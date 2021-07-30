Log in
Government Finance Data: January-June 2021

07/30/2021 | 05:09am EDT
30 July 2021 | 1100 hrs | 137/2021

By the end of June 2021, the Government's Consolidated Fund reported a deﬁ cit of €848.9 million.

Government Finance Data: January-June 2021

In the ﬁ rst six months of 2021, Recurrent Revenue amounted to €2,162.1 million, 18.8 per cent higher than the €1,819.3 million reported a year earlier. The largest increase was recorded under Income Tax (€189.7 million), followed by Social Security (€99.5 million), Value Added Tax (€99.5 million), Customs and Excise Duties (€15.4 million) and Licences, Taxes and Fines (€7.5 million). The rise in revenue was partially oﬀset by decreases under Grants (€26.6 million), Miscellaneous Receipts (€25.5 million), Fees of Oﬃce (€7.3 million), Dividends on Investment (€4.4 million), Reimbursements (€2.6 million) and Rents (€2.5 million).

By the end of June 2021, total expenditure stood at €3,010.9 million, 10.9 per cent higher than the previous year.

During the reference period, Recurrent Expenditure totalled €2,651.9 million, a rise of €416.9 million in comparison to the €2,235.0 million reported by the end of June 2020. The main contributor to this increase was a €326.3 million rise reported under Programmes and Initiatives. Furthermore, increases were also witnessed under Personal Emoluments (€61.7 million) and Contributions to Government Entities (€32.7 million). The increase in expenditure was partly oﬀset by a decrease under Operational and Maintenance Expenses (€3.9 million). The largest development in the Programmes and Initiatives category was related to the Pandemic assistance scheme (€198.9 million), which includes the COVID-19 Business Assistance Programme. Other increases under Programmes and Initiatives were reported under Hospital concession agreements (€36.5 million), Social security beneﬁ ts (€23.8 million), EU own resources (€20.8 million), Public service obligation for public transport (€17.5 million), Church schools (€13.5 million), Economic regeneration voucher scheme (€10.0 million) and Extension of school transport network (€6.3 million).

The interest component of the public debt servicing costs totalled €90.5 million, a decrease of €2.6 million when compared to the previous year.

E V E R Y O N E M A T T E R S

By the end of June 2021, Government's capital spending amounted to €268.5 million, €118.3 million lower than 2020. The drop largely resulted from the reclassiﬁ cation of the COVID-19 Business Assistance Programme (€154.0 million), which featured under Capital Expenditure between March and December 2020 but is now classiﬁ ed under Recurrent Expenditure.

The diﬀerence between total revenue and expenditure resulted in a deﬁcit of €848.9 million being reported in the Government's Consolidated Fund at the end of June 2021. Compared to the same period in 2020, there was a decrease in deﬁcit of €46.8 million. This diﬀerence mirrors an increase in total Recurrent Revenue (€342.8 million), largely oﬀset by a rise in total expenditure, consisting of Recurrent Expenditure (€416.9 million), Interest (-€2.6 million) and Capital Expenditure (-€118.3 million). Changes in expenditure and revenue reﬂ ect developments related to COVID-19.

At the end of June 2021, Central Government debt stood at €7,797.8 million, a €1,421.2 million rise from 2020. Increases reported under Malta Government Stocks (€981.5 million) and Foreign Loans (€419.9 million) were the main contributors to the rise in debt. The latter increase in debt was a result of the €420.0 million EU loan from the temporary Support to mitigate Unemployment Risks in an Emergency (SURE) instrument. Higher debt was also reported under the 62+ Malta Government Savings Bond (€90.0 million) and Euro coins issued in the name of the Treasury (€1.0 million). This rise in debt was partially oﬀset by a decrease in Treasury Bills (€68.3 million). Finally, lower holdings by government funds in Malta Government Stocks resulted in a decrease in debt of €2.7 million (Table 6)

Statistics in this News Release should be interpreted in the context of the COVID-19 situation.

