Nov 29 (Reuters) -

* GOVERNMENT OF CANADA ANNOUNCES EXTENSION OF TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS

* CANADA SAYS WILL EXTEND MANDATORY ISOLATION ORDER, TEMPORARY TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS FOR ALL TRAVELERS FROM COUNTRIES OTHER THAN U.S. UNTIL JAN. 21, 2021

* CANADA SAYS MEASURES INCLUDED REQUIREMENT FOR ALL TRAVELERS ENTERING CANADA TO QUARANTINE OR ISOLATE FOR 14 DAYS

* CANADA SAYS TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS FOR U.S. CITIZENS, FOREIGN NATIONALS ARRIVING FROM U.S. REMAIN IN PLACE UNTIL DEC. 21 AND MAY BE EXTENDED AT THAT TIME

* CANADA SAYS AMENDING ITS ORDER AND CREATING A FRAMEWORK FOR CONSIDERING APPLICATIONS FROM HIGH-PERFORMANCE AMATEUR SPORT ORGANIZATIONS