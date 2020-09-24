Government guarantee programme for companies is extended to 31 December 2020

The Swedish Government has decided to extend the government guarantee programme for companies. The programme is a credit guarantee scheme that was introduced to mitigate the damage to the economy from the coronavirus crisis.

The configuration of the guarantee programme is the same as before and entails that the Swedish National Debt Office can provide credit guarantees for loans to primarily small and medium-sized enterprises in Sweden that have been affected financially by the coronavirus but are otherwise viable. The Debt Office issues the guarantees to banks and credit institutions, which in turn issue the loans to the companies.

Businesses can now apply for loans under the guarantee programme until 31 December 2020 by contacting their lender/bank. A list of participating banks and credit institutions is available on the Debt Office’s website.

The central government guarantees up to 70 per cent of the loan amount.

Up to and including week 38 (18 September), 615 loans totalling SEK 2.2 billion had been granted under the government guarantee programme for companies.

For more information about the guarantee programme here (in Swedish).

Contact

Press telephone: +46 8 613 47 01



