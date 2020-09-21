Government aid, stock market pushed Q2 household net worth to pre-pandemic levels, Fed says

WASHINGTON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - A rebounding stock market
and massive federal aid payments pushed the net worth of U.S.
households back to pre-coronavirus levels in the second quarter,
the Federal Reserve reported on Monday, with savings accounts
and equity portfolios both rising sharply despite the pandemic.
The U.S. central bank's latest quarterly look at wealth and
income offered further evidence of how the quick mobilization by
U.S. lawmakers and the Fed in March and April, including
approval of small business loans and $600 per week in extra
unemployment insurance, threw a temporary safety net under much
of the economy.
The Fed reported that when the second quarter ended in June,
household net worth - the value of homes, stock investments and
other assets less what is owed on mortgages and other loans -
had hit $118.9 trillion, a $7.6 trillion jump from the prior
quarter and above the $118.5 trillion from the last quarter of
2019.
That included a $5.7 trillion jump in the value of stocks
and mutual funds that had cratered at the start of the pandemic
but began to surge higher as the central bank and Congress
approved an extensive array of programs to stave off an economic
collapse.
But it also included a $700 billion increase in savings
among households and non-financial businesses, many of which
benefited from enhanced unemployment benefits.
That money, tucked away as of the end of June, likely helped
support ongoing retail sales, and helped avert a run of
bankruptcies and apartment evictions many had expected when the
spread of the coronavirus forced much of the U.S. economy to
shut down through March and April.
The flow of assistance also helped control household debt
levels, which grew at just a 0.5% annualized rate over the
quarter, the smallest increase since 2012.
But the extra spending to battle the pandemic helped drive
the growth in federal borrowing to historic levels, increasing
at a 58.9% annualized rate.
The data do not speak to what's happening now. Many
economists are concerned the expiry of the small business
lending and additional unemployment insurance payments
authorized as part of the coronavirus-related aid will force
people to burn through those extra savings, crimping the economy
moving forward.
