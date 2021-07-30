|
Government Finance Data: January-June 2021
30 July 2021 | 1100 hrs | 137/2021
By the end of June 2021, the Government's Consolidated Fund reported a deﬁ cit of €848.9 million.
In the ﬁ rst six months of 2021, Recurrent Revenue amounted to €2,162.1 million, 18.8 per cent higher than the €1,819.3 million reported a year earlier. The largest increase was recorded under Income Tax (€189.7 million), followed by Social Security (€99.5 million), Value Added Tax (€99.5 million), Customs and Excise Duties (€15.4 million) and Licences, Taxes and Fines (€7.5 million). The rise in revenue was partially oﬀset by decreases under Grants (€26.6 million), Miscellaneous Receipts (€25.5 million), Fees of Oﬃce (€7.3 million), Dividends on Investment (€4.4 million), Reimbursements (€2.6 million) and Rents (€2.5 million).
By the end of June 2021, total expenditure stood at €3,010.9 million, 10.9 per cent higher than the previous year.
During the reference period, Recurrent Expenditure totalled €2,651.9 million, a rise of €416.9 million in comparison to the €2,235.0 million reported by the end of June 2020. The main contributor to this increase was a €326.3 million rise reported under Programmes and Initiatives. Furthermore, increases were also witnessed under Personal Emoluments (€61.7 million) and Contributions to Government Entities (€32.7 million). The increase in expenditure was partly oﬀset by a decrease under Operational and Maintenance Expenses (€3.9 million). The largest development in the Programmes and Initiatives category was related to the Pandemic assistance scheme (€198.9 million), which includes the COVID-19 Business Assistance Programme. Other increases under Programmes and Initiatives were reported under Hospital concession agreements (€36.5 million), Social security beneﬁ ts (€23.8 million), EU own resources (€20.8 million), Public service obligation for public transport (€17.5 million), Church schools (€13.5 million), Economic regeneration voucher scheme (€10.0 million) and Extension of school transport network (€6.3 million).
The interest component of the public debt servicing costs totalled €90.5 million, a decrease of €2.6 million when compared to the previous year.
By the end of June 2021, Government's capital spending amounted to €268.5 million, €118.3 million lower than 2020. The drop largely resulted from the reclassiﬁ cation of the COVID-19 Business Assistance Programme (€154.0 million), which featured under Capital Expenditure between March and December 2020 but is now classiﬁ ed under Recurrent Expenditure.
The diﬀerence between total revenue and expenditure resulted in a deﬁcit of €848.9 million being reported in the Government's Consolidated Fund at the end of June 2021. Compared to the same period in 2020, there was a decrease in deﬁcit of €46.8 million. This diﬀerence mirrors an increase in total Recurrent Revenue (€342.8 million), largely oﬀset by a rise in total expenditure, consisting of Recurrent Expenditure (€416.9 million), Interest (-€2.6 million) and Capital Expenditure (-€118.3 million). Changes in expenditure and revenue reﬂ ect developments related to COVID-19.
At the end of June 2021, Central Government debt stood at €7,797.8 million, a €1,421.2 million rise from 2020. Increases reported under Malta Government Stocks (€981.5 million) and Foreign Loans (€419.9 million) were the main contributors to the rise in debt. The latter increase in debt was a result of the €420.0 million EU loan from the temporary Support to mitigate Unemployment Risks in an Emergency (SURE) instrument. Higher debt was also reported under the 62+ Malta Government Savings Bond (€90.0 million) and Euro coins issued in the name of the Treasury (€1.0 million). This rise in debt was partially oﬀset by a decrease in Treasury Bills (€68.3 million). Finally, lower holdings by government funds in Malta Government Stocks resulted in a decrease in debt of €2.7 million (Table 6)
Statistics in this News Release should be interpreted in the context of the COVID-19 situation.
