Government Finance Data: January-October 2020​

11/27/2020 | 05:25am EST
27 November 2020 | 1100 hrs | 193/2020

By the end of October 2020, the Government's Consolidated Fund reported a deﬁ cit of €1,242.2 million.

Government Finance Data: January-October 2020

Between January and October 2020, recurrent revenue amounted to €3,318.3 million, 15.8 per cent lower than the €3,940.1 million reported in revenue up to the end of October 2019. The largest decrease was reported under Income tax (€221.7 million). Additional drops were also witnessed under Value Added Tax (€156.9 million), Grants (€88.1 million), Licences, Taxes and Fines (€70.2 million), Social Security (€68.5 million), Customs and Excise Duties (€61.5 million), Reimbursements (€9.4 million), Rents (€6.5 million) and Interest on Loans made by Government (€0.1 million). Increases recorded under Miscellaneous Receipts (€42.6 million), Fees of Oﬃce (€18.2 million) and Dividends on Investment (€0.2 million) marginally oﬀ set the drop in revenue.

By the end of October 2020, total expenditure amounted to €4,560.5 million, 16.0 per cent higher than the corresponding period in 2019.

During the period under review, recurrent expenditure totalled €3,694.4 million, a rise of €332.6 million in comparison to the €3,361.8 million reported in 2019. The main contributor to this increase was a €186.5 million rise reported under Programmes and Initiatives. Furthermore, increases in outlay were also registered by Contributions to Government Entities (€92.5 million), Operational and Maintenance Expenses (€36.3 million) and Personal Emoluments (€17.4 million). The main developments in the Programmes and Initiatives category involved added outlays towards Social security beneﬁ ts (€67.1 million, of which €14.5 million were spent on COVID-19 social beneﬁ ts), Medicines and surgical materials (€49.5 million), the Economic regeneration voucher scheme (€45.3 million), Church schools (€22.0 million), Feed-in-tariﬀ (€9.2 million), Housing programmes (€8.8 million), Public service obligation for public transport (€7.4 million), Extension of the school transport network (€6.3 million), Waiting lists for medical services (€6.2 million) and Additional street sweeping services (€5.0 million). The rise in expenditure was partially oﬀ set by drops reported under Social security state contribution (€32.1 million, also reported as revenue) and EU own resources (€6.2 million).

The interest component of the public debt servicing costs totalled €151.4 million, a €12.3 million decrease from the same period in 2019.

By the end of October 2020, Government's capital spending amounted to €714.7 million, €310.2 million higher than 2019, largely due to additional spending towards Investment incentives (€283.2 million). These incentives amounted to €307.3 million, of which €262.0 million was spent in relation to the COVID-19 Business Assistance programme. Moreover, Property, plant and equipment spending rose by €32.4 million, while a €15.7 million increase was reported under Road construction/improvements. In contrast, spending towards projects ﬁ nanced by EU Structural funds 2014-2020 fell by €21.6 million.

The diﬀ erence between total revenue and expenditure resulted in a deﬁ cit of €1,242.2 million being reported in the Government's Consolidated Fund at the end of October 2020. This represented an increase in deﬁ cit of €1,252.4 million when compared to the surplus of €10.2 million witnessed during the same period in 2019. This diﬀerence mirrors an increase in total expenditure, consisting of recurrent expenditure (€332.6 million), interest (-€12.3 million) and capital expenditure (€310.2 million), in addition to a drop in recurrent revenue (€621.9 million) (Table 1). Decreases in revenue and increases in expenditure reﬂ ect developments related to COVID-19.

At the end of October 2020, Central Government debt stood at €6,504.1 million, a €1,242.9 million rise from 2019. Increases reported under Malta Government Stocks (€743.5 million) and Treasury Bills (€396.2 million) were the main reasons for the rise in debt. Higher debt was also reported under the 62+ Malta Government Savings Bond (€91.2 million) and Euro coins issued in the name of the Treasury (€2.1 million). In contrast, lower debt was registered under Foreign Loans (€0.1 million). Finally, lower holdings by government funds in Malta Government Stocks resulted in an increase in debt of €10.0 million (Table 6)

Statistics in this News Release should be interpreted in the context of the COVID-19 situation.