Compiled by: Public Finance Unit

1

Contact us: National Statistics Oﬃce, Lascaris, Valletta VLT 2000

T. +356 25997219, E. nso@gov.mt

Table 1. Revenue/Expenditure categories by period and description

Jan-June 2021 /

Jan-June

Jan-June

Jan-June

Jan-June 2020

Description

2019

2020

2021

Change

% change

€ 000

(a) Total Recurrent Revenue

2,164,501

1,819,335

2,162,087

342,752

18.8

Customs and Excise Duties

153,539

118,177

133,609

15,431

Licences, Taxes and Fines

202,158

147,765

155,225

7,460

Income Tax

685,178

556,985

746,689

189,704

Value Added Tax

448,100

361,628

461,111

99,483

Fees of Office

40,251

55,250

47,916

-7,335

Reimbursements

22,484

14,719

12,116

-2,602

Central Bank of Malta

20,000

20,000

20,000

0

Rents

23,262

14,892

12,416

-2,476

Dividends on Investment

8,635

12,660

8,250

-4,410

Interest on loans made by Government

37

7

1

-6

Social Security

470,647

412,068

511,584

99,517

Grants

71,547

54,537

27,983

-26,554

Miscellaneous Receipts

18,663

50,648

25,188

-25,460

(b) Total Expenditure

2,320,667

2,714,977

3,010,949

295,972

10.9

Recurrent Expenditure

2,006,941

2,235,028

2,651,883

416,855

18.7

Personal Emoluments

441,597

454,364

516,040

61,676

Operational and Maintenance Expenses

104,838

131,250

127,374

-3,876

Programmes and Initiatives

1,237,636

1,348,885

1,675,218

326,334

Contributions to Government Entities

222,870

300,530

333,251

32,721

Interest

94,218

93,085

90,524

-2,562

-2.8

Capital Expenditure

219,509

386,864

268,542

-118,322

-30.6

(a-b) Consolidated Fund Surplus/Deficit

-156,166

-895,642

-848,862

46,780

-5.2

(c) Financial Transactions

Revenue

Loans

179,713

700,000

900,000

200,000

Repayment of Loans

0

171

0

-171

Receipts from Sale of Shares

889

889

889

0

Other extraordinary receipts

0

0

0

0

Expenditure

Contribution to Sinking Fund

20,025

10,025

0

-10,025

Equity Acquisition

308

26,980

4,500

-22,480

Repayment of Loan

56,834

203,674

6,072

-197,602

Loans

0

0

0

0

Note: Totals may not add up due to rounding.

2

Table 2. Revenue/Expenditure categories by month and description

June 2021 /

June

June

June

June 2020

Description

2019

2020

2021

Change

% change

€ 000

(a) Total Recurrent Revenue

337,884

310,438

349,256

38,817

12.5

Customs and Excise Duties

28,513

23,135

31,550

8,415

Licences, Taxes and Fines

37,212

21,962

21,341

-621

Income Tax

103,701

118,261

142,079

23,818

Value Added Tax

43,390

27,629

43,137

15,509

Fees of Office

9,560

10,008

10,122

114

Reimbursements

7,201

3,663

1,155

-2,508

Central Bank of Malta

5,000

5,000

5,000

0

Rents

3,425

1,353

1,286

-67

Dividends on Investment

3,000

5,250

2,000

-3,250

Interest on loans made by Government

17

6

1

-6

Social Security

79,257

69,572

84,513

14,940

Grants

14,472

20,217

6,840

-13,377

Miscellaneous Receipts

3,136

4,382

233

-4,150

(b) Total Expenditure

426,646

532,671

526,411

-6,260

-1.2

Recurrent Expenditure

370,319

436,630

467,262

30,631

7.0

Personal Emoluments

76,738

80,903

88,473

7,570

Operational and Maintenance Expenses

13,729

49,822

18,351

-31,471

Programmes and Initiatives

253,779

253,862

300,552

46,690

Contributions to Government Entities

26,073

52,043

59,885

7,842

Interest

17,808

19,353

16,370

-2,984

-15.4

Capital Expenditure

38,519

76,687

42,780

-33,908

-44.2

(a-b) Consolidated Fund Surplus/Deficit

-88,762

-222,232

-177,155

45,077

-20.3

(c) Financial Transactions

Revenue

Loans

0

0

0

0

Repayment of Loans

0

171

0

-171

Receipts from Sale of Shares

0

0

0

0

Other extraordinary receipts

0

0

0

0

Expenditure

0

0

Contribution to Sinking Fund

10,025

10,025

0

-10,025

Equity Acquisition

0

0

0

0

Repayment of Loan

15,264

43,972

4,918

-39,053

Loans

0

0

0

0

Note: Totals may not add up due to rounding.

