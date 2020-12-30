Government debt amounted to 300.2 bn or 79.1% of GDP at the end of September 2020

Press release: 12.407-247/20
Vienna,2020-12-30 - According to calculations by Statistics Austria, government debtamounted to €300.2 bn or 79.1% of GDP at the end of the third quarter 2020. Government debt thereby was €15.6 bn lower than at the end of the second quarter 2020 and decreased in the debt ratioby 3.4 percentage points of GDP. Compared to the end of the third quarter 2019 (€281.4 bn or 71.1 percent of GDP), quarterly government debt increased in absolute terms by €18.7 bn and in relative terms by 8.0 percentage points of GDP. By financial instruments, €253.8 bn of government debt were debt securities, €44.6 bn loans and €1.7 bn deposits.
Thegovernment deficitamounted to €5.7 bn in the third quarter of 2020, this accounts for 6.0% of quarterly GDP. Compared to the third quarter of 2019 (government surplus of €2.1 bn or 2.1% of GDP), this means a decrease by €7.8 bn and in relative terms by 8.1 percentage points of GDP.
For more detailed information please refer to the German version.