Compiled by: Public Finance Unit
Table 1. Revenue/Expenditure categories by period and description
|
|
|
|
|
|
Jan-June 2021 /
|
|
|
Jan-June
|
Jan-June
|
|
Jan-June
|
Jan-June 2020
|
|
Description
|
2019
|
2020
|
|
2021
|
Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
% change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
€ 000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(a) Total Recurrent Revenue
|
2,164,501
|
1,819,335
|
|
2,162,087
|
342,752
|
|
18.8
|
Customs and Excise Duties
|
153,539
|
118,177
|
|
133,609
|
15,431
|
|
|
Licences, Taxes and Fines
|
202,158
|
147,765
|
|
155,225
|
7,460
|
|
|
Income Tax
|
685,178
|
556,985
|
|
746,689
|
189,704
|
|
|
Value Added Tax
|
448,100
|
361,628
|
|
461,111
|
99,483
|
|
|
Fees of Office
|
40,251
|
55,250
|
|
47,916
|
-7,335
|
|
|
Reimbursements
|
22,484
|
14,719
|
|
12,116
|
-2,602
|
|
|
Central Bank of Malta
|
20,000
|
20,000
|
|
20,000
|
0
|
|
|
Rents
|
23,262
|
14,892
|
|
12,416
|
-2,476
|
|
|
Dividends on Investment
|
8,635
|
12,660
|
|
8,250
|
-4,410
|
|
|
Interest on loans made by Government
|
37
|
7
|
|
1
|
-6
|
|
|
Social Security
|
470,647
|
412,068
|
|
511,584
|
99,517
|
|
|
Grants
|
71,547
|
54,537
|
|
27,983
|
-26,554
|
|
|
Miscellaneous Receipts
|
18,663
|
50,648
|
|
25,188
|
-25,460
|
|
|
(b) Total Expenditure
|
2,320,667
|
2,714,977
|
|
3,010,949
|
295,972
|
|
10.9
|
Recurrent Expenditure
|
2,006,941
|
2,235,028
|
|
2,651,883
|
416,855
|
|
18.7
|
Personal Emoluments
|
441,597
|
454,364
|
|
516,040
|
61,676
|
|
|
Operational and Maintenance Expenses
|
104,838
|
131,250
|
|
127,374
|
-3,876
|
|
|
Programmes and Initiatives
|
1,237,636
|
1,348,885
|
|
1,675,218
|
326,334
|
|
|
Contributions to Government Entities
|
222,870
|
300,530
|
|
333,251
|
32,721
|
|
|
Interest
|
94,218
|
93,085
|
|
90,524
|
-2,562
|
|
-2.8
|
Capital Expenditure
|
219,509
|
386,864
|
|
268,542
|
-118,322
|
|
-30.6
|
(a-b) Consolidated Fund Surplus/Deficit
|
-156,166
|
-895,642
|
|
-848,862
|
46,780
|
|
-5.2
|
(c) Financial Transactions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans
|
179,713
|
700,000
|
|
900,000
|
200,000
|
|
|
Repayment of Loans
|
0
|
171
|
|
0
|
-171
|
|
|
Receipts from Sale of Shares
|
889
|
889
|
|
889
|
0
|
|
|
Other extraordinary receipts
|
0
|
0
|
|
0
|
0
|
|
|
Expenditure
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Contribution to Sinking Fund
|
20,025
|
10,025
|
|
0
|
-10,025
|
|
|
Equity Acquisition
|
308
|
26,980
|
|
4,500
|
-22,480
|
|
|
Repayment of Loan
|
56,834
|
203,674
|
|
6,072
|
-197,602
|
|
|
Loans
|
0
|
0
|
|
0
|
0
|
|
Note: Totals may not add up due to rounding.