Compiled by: Public Finance Unit

1

Contact us: National Statistics Oﬃce, Lascaris, Valletta VLT 2000

T. +356 25997219, E. nso@gov.mt

Table 1. Revenue/Expenditure categories: January to October by year

Jan-Oct 2020 /

Jan-Oct

Jan-Oct

Jan-Oct

Jan-Oct 2019

Description

2018

2019

2020

Change

% change

€ 000

(a) Total Recurrent Revenue

3,495,985

3,940,125

3,318,255

-621,869

-15.8

Customs and Excise Duties

265,298

277,667

216,164

-61,503

Licences, Taxes and Fines

320,924

328,176

258,026

-70,151

Income Tax

1,204,746

1,358,669

1,136,987

-221,682

Value Added Tax

695,834

744,152

587,260

-156,892

Fees of Office

65,822

72,271

90,452

18,181

Reimbursements

36,987

37,648

28,210

-9,438

Central Bank of Malta

28,000

25,000

25,000

0

Rents

24,696

33,881

27,380

-6,501

Dividends on Investment

28,144

21,707

21,910

203

Interest on loans made by Government

48

88

8

-80

Social Security

746,925

821,454

752,940

-68,514

Grants

51,678

173,249

85,115

-88,134

Miscellaneous Receipts

26,882

46,162

88,802

42,640

(b) Total Expenditure

3,520,238

3,929,957

4,560,474

630,517

16.0

Recurrent Expenditure

3,019,150

3,361,755

3,694,357

332,602

9.9

Personal Emoluments

678,029

735,896

753,257

17,361

Operational and Maintenance Expenses

160,765

176,122

212,378

36,256

Programmes and Initiatives

1,823,061

2,028,548

2,215,044

186,496

Contributions to Government Entities

357,295

421,189

513,678

92,489

Interest

174,994

163,725

151,448

-12,277

-7.5

Capital Expenditure

326,094

404,476

714,668

310,192

76.7

(a-b) Consolidated Fund Surplus/Deficit

-24,254

10,168

-1,242,219

-1,252,387

-12,317.3

(c) Financial Transactions

Revenue

Loans

93,527

359,713

1,244,791

885,078

Repayment of Loans

0

0

668

668

Receipts from Sale of Shares

889

889

889

0

Other extraordinary receipts

91,000

0

0

0

Expenditure

Contribution to Sinking Fund

26,659

20,025

10,025

-10,000

Equity Acquisition

63,034

18,308

26,980

8,672

Repayment of Loan

362,805

404,191

464,280

60,089

Loans

0

0

0

0

Note: Totals may not add up due to rounding.

2

Table 2. Revenue/Expenditure categories in October by year

October 2020 /

October

October

October

October 2019

Description

2018

2019

2020

Change

% change

€ 000

(a) Total Recurrent Revenue

367,286

376,446

387,923

11,477

3.0

Customs and Excise Duties

22,825

31,053

26,683

-4,370

Licences, Taxes and Fines

33,177

35,637

36,802

1,165

Income Tax

150,492

147,705

151,634

3,929

Value Added Tax

56,394

48,357

44,148

-4,209

Fees of Office

4,612

10,229

3,975

-6,253

Reimbursements

6,284

2,786

3,109

323

Central Bank of Malta

0

0

0

0

Rents

1,895

1,833

3,405

1,573

Dividends on Investment

3,500

3,010

6,000

2,990

Interest on loans made by Government

0

0

0

0

Social Security

84,588

88,078

95,180

7,103

Grants

10

4,228

829

-3,399

Miscellaneous Receipts

3,510

3,531

16,156

12,625

(b) Total Expenditure

394,398

404,150

491,156

87,006

21.5

Recurrent Expenditure

318,057

336,929

374,135

37,207

11.0

Personal Emoluments

65,593

72,416

72,774

358

Operational and Maintenance Expenses

21,293

22,923

20,016

-2,908

Programmes and Initiatives

188,911

195,298

221,966

26,667

Contributions to Government Entities

42,260

46,291

59,380

13,089

Interest

16,479

16,657

12,769

-3,888

-23.3

Capital Expenditure

59,863

50,564

104,251

53,687

106.2

(a-b) Consolidated Fund Surplus/Deficit

-27,111

-27,704

-103,233

-75,529

272.6

(c) Financial Transactions

Revenue

Loans

0

0

0

0

Repayment of Loans

0

0

247

247

Receipts from Sale of Shares

0

0

0

0

Other extraordinary receipts

0

0

0

0

Expenditure

Contribution to Sinking Fund

0

0

0

0

Equity Acquisition

0

0

0

0

Repayment of Loan

20

277

47,914

47,637

Loans

0

0

0

0

Note: Totals may not add up due to rounding.

3

4

Table 3. Government Expenditure by COFOG category: January to October by year

Personal emoluments

Operational and Maintenance

Programmes and Initiatives

Contributions to Government

Expenses

Entities

COFOG

Jan-Oct

Jan-Oct

Jan-Oct

Jan-Oct

Jan-Oct

Jan-Oct

Jan-Oct

Jan-Oct

Jan-Oct

Jan-Oct

Jan-Oct

Jan-Oct

2018

2019

2020

2018

2019

2020

2018

2019

2020

2018

2019

2020

€ 000

General public services

76,954

83,213

81,185

31,711

41,733

74,109

176,018

231,915

205,061

16,170

32,987

39,986

Defence

33,585

33,803

35,136

5,163

5,657

4,717

469

733

646

242

338

375

Public order and safety

77,192

87,372

73,941

12,040

16,374

10,275

5,137

6,458

9,035

7,284

8,291

36,641

Economic affairs

51,205

50,226

51,784

8,715

10,609

19,349

139,511

126,257

188,372

104,931

128,548

152,474

Environment protection

764

3,899

5,231

317

206

126

25,554

49,394

47,538

29,762

21,469

19,817

Housing and community amenities

1,092

1,116

1,302

294

526

392

5,144

5,207

8,312

5,828

6,300

8,177

Health

205,724

228,990

246,441

53,010

51,086

51,780

163,564

197,698

256,897

43,604

52,762

62,914

Recreation, culture and religion

5,649

5,835

5,681

1,137

1,689

3,035

10,367

12,088

9,834

25,244

24,700

26,161

Education

182,631

195,554

205,426

19,322

12,972

13,644

110,690

143,923

174,524

91,309

104,301

116,688

Social protection

43,234

45,888

47,129

29,056

35,270

34,951

1,186,608

1,254,877

1,314,826

32,922

41,493

50,446

Total

678,029

735,896

753,257

160,765

176,122

212,378

1,823,061

2,028,548

2,215,044

357,295

421,189

513,678

Interest Expenditure

Capital Expenditure

Total Expenditure

COFOG

Jan-Oct

Jan-Oct

Jan-Oct

Jan-Oct

Jan-Oct

Jan-Oct

Jan-Oct

Jan-Oct

Jan-Oct

2018

2019

2020

2018

2019

2020

2018

2019

2020

€ 000

General public services

174,994

163,725

151,448

45,506

59,441

65,477

521,354

613,014

617,265

Defence

0

0

0

3,748

12,903

5,429

43,206

53,435

46,303

Public order and safety

0

0

0

37,811

30,758

22,405

139,465

149,253

152,298

Economic affairs

0

0

0

155,817

212,719

506,444

460,179

528,359

918,423

Environment protection

0

0

0

28,232

45,464

34,359

84,628

120,432

107,070

Housing and community amenities

0

0

0

472

128

25

12,831

13,277

18,207

Health

0

0

0

14,433

8,297

33,597

480,333

538,833

651,629

Recreation, culture and religion

0

0

0

15,436

12,971

17,258

57,833

57,283

61,969

Education

0

0

0

21,886

18,370

20,206

425,837

475,120

530,489

Social protection

0

0

0

2,753

3,424

9,469

1,294,573

1,380,951

1,456,820

Total

174,994

163,725

151,448

326,094

404,476

714,668

3,520,238

3,929,957

4,560,474

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

NSO - National Statistics Office of Malta published this content on 27 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 November 2020 10:24:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
