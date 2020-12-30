Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Government debt amounted to 300.2 bn or 79.1% of GDP at the end of September 2020

12/30/2020 | 03:05am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press release: 12.407-247/20

Vienna,2020-12-30 - According to calculations by Statistics Austria, government debtamounted to €300.2 bn or 79.1% of GDP at the end of the third quarter 2020. Government debt thereby was €15.6 bn lower than at the end of the second quarter 2020 and decreased in the debt ratioby 3.4 percentage points of GDP. Compared to the end of the third quarter 2019 (€281.4 bn or 71.1 percent of GDP), quarterly government debt increased in absolute terms by €18.7 bn and in relative terms by 8.0 percentage points of GDP. By financial instruments, €253.8 bn of government debt were debt securities, €44.6 bn loans and €1.7 bn deposits.

Thegovernment deficitamounted to €5.7 bn in the third quarter of 2020, this accounts for 6.0% of quarterly GDP. Compared to the third quarter of 2019 (government surplus of €2.1 bn or 2.1% of GDP), this means a decrease by €7.8 bn and in relative terms by 8.1 percentage points of GDP.

For more detailed information please refer to the German version.

Disclaimer

Statistik Austria published this content on 30 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2020 08:04:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Latest news "Companies"
03:55aCAPGEMINI : 10 tips to learn effectively in the digital economy
PU
03:51aOxford, AstraZeneca Vaccine Gets U.K. Nod. How Is It Different Than Other Shots?
DJ
03:50aINTERREGIONAL DISTRIBUTION GRID OF CENTRE : Congratulations from Igor V. Makovskiy, General Director of Rosseti Centre - the managing organization of Rosseti Centre and Volga Region on Happy New Year and Merry Christmas!
PU
03:49aKINH ZEEL : The Kingfish Company - de-merger and transfer of properties
AQ
03:47aSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : S.Korea holds final hearing in Samsung leader Jay Y. Lee's graft trial
RE
03:47aTAIWAN BUSINESS BANK : Clarifications on the media reports related to the bounced check event of Honor Plastic Industrial Co., Ltd. and S.C.P.P. Industrial Co., Ltd.
PU
03:47aTAIWAN BUSINESS BANK : Announcement of Taiwan Business Bank's unaudited consolidated income in November, 2020
PU
03:46aQUANTAFUEL : Financial calendar
AQ
03:46aCalcium Chloride Market Procurement Intelligence Report with COVID-19 Impact Analysis | Global Forecasts, 2020-2024 | SpendEdge
BU
03:45aHONDA MOTOR : to stop auto sales in Russia in 2022
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Investment banking from home thrived under COVID-19, but some fear losing their touch
2Defying Trump, McConnell puts off vote on $2,000 checks, urges override of defense bill veto
3INTEL CORPORATION : EXCLUSIVE: Hedge fund Third Point urges Intel to explore deal options
4GANFENG LITHIUM CO., LTD. : China's Yahua agrees five-year deal to supply lithium to Tesla
5RELIEF THERAPEUTICS HOLDING AG : NEURORX : and Relief Conclude Enrollment in their Phase 2b/3 Trial of RLF-100..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