Table 2. Revenue/Expenditure categories by month and description
|
|
|
|
|
|
June 2021 /
|
|
|
June
|
June
|
|
June
|
June 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Description
|
2019
|
2020
|
|
2021
|
Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
% change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
€ 000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(a) Total Recurrent Revenue
|
337,884
|
310,438
|
|
349,256
|
38,817
|
|
12.5
|
Customs and Excise Duties
|
28,513
|
23,135
|
|
31,550
|
8,415
|
|
|
Licences, Taxes and Fines
|
37,212
|
21,962
|
|
21,341
|
-621
|
|
|
Income Tax
|
103,701
|
118,261
|
|
142,079
|
23,818
|
|
|
Value Added Tax
|
43,390
|
27,629
|
|
43,137
|
15,509
|
|
|
Fees of Office
|
9,560
|
10,008
|
|
10,122
|
114
|
|
|
Reimbursements
|
7,201
|
3,663
|
|
1,155
|
-2,508
|
|
|
Central Bank of Malta
|
5,000
|
5,000
|
|
5,000
|
0
|
|
|
Rents
|
3,425
|
1,353
|
|
1,286
|
-67
|
|
|
Dividends on Investment
|
3,000
|
5,250
|
|
2,000
|
-3,250
|
|
|
Interest on loans made by Government
|
17
|
6
|
|
1
|
-6
|
|
|
Social Security
|
79,257
|
69,572
|
|
84,513
|
14,940
|
|
|
Grants
|
14,472
|
20,217
|
|
6,840
|
-13,377
|
|
|
Miscellaneous Receipts
|
3,136
|
4,382
|
|
233
|
-4,150
|
|
|
(b) Total Expenditure
|
426,646
|
532,671
|
|
526,411
|
-6,260
|
|
-1.2
|
Recurrent Expenditure
|
370,319
|
436,630
|
|
467,262
|
30,631
|
|
7.0
|
Personal Emoluments
|
76,738
|
80,903
|
|
88,473
|
7,570
|
|
|
Operational and Maintenance Expenses
|
13,729
|
49,822
|
|
18,351
|
-31,471
|
|
|
Programmes and Initiatives
|
253,779
|
253,862
|
|
300,552
|
46,690
|
|
|
Contributions to Government Entities
|
26,073
|
52,043
|
|
59,885
|
7,842
|
|
|
Interest
|
17,808
|
19,353
|
|
16,370
|
-2,984
|
|
-15.4
|
Capital Expenditure
|
38,519
|
76,687
|
|
42,780
|
-33,908
|
|
-44.2
|
(a-b) Consolidated Fund Surplus/Deficit
|
-88,762
|
-222,232
|
|
-177,155
|
45,077
|
|
-20.3
|
(c) Financial Transactions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans
|
0
|
0
|
|
0
|
0
|
|
|
Repayment of Loans
|
0
|
171
|
|
0
|
-171
|
|
|
Receipts from Sale of Shares
|
0
|
0
|
|
0
|
0
|
|
|
Other extraordinary receipts
|
0
|
0
|
|
0
|
0
|
|
|
Expenditure
|
0
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
Contribution to Sinking Fund
|
10,025
|
10,025
|
|
0
|
-10,025
|
|
|
Equity Acquisition
|
0
|
0
|
|
0
|
0
|
|
|
Repayment of Loan
|
15,264
|
43,972
|
|
4,918
|
-39,053
|
|
|
Loans
|
0
|
0
|
|
0
|
0
|
|
Note: Totals may not add up due to rounding.
