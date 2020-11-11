Government of Anguilla : Anguilla Quarterly Debt Bulletin Q3-2020

4. Total Public External Debt was recorded at $194.40m at the end of Q3-2020,a decrease of 1.80% ($3.56m) and 7.12% ($14.90m), when compared to Q2-2020and Q3-2019respectively. The largest share of external debt is held by Central Government at 97.63% ($189.80m) with Government Guaranteed the remaining 2.37% ($4.60m). The main creditor being Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) at $193.74m. The main loan currency was the United States Dollar (USD) at XCD$193.74m (US$71.75m) or 99.66% and the remaining debt of $0.66m or 0.34% was denominated in Euro. The variable interest rate debt accounted for 97.84% while fixed rate debt accounted for the remaining 2.16%. There were no external arrears.

FIGURE 8:

EXTERNAL DEBT BY INTEREST RATE TYPE, Q3-2019 to Q3- 2020

200.00 150.00 EC$M 100.00 50.00 0.00 Q3-2019Q4-2019Q1-2020Q2-2020Q3-2020 Fixed Rate Variable Rate

FIGURE 9:

EXTERNAL DEBT BY CURRENCY AND CURRENCY TYPE, Q3- 2019 to Q3-2020

210.00 120.00 205.00 100.00 80.00 EC$M 200.00 % 60.00 195.00 40.00 190.00 20.00 185.00 0.00

Q3-2019Q4-2019Q1-2020Q2-2020Q3-2020

United States Dollars Euros

Fixed [RHS] Floating [RHS] *RHS - Right Hand Scale

5. Total Public Domestic Debt was recorded at XCD$272.89m at the end of Q3-2020,a decrease of 5.33% ($15.36m) and 2.93% ($8.22m) when compared to Q2-2020and Q3-2019respectively. All domestic debt was denominated in Eastern Caribbean Dollars. The main creditor category

was Government Related Institutions; specifically, Anguilla Social Security Board (ASSB) accounting for $215.39 (78.93%). Under the domestic debt by instruments: - the ASSB Promissory Note accounted for 78.42% ($214.00m) of the domestic portfolio; followed by the Depositors' Protection Trust (DPT) with 14.59% ($39.82m); the overdrafts with 5.59% (15.25m) and loans with the remaining 1.40%

($3.82m). There were no domestic arrears.