Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Government guarantee programme for companies is extended to 31 December 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/24/2020 | 07:45am EDT

Government guarantee programme for companies is extended to 31 December 2020

The Swedish Government has decided to extend the government guarantee programme for companies. The programme is a credit guarantee scheme that was introduced to mitigate the damage to the economy from the coronavirus crisis.

The configuration of the guarantee programme is the same as before and entails that the Swedish National Debt Office can provide credit guarantees for loans to primarily small and medium-sized enterprises in Sweden that have been affected financially by the coronavirus but are otherwise viable. The Debt Office issues the guarantees to banks and credit institutions, which in turn issue the loans to the companies.

Businesses can now apply for loans under the guarantee programme until 31 December 2020 by contacting their lender/bank. A list of participating banks and credit institutions is available on the Debt Office’s website.

The central government guarantees up to 70 per cent of the loan amount.

Up to and including week 38 (18 September), 615 loans totalling SEK 2.2 billion had been granted under the government guarantee programme for companies.

For more information about the guarantee programme here (in Swedish).

Contact

Press telephone: +46 8 613 47 01


 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
07:50aALX RESOURCES : Contracts Airborne Geophysical Survey for the Vixen Gold Project, Red Lake Mining District, Ontario
PU
07:50aDYNATRACE : launches new Partner Competency Program
PU
07:50aCAMPBELL SOUP : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
07:49aTrump, eyeing Farm Country, starts working on ethanol industry's year-old wishlist
RE
07:48aEU launches investigation into Chinese optical fibre cable imports
RE
07:47aTop Toshiba investor calls for inquiry in widening votes scandal
RE
07:46aFIREFOX GOLD : Dr. Quinton Hennigh Joins FireFox Gold Technical Advisory Board
AQ
07:46aPLUG POWER : and Apex Clean Energy to Develop Green Hydrogen Network Using Wind Power
AQ
07:46aSQUARE, INC. : to Invest $100 Million in Minority and Underserved Communities
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1EXCLUSIVE: How a marked-up term sheet and messy rollout threw TikTok deal into disarray
2AHLSTROM-MUNKSJÖ OYJ : PUBLIC CASH TENDER OFFER FOR ALL SHARES IN AHLSTROM-MUNKSJÖ &NDASH; INVITATION TO LIVE ..
3BMW AG : EXCLUSIVE: Chinese state investors to take BMW partner Brilliance private - sources
4SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE : SOCIETE GENERALE : Annual Financials CEO Virtual Conference
5VOLTALIA SA : VOLTALIA SA: After a strong growth in the first half of 2020, Voltalia confirms its medium-term ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group