4
Table 3. Government Expenditure by COFOG category: January to June by year
|
|
Personal emoluments
|
Operational and Maintenance
|
|
Programmes and Initiatives
|
Contributions to Government
|
|
|
Expenses
|
|
|
|
Entities
|
|
COFOG
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Jan-Jun
|
Jan-Jun
|
Jan-Jun
|
Jan-Jun
|
Jan-Jun
|
Jan-Jun
|
|
Jan-Jun
|
Jan-Jun
|
Jan-Jun
|
Jan-Jun
|
Jan-Jun
|
Jan-Jun
|
|
|
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
€ 000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
General public services
|
49,203
|
49,336
|
49,087
|
24,718
|
49,820
|
25,013
|
|
147,767
|
138,996
|
300,939
|
15,896
|
21,489
|
48,158
|
Defence
|
20,175
|
20,635
|
33,259
|
3,205
|
3,692
|
4,079
|
|
456
|
356
|
485
|
116
|
146
|
0
|
Public order and safety
|
51,380
|
45,416
|
46,798
|
8,969
|
5,156
|
5,158
|
|
3,657
|
3,810
|
7,909
|
5,270
|
22,316
|
35,256
|
Economic affairs
|
30,668
|
31,795
|
42,694
|
6,085
|
12,247
|
22,721
|
|
75,894
|
89,504
|
156,537
|
82,704
|
91,724
|
83,951
|
Environment protection
|
2,205
|
2,410
|
2,607
|
145
|
8
|
1,112
|
|
28,074
|
25,413
|
19,021
|
11,989
|
11,518
|
260
|
Housing and community amenities
|
649
|
805
|
403
|
325
|
242
|
92
|
|
2,569
|
7,523
|
0
|
1,681
|
7,116
|
709
|
Health
|
138,241
|
146,735
|
171,609
|
29,128
|
25,994
|
42,582
|
|
117,943
|
164,601
|
182,708
|
28,040
|
36,953
|
42,665
|
Recreation, culture and religion
|
3,550
|
3,314
|
1,272
|
913
|
2,671
|
638
|
|
6,312
|
6,829
|
8,601
|
12,132
|
17,667
|
12,620
|
Education
|
117,664
|
125,107
|
136,550
|
8,599
|
8,818
|
10,384
|
|
91,283
|
121,101
|
131,085
|
41,957
|
61,640
|
79,253
|
Social protection
|
27,862
|
28,813
|
31,762
|
22,752
|
22,601
|
15,595
|
|
763,680
|
790,751
|
867,932
|
23,086
|
29,960
|
30,379
|
Total
|
441,597
|
454,364
|
516,040
|
104,838
|
131,250
|
127,374
|
|
1,237,636
|
1,348,885
|
1,675,218
|
222,870
|
300,530
|
333,251
|
|
Interest Expenditure
|
Capital Expenditure
|
|
Total Expenditure
|
|
|
|
COFOG
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Jan-Jun
|
Jan-Jun
|
Jan-Jun
|
Jan-Jun
|
Jan-Jun
|
Jan-Jun
|
|
Jan-Jun
|
Jan-Jun
|
Jan-Jun
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
€ 000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
General public services
|
94,218
|
93,085
|
90,524
|
31,648
|
30,335
|
30,516
|
|
363,449
|
383,061
|
544,237
|
|
|
|
Defence
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1,888
|
1,105
|
1,254
|
|
25,838
|
25,933
|
39,077
|
|
|
|
Public order and safety
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
20,917
|
7,424
|
14,984
|
|
90,194
|
84,122
|
110,106
|
|
|
|
Economic affairs
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
112,986
|
277,051
|
162,231
|
|
308,336
|
502,320
|
468,133
|
|
|
|
Environment protection
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
28,875
|
25,696
|
11,508
|
|
71,288
|
65,045
|
34,508
|
|
|
|
Housing and community amenities
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
89
|
2
|
449
|
|
5,313
|
15,689
|
1,653
|
|
|
|
Health
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
4,693
|
20,311
|
12,965
|
|
318,046
|
394,594
|
452,529
|
|
|
|
Recreation, culture and religion
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
7,514
|
11,228
|
14,020
|
|
30,422
|
41,710
|
37,151
|
|
|
|
Education
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
9,059
|
9,186
|
15,157
|
|
268,561
|
325,852
|
372,429
|
|
|
|
Social protection
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1,839
|
4,525
|
5,457
|
|
839,219
|
876,651
|
951,126
|
|
|
|
Total
|
94,218
|
93,085
|
90,524
|
219,509
|
386,864
|
268,542
|
|
2,320,667
|
2,714,977
|
3,010,949
|
|
|
