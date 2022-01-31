Government launches budget consultations to hear from Canadians From: Department of Finance Canada

News release

Today, the Honourable Chrystia Freeland, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, and the Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance, launched pre-budget consultations.

January 31, 2022 - Ottawa, Ontario - Department of Finance Canada Today, the Honourable Chrystia Freeland, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, and the Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance, launched pre-budget consultations. These discussions allow the government to hear the best ideas from Canadians about how the budget can support Canadians and businesses and ensure a strong economic recovery for everyone. Almost two years ago, the Government of Canada put in place an economic response plan to meet the unprecedented challenge of the pandemic. The plan is working: Canada has exceeded its goal of creating a million jobs, well ahead of expectations; Canada has the strongest jobs recovery in the G7; and as of December, Canada has recouped 108 per cent of the jobs lost at the depths of the pandemic, compared to only 84 per cent in the United States. Canada's GDP is expected to return to pre-pandemic levels in the first quarter of 2022. As we look to the years ahead, the government's focus will continue to be on jobs and growth and making life more affordable. Over the coming weeks, the government will hold virtual roundtables with diverse groups of people from a range of communities, regions, sectors and industries, including those who continue to be deeply affected by the pandemic. These roundtables are an opportunity to discuss the very real challenges Canadians are facing and for the government to hear how it can keep making life more affordable and build a better economy for all Canadians. All Canadians are invited to make submissions and share their ideas at LetsTalkBudget2022.ca, which will be available until February 25, 2022.

Quotes

"By delivering significant fiscal policy support to Canadians and avoiding harmful austerity policies, we have seen a rapid and resilient recovery so far. But we know that there is much more to do. Many parts of the economy remain deeply affected and the future remains uncertain. As we emerge from the pandemic, our national focus must be jobs and growth - priorities that will form the foundation of the budget. To ensure Canada's economic recovery leaves no one behind, our government is listening directly to Canadians. This is your budget and we want to hear what matters most to you."

The Honourable Chrystia Freeland, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance

"Our government's top priority remains supporting Canadians and Canadian businesses - particularly those most deeply affected - by providing the tools they need to address challenges as a result of the pandemic. As we prepare our upcoming budget and continue our work to ensure that we grow the economy for everyone, we want to hear from you on your priorities. Over the next month, we will be listening to your ideas about how the government can grow the middle class and build a prosperous, more inclusive, more sustainable, and more resilient economy. I look forward to hearing directly from you."

The Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance

