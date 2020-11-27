|
Government Finance Data: January-October 2020
27 November 2020 | 1100 hrs | 193/2020
By the end of October 2020, the Government's Consolidated Fund reported a deﬁ cit of €1,242.2 million.
Between January and October 2020, recurrent revenue amounted to €3,318.3 million, 15.8 per cent lower than the €3,940.1 million reported in revenue up to the end of October 2019. The largest decrease was reported under Income tax (€221.7 million). Additional drops were also witnessed under Value Added Tax (€156.9 million), Grants (€88.1 million), Licences, Taxes and Fines (€70.2 million), Social Security (€68.5 million), Customs and Excise Duties (€61.5 million), Reimbursements (€9.4 million), Rents (€6.5 million) and Interest on Loans made by Government (€0.1 million). Increases recorded under Miscellaneous Receipts (€42.6 million), Fees of Oﬃce (€18.2 million) and Dividends on Investment (€0.2 million) marginally oﬀ set the drop in revenue.
By the end of October 2020, total expenditure amounted to €4,560.5 million, 16.0 per cent higher than the corresponding period in 2019.
During the period under review, recurrent expenditure totalled €3,694.4 million, a rise of €332.6 million in comparison to the €3,361.8 million reported in 2019. The main contributor to this increase was a €186.5 million rise reported under Programmes and Initiatives. Furthermore, increases in outlay were also registered by Contributions to Government Entities (€92.5 million), Operational and Maintenance Expenses (€36.3 million) and Personal Emoluments (€17.4 million). The main developments in the Programmes and Initiatives category involved added outlays towards Social security beneﬁ ts (€67.1 million, of which €14.5 million were spent on COVID-19 social beneﬁ ts), Medicines and surgical materials (€49.5 million), the Economic regeneration voucher scheme (€45.3 million), Church schools (€22.0 million), Feed-in-tariﬀ (€9.2 million), Housing programmes (€8.8 million), Public service obligation for public transport (€7.4 million), Extension of the school transport network (€6.3 million), Waiting lists for medical services (€6.2 million) and Additional street sweeping services (€5.0 million). The rise in expenditure was partially oﬀ set by drops reported under Social security state contribution (€32.1 million, also reported as revenue) and EU own resources (€6.2 million).
The interest component of the public debt servicing costs totalled €151.4 million, a €12.3 million decrease from the same period in 2019.
By the end of October 2020, Government's capital spending amounted to €714.7 million, €310.2 million higher than 2019, largely due to additional spending towards Investment incentives (€283.2 million). These incentives amounted to €307.3 million, of which €262.0 million was spent in relation to the COVID-19 Business Assistance programme. Moreover, Property, plant and equipment spending rose by €32.4 million, while a €15.7 million increase was reported under Road construction/improvements. In contrast, spending towards projects ﬁ nanced by EU Structural funds 2014-2020 fell by €21.6 million.
The diﬀ erence between total revenue and expenditure resulted in a deﬁ cit of €1,242.2 million being reported in the Government's Consolidated Fund at the end of October 2020. This represented an increase in deﬁ cit of €1,252.4 million when compared to the surplus of €10.2 million witnessed during the same period in 2019. This diﬀerence mirrors an increase in total expenditure, consisting of recurrent expenditure (€332.6 million), interest (-€12.3 million) and capital expenditure (€310.2 million), in addition to a drop in recurrent revenue (€621.9 million) (Table 1). Decreases in revenue and increases in expenditure reﬂ ect developments related to COVID-19.
At the end of October 2020, Central Government debt stood at €6,504.1 million, a €1,242.9 million rise from 2019. Increases reported under Malta Government Stocks (€743.5 million) and Treasury Bills (€396.2 million) were the main reasons for the rise in debt. Higher debt was also reported under the 62+ Malta Government Savings Bond (€91.2 million) and Euro coins issued in the name of the Treasury (€2.1 million). In contrast, lower debt was registered under Foreign Loans (€0.1 million). Finally, lower holdings by government funds in Malta Government Stocks resulted in an increase in debt of €10.0 million (Table 6)
Statistics in this News Release should be interpreted in the context of the COVID-19 situation.
|
Compiled by: Public Finance Unit
|
1
Table 1. Revenue/Expenditure categories: January to October by year
|
|
|
|
|
|
Jan-Oct 2020 /
|
|
Jan-Oct
|
Jan-Oct
|
|
Jan-Oct
|
Jan-Oct 2019
|
Description
|
2018
|
2019
|
|
2020
|
Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
% change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
€ 000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(a) Total Recurrent Revenue
|
3,495,985
|
3,940,125
|
|
3,318,255
|
-621,869
|
-15.8
|
Customs and Excise Duties
|
265,298
|
277,667
|
|
216,164
|
-61,503
|
|
Licences, Taxes and Fines
|
320,924
|
328,176
|
|
258,026
|
-70,151
|
|
Income Tax
|
1,204,746
|
1,358,669
|
|
1,136,987
|
-221,682
|
|
Value Added Tax
|
695,834
|
744,152
|
|
587,260
|
-156,892
|
|
Fees of Office
|
65,822
|
72,271
|
|
90,452
|
18,181
|
|
Reimbursements
|
36,987
|
37,648
|
|
28,210
|
-9,438
|
|
Central Bank of Malta
|
28,000
|
25,000
|
|
25,000
|
0
|
|
Rents
|
24,696
|
33,881
|
|
27,380
|
-6,501
|
|
Dividends on Investment
|
28,144
|
21,707
|
|
21,910
|
203
|
|
Interest on loans made by Government
|
48
|
88
|
|
8
|
-80
|
|
Social Security
|
746,925
|
821,454
|
|
752,940
|
-68,514
|
|
Grants
|
51,678
|
173,249
|
|
85,115
|
-88,134
|
|
Miscellaneous Receipts
|
26,882
|
46,162
|
|
88,802
|
42,640
|
|
(b) Total Expenditure
|
3,520,238
|
3,929,957
|
|
4,560,474
|
630,517
|
16.0
|
Recurrent Expenditure
|
3,019,150
|
3,361,755
|
|
3,694,357
|
332,602
|
9.9
|
Personal Emoluments
|
678,029
|
735,896
|
|
753,257
|
17,361
|
|
Operational and Maintenance Expenses
|
160,765
|
176,122
|
|
212,378
|
36,256
|
|
Programmes and Initiatives
|
1,823,061
|
2,028,548
|
|
2,215,044
|
186,496
|
|
Contributions to Government Entities
|
357,295
|
421,189
|
|
513,678
|
92,489
|
|
Interest
|
174,994
|
163,725
|
|
151,448
|
-12,277
|
-7.5
|
Capital Expenditure
|
326,094
|
404,476
|
|
714,668
|
310,192
|
76.7
|
(a-b) Consolidated Fund Surplus/Deficit
|
-24,254
|
10,168
|
|
-1,242,219
|
-1,252,387
|
-12,317.3
|
(c) Financial Transactions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans
|
93,527
|
359,713
|
|
1,244,791
|
885,078
|
|
Repayment of Loans
|
0
|
0
|
|
668
|
668
|
|
Receipts from Sale of Shares
|
889
|
889
|
|
889
|
0
|
|
Other extraordinary receipts
|
91,000
|
0
|
|
0
|
0
|
|
Expenditure
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Contribution to Sinking Fund
|
26,659
|
20,025
|
|
10,025
|
-10,000
|
|
Equity Acquisition
|
63,034
|
18,308
|
|
26,980
|
8,672
|
|
Repayment of Loan
|
362,805
|
404,191
|
|
464,280
|
60,089
|
|
Loans
|
0
|
0
|
|
0
|
0
|
Note: Totals may not add up due to rounding.
Table 2. Revenue/Expenditure categories in October by year
|
|
|
|
|
|
October 2020 /
|
|
|
October
|
October
|
|
October
|
October 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Description
|
2018
|
2019
|
|
2020
|
Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
% change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
€ 000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(a) Total Recurrent Revenue
|
367,286
|
376,446
|
|
387,923
|
11,477
|
|
3.0
|
Customs and Excise Duties
|
22,825
|
31,053
|
|
26,683
|
-4,370
|
|
|
Licences, Taxes and Fines
|
33,177
|
35,637
|
|
36,802
|
1,165
|
|
|
Income Tax
|
150,492
|
147,705
|
|
151,634
|
3,929
|
|
|
Value Added Tax
|
56,394
|
48,357
|
|
44,148
|
-4,209
|
|
|
Fees of Office
|
4,612
|
10,229
|
|
3,975
|
-6,253
|
|
|
Reimbursements
|
6,284
|
2,786
|
|
3,109
|
323
|
|
|
Central Bank of Malta
|
0
|
0
|
|
0
|
0
|
|
|
Rents
|
1,895
|
1,833
|
|
3,405
|
1,573
|
|
|
Dividends on Investment
|
3,500
|
3,010
|
|
6,000
|
2,990
|
|
|
Interest on loans made by Government
|
0
|
0
|
|
0
|
0
|
|
|
Social Security
|
84,588
|
88,078
|
|
95,180
|
7,103
|
|
|
Grants
|
10
|
4,228
|
|
829
|
-3,399
|
|
|
Miscellaneous Receipts
|
3,510
|
3,531
|
|
16,156
|
12,625
|
|
|
(b) Total Expenditure
|
394,398
|
404,150
|
|
491,156
|
87,006
|
|
21.5
|
Recurrent Expenditure
|
318,057
|
336,929
|
|
374,135
|
37,207
|
|
11.0
|
Personal Emoluments
|
65,593
|
72,416
|
|
72,774
|
358
|
|
|
Operational and Maintenance Expenses
|
21,293
|
22,923
|
|
20,016
|
-2,908
|
|
|
Programmes and Initiatives
|
188,911
|
195,298
|
|
221,966
|
26,667
|
|
|
Contributions to Government Entities
|
42,260
|
46,291
|
|
59,380
|
13,089
|
|
|
Interest
|
16,479
|
16,657
|
|
12,769
|
-3,888
|
|
-23.3
|
Capital Expenditure
|
59,863
|
50,564
|
|
104,251
|
53,687
|
|
106.2
|
(a-b) Consolidated Fund Surplus/Deficit
|
-27,111
|
-27,704
|
|
-103,233
|
-75,529
|
|
272.6
|
(c) Financial Transactions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans
|
0
|
0
|
|
0
|
0
|
|
|
Repayment of Loans
|
0
|
0
|
|
247
|
247
|
|
|
Receipts from Sale of Shares
|
0
|
0
|
|
0
|
0
|
|
|
Other extraordinary receipts
|
0
|
0
|
|
0
|
0
|
|
|
Expenditure
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Contribution to Sinking Fund
|
0
|
0
|
|
0
|
0
|
|
|
Equity Acquisition
|
0
|
0
|
|
0
|
0
|
|
|
Repayment of Loan
|
20
|
277
|
|
47,914
|
47,637
|
|
|
Loans
|
0
|
0
|
|
0
|
0
|
|
Note: Totals may not add up due to rounding.