Table 4. Consolidated Fund data in ESA 2010 codes: January to June by year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Jan-Jun 2021 /
|
|
|
Jan-Jun
|
Jan-Jun
|
|
Jan-Jun
|
Jan-Jun 2020
|
|
ESA
|
|
|
|
Description
|
2019
|
2020
|
|
2021
|
Change
|
|
code
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
% change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
€ 000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1. Total Revenue
|
|
2,030,717
|
1,696,632
|
|
1,994,427
|
297,795
|
17.6
|
Market Output
|
P11
|
51,268
|
69,107
|
|
69,841
|
|
|
Taxes on Production and Imports
|
D2
|
754,028
|
602,543
|
|
706,992
|
|
|
Property income receivable
|
D4
|
41,495
|
31,118
|
|
39,106
|
|
|
Current taxes on income, wealth, etc
|
D5
|
725,011
|
584,606
|
|
777,516
|
|
|
Social Contributions
|
D61
|
373,447
|
342,271
|
|
357,312
|
|
|
Current transfers receivable
|
D7
|
11,280
|
2,556
|
|
3,176
|
|
|
Capital transfers receivable
|
D9
|
74,189
|
64,429
|
|
40,484
|
|
|
2. Total Expenditure
|
|
2,186,883
|
2,592,274
|
|
2,843,289
|
251,015
|
9.7
|
Intermediate Consumption
|
P2
|
337,617
|
414,488
|
|
486,962
|
|
|
Gross Capital Formation
|
P5g+NP
|
109,535
|
116,190
|
|
158,480
|
|
|
Compensation of Employees
|
D1
|
508,262
|
533,816
|
|
546,203
|
|
|
Property income payable
|
D4
|
94,642
|
61,923
|
|
96,533
|
|
|
Subsidies
|
D3
|
43,650
|
184,209
|
|
149,624
|
|
|
Social Benefits and social transfers in kind
|
D62+D632
|
592,381
|
662,757
|
|
697,781
|
|
|
Current transfers payable
|
D7
|
484,347
|
583,459
|
|
686,846
|
|
|
Capital transfers payable
|
D9
|
16,449
|
35,433
|
|
20,860
|
|
|
(1-2) Consolidated Fund Surplus/Deficit
|
|
-156,166
|
-895,642
|
|
-848,862
|
46,780
|
-5.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Table 5. Consolidated Fund data in ESA 2010 codes in June by year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
June 2021 /
|
|
|
June
|
June
|
|
June
|
June 2020
|
|
ESA
|
|
|
|
Description
|
2019
|
2020
|
|
2021
|
Change
|
|
code
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
% change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
€ 000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1. Total Revenue
|
|
310,419
|
292,605
|
|
318,670
|
26,065
|
8.9
|
Market Output
|
P11
|
15,497
|
15,558
|
|
16,094
|
|
|
Taxes on Production and Imports
|
D2
|
104,224
|
71,318
|
|
83,033
|
|
|
Property income receivable
|
D4
|
8,358
|
5,962
|
|
8,719
|
|
|
Current taxes on income, wealth, etc
|
D5
|
110,006
|
122,475
|
|
147,860
|
|
|
Social Contributions
|
D61
|
55,255
|
55,466
|
|
53,072
|
|
|
Current transfers receivable
|
D7
|
1,182
|
216
|
|
1,683
|
|
|
Capital transfers receivable
|
D9
|
15,897
|
21,610
|
|
8,209
|
|
|
2. Total Expenditure
|
|
399,181
|
514,837
|
|
495,825
|
-19,012
|
-3.7
|
Intermediate Consumption
|
P2
|
55,866
|
102,127
|
|
56,294
|
|
|
Gross Capital Formation
|
P5g+NP
|
12,461
|
15,758
|
|
25,261
|
|
|
Compensation of Employees
|
D1
|
87,936
|
94,660
|
|
91,887
|
|
|
Property income payable
|
D4
|
17,964
|
21,821
|
|
18,550
|
|
|
Subsidies
|
D3
|
10,072
|
43,255
|
|
49,171
|
|
|
Social Benefits and social transfers in kind
|
D62+D632
|
151,152
|
121,439
|
|
135,442
|
|
|
Current transfers payable
|
D7
|
61,028
|
115,171
|
|
111,752
|
|
|
Capital transfers payable
|
D9
|
2,702
|
606
|
|
7,468
|
|
|
(1-2) Consolidated Fund Surplus/Deficit
|
|
-88,762
|
-222,232
|
|
-177,155
|
45,077
|
-20.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Disclaimer
NSO - National Statistics Office of Malta published this content on 30 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2021 09:08:10 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
|
|