3

4

Table 3. Government Expenditure by COFOG category: January to June by year

Personal emoluments

Operational and Maintenance

Programmes and Initiatives

Contributions to Government

Expenses

Entities

COFOG

Jan-Jun

Jan-Jun

Jan-Jun

Jan-Jun

Jan-Jun

Jan-Jun

Jan-Jun

Jan-Jun

Jan-Jun

Jan-Jun

Jan-Jun

Jan-Jun

2019

2020

2021

2019

2020

2021

2019

2020

2021

2019

2020

2021

€ 000

General public services

49,203

49,336

49,087

24,718

49,820

25,013

147,767

138,996

300,939

15,896

21,489

48,158

Defence

20,175

20,635

33,259

3,205

3,692

4,079

456

356

485

116

146

0

Public order and safety

51,380

45,416

46,798

8,969

5,156

5,158

3,657

3,810

7,909

5,270

22,316

35,256

Economic affairs

30,668

31,795

42,694

6,085

12,247

22,721

75,894

89,504

156,537

82,704

91,724

83,951

Environment protection

2,205

2,410

2,607

145

8

1,112

28,074

25,413

19,021

11,989

11,518

260

Housing and community amenities

649

805

403

325

242

92

2,569

7,523

0

1,681

7,116

709

Health

138,241

146,735

171,609

29,128

25,994

42,582

117,943

164,601

182,708

28,040

36,953

42,665

Recreation, culture and religion

3,550

3,314

1,272

913

2,671

638

6,312

6,829

8,601

12,132

17,667

12,620

Education

117,664

125,107

136,550

8,599

8,818

10,384

91,283

121,101

131,085

41,957

61,640

79,253

Social protection

27,862

28,813

31,762

22,752

22,601

15,595

763,680

790,751

867,932

23,086

29,960

30,379

Total

441,597

454,364

516,040

104,838

131,250

127,374

1,237,636

1,348,885

1,675,218

222,870

300,530

333,251

Interest Expenditure

Capital Expenditure

Total Expenditure

COFOG

Jan-Jun

Jan-Jun

Jan-Jun

Jan-Jun

Jan-Jun

Jan-Jun

Jan-Jun

Jan-Jun

Jan-Jun

2019

2020

2021

2019

2020

2021

2019

2020

2021

€ 000

General public services

94,218

93,085

90,524

31,648

30,335

30,516

363,449

383,061

544,237

Defence

0

0

0

1,888

1,105

1,254

25,838

25,933

39,077

Public order and safety

0

0

0

20,917

7,424

14,984

90,194

84,122

110,106

Economic affairs

0

0

0

112,986

277,051

162,231

308,336

502,320

468,133

Environment protection

0

0

0

28,875

25,696

11,508

71,288

65,045

34,508

Housing and community amenities

0

0

0

89

2

449

5,313

15,689

1,653

Health

0

0

0

4,693

20,311

12,965

318,046

394,594

452,529

Recreation, culture and religion

0

0

0

7,514

11,228

14,020

30,422

41,710

37,151

Education

0

0

0

9,059

9,186

15,157

268,561

325,852

372,429

Social protection

0

0

0

1,839

4,525

5,457

839,219

876,651

951,126

Total

94,218

93,085

90,524

219,509

386,864

268,542

2,320,667

2,714,977

3,010,949

Table 4. Consolidated Fund data in ESA 2010 codes: January to June by year

Jan-Jun 2021 /

Jan-Jun

Jan-Jun

Jan-Jun

Jan-Jun 2020

ESA

Description

2019

2020

2021

Change

code

% change

€ 000

1. Total Revenue

2,030,717

1,696,632

1,994,427

297,795

17.6

Market Output

P11

51,268

69,107

69,841

Taxes on Production and Imports

D2

754,028

602,543

706,992

Property income receivable

D4

41,495

31,118

39,106

Current taxes on income, wealth, etc

D5

725,011

584,606

777,516

Social Contributions

D61

373,447

342,271

357,312

Current transfers receivable

D7

11,280

2,556

3,176

Capital transfers receivable

D9

74,189

64,429

40,484

2. Total Expenditure

2,186,883

2,592,274

2,843,289

251,015

9.7

Intermediate Consumption

P2

337,617

414,488

486,962

Gross Capital Formation

P5g+NP

109,535

116,190

158,480

Compensation of Employees

D1

508,262

533,816

546,203

Property income payable

D4

94,642

61,923

96,533

Subsidies

D3

43,650

184,209

149,624

Social Benefits and social transfers in kind

D62+D632

592,381

662,757

697,781

Current transfers payable

D7

484,347

583,459

686,846

Capital transfers payable

D9

16,449

35,433

20,860

(1-2) Consolidated Fund Surplus/Deficit

-156,166

-895,642

-848,862

46,780

-5.2

Table 5. Consolidated Fund data in ESA 2010 codes in June by year

June 2021 /

June

June

June

June 2020

ESA

Description

2019

2020

2021

Change

code

% change

€ 000

1. Total Revenue

310,419

292,605

318,670

26,065

8.9

Market Output

P11

15,497

15,558

16,094

Taxes on Production and Imports

D2

104,224

71,318

83,033

Property income receivable

D4

8,358

5,962

8,719

Current taxes on income, wealth, etc

D5

110,006

122,475

147,860

Social Contributions

D61

55,255

55,466

53,072

Current transfers receivable

D7

1,182

216

1,683

Capital transfers receivable

D9

15,897

21,610

8,209

2. Total Expenditure

399,181

514,837

495,825

-19,012

-3.7

Intermediate Consumption

P2

55,866

102,127

56,294

Gross Capital Formation

P5g+NP

12,461

15,758

25,261

Compensation of Employees

D1

87,936

94,660

91,887

Property income payable

D4

17,964

21,821

18,550

Subsidies

D3

10,072

43,255

49,171

Social Benefits and social transfers in kind

D62+D632

151,152

121,439

135,442

Current transfers payable

D7

61,028

115,171

111,752

Capital transfers payable

D9

2,702

606

7,468

(1-2) Consolidated Fund Surplus/Deficit

-88,762

-222,232

-177,155

45,077

-20.3

5

Disclaimer

NSO - National Statistics Office of Malta published this content on 30 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2021 09:08:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