4
Table 3. Government Expenditure by COFOG category: January to October by year
|
|
Personal emoluments
|
Operational and Maintenance
|
|
Programmes and Initiatives
|
Contributions to Government
|
|
|
Expenses
|
|
|
|
Entities
|
|
COFOG
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Jan-Oct
|
Jan-Oct
|
Jan-Oct
|
Jan-Oct
|
Jan-Oct
|
Jan-Oct
|
|
Jan-Oct
|
Jan-Oct
|
Jan-Oct
|
Jan-Oct
|
Jan-Oct
|
Jan-Oct
|
|
|
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
€ 000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
General public services
|
76,954
|
83,213
|
81,185
|
31,711
|
41,733
|
74,109
|
|
176,018
|
231,915
|
205,061
|
16,170
|
32,987
|
39,986
|
Defence
|
33,585
|
33,803
|
35,136
|
5,163
|
5,657
|
4,717
|
|
469
|
733
|
646
|
242
|
338
|
375
|
Public order and safety
|
77,192
|
87,372
|
73,941
|
12,040
|
16,374
|
10,275
|
|
5,137
|
6,458
|
9,035
|
7,284
|
8,291
|
36,641
|
Economic affairs
|
51,205
|
50,226
|
51,784
|
8,715
|
10,609
|
19,349
|
|
139,511
|
126,257
|
188,372
|
104,931
|
128,548
|
152,474
|
Environment protection
|
764
|
3,899
|
5,231
|
317
|
206
|
126
|
|
25,554
|
49,394
|
47,538
|
29,762
|
21,469
|
19,817
|
Housing and community amenities
|
1,092
|
1,116
|
1,302
|
294
|
526
|
392
|
|
5,144
|
5,207
|
8,312
|
5,828
|
6,300
|
8,177
|
Health
|
205,724
|
228,990
|
246,441
|
53,010
|
51,086
|
51,780
|
|
163,564
|
197,698
|
256,897
|
43,604
|
52,762
|
62,914
|
Recreation, culture and religion
|
5,649
|
5,835
|
5,681
|
1,137
|
1,689
|
3,035
|
|
10,367
|
12,088
|
9,834
|
25,244
|
24,700
|
26,161
|
Education
|
182,631
|
195,554
|
205,426
|
19,322
|
12,972
|
13,644
|
|
110,690
|
143,923
|
174,524
|
91,309
|
104,301
|
116,688
|
Social protection
|
43,234
|
45,888
|
47,129
|
29,056
|
35,270
|
34,951
|
|
1,186,608
|
1,254,877
|
1,314,826
|
32,922
|
41,493
|
50,446
|
Total
|
678,029
|
735,896
|
753,257
|
160,765
|
176,122
|
212,378
|
|
1,823,061
|
2,028,548
|
2,215,044
|
357,295
|
421,189
|
513,678
|
|
Interest Expenditure
|
Capital Expenditure
|
|
Total Expenditure
|
|
|
|
COFOG
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Jan-Oct
|
Jan-Oct
|
Jan-Oct
|
Jan-Oct
|
Jan-Oct
|
Jan-Oct
|
|
Jan-Oct
|
Jan-Oct
|
Jan-Oct
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
€ 000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
General public services
|
174,994
|
163,725
|
151,448
|
45,506
|
59,441
|
65,477
|
|
521,354
|
613,014
|
617,265
|
|
|
|
Defence
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
3,748
|
12,903
|
5,429
|
|
43,206
|
53,435
|
46,303
|
|
|
|
Public order and safety
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
37,811
|
30,758
|
22,405
|
|
139,465
|
149,253
|
152,298
|
|
|
|
Economic affairs
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
155,817
|
212,719
|
506,444
|
|
460,179
|
528,359
|
918,423
|
|
|
|
Environment protection
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
28,232
|
45,464
|
34,359
|
|
84,628
|
120,432
|
107,070
|
|
|
|
Housing and community amenities
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
472
|
128
|
25
|
|
12,831
|
13,277
|
18,207
|
|
|
|
Health
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
14,433
|
8,297
|
33,597
|
|
480,333
|
538,833
|
651,629
|
|
|
|
Recreation, culture and religion
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
15,436
|
12,971
|
17,258
|
|
57,833
|
57,283
|
61,969
|
|
|
|
Education
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
21,886
|
18,370
|
20,206
|
|
425,837
|
475,120
|
530,489
|
|
|
|
Social protection
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
2,753
|
3,424
|
9,469
|
|
1,294,573
|
1,380,951
|
1,456,820
|
|
|
|
Total
|
174,994
|
163,725
|
151,448
|
326,094
|
404,476
|
714,668
|
|
3,520,238
|
3,929,957
|
4,560,474
|
|
|
