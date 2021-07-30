Government investing in Hamilton's steel industry to support good jobs and significantly reduce emissions

Funding to support ArcelorMittal Dofasco's adoption of innovative low-carbon technology

July 30, 2021 - Hamilton, Ontario

As we work to finish the fight against COVID-19, the Government of Canada is taking action to ensure that Canadian companies have the tools and resources they need to build strong communities and a cleaner future for Canadians. By investing in clean technology, we will create good middle-class jobs, strengthen our economy, cut pollution and build back better for all Canadians.

Today, the Honourable Chrystia Freeland, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, together with the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, and the Honourable Filomena Tassi, Minister of Labour, announced a federal investment of $400 million in ArcelorMittal Dofasco G.P., Canada's largest producer of flat-rolled steel. This investment will support a $1.765-billion project to convert the steel production process and phase out coal-fired steelmaking at its facilities in Hamilton, Ontario. This project will make a significant contribution toward Canada's achieving its climate goals, reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by up to 3 million tonnes per year by 2030. Together with the Algoma Steel project announced on July 5, 2021, the two projects will reduce GHG emissions by up to 6 million tonnes per year. This is equivalent to taking more than 1,800,000 passenger vehicles off the road, almost the number of passenger vehicles in Toronto, Montréal and Vancouver combined.

This investment will support ArcelorMittal Dofasco in becoming the world's first producer to transition to a hydrogen-ready, direct reduced iron-fed electric arc furnace at this scale for the development of advanced steels that serve the automotive, medical and consumer packaging industries. Lower-emissions advanced steel is in demand for products like electric vehicles, helping Canada to be a leader in manufacturing the clean end-to-end goods the global market increasingly demands. The transition will result in higher productivity, product quality and energy efficiency at ArcelorMittal Dofasco. This project is expected to support as many as 2,500 well-paying construction jobs through subcontracting, while maintaining Dofasco's strong employment position in Hamilton, and provide upskilling opportunities for workers. Together, this means securing ArcelorMittal Dofasco's operations in Hamilton for decades to come.

Our country's steel producers provide thousands of good middle-class jobs to Canadians, and government supports are drawing in the investments we need to ensure they remain a vital part of our economy as we transition to a cleaner future. The government will continue to support innovative projects that not only help tackle climate change and achieve its environmental goals but also create new opportunities for workers and businesses alike.

