|
19,599
|
|
|
Subsidies
|
D3
|
4,905
|
25,421
|
42,854
|
|
|
Social Benefits and social transfers in kind
|
D62+D632
|
95,310
|
102,076
|
98,628
|
|
|
Current transfers payable
|
D7
|
54,864
|
105,015
|
104,980
|
|
|
Capital transfers payable
|
D9
|
2,816
|
1,929
|
2,820
|
|
|
(1-2) Consolidated Fund Surplus/Deficit
|
|
209,904
|
-34,371
|
129,304
|
163,676
|
-476.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|