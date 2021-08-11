Government of Canada Signs Defence Cooperation Arrangement with Qatar

August 11, 2021 - Ottawa - National Defence / Canadian Armed Forces

Today, in a virtual ceremony, the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of National Defence signed the Canada-Qatar Defence Cooperation Arrangement with His Excellency Dr Khalid bin Mohamed Al Attiyah, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs for Qatar.

Canada and Qatar are committed to supporting peace and stability in the Middle East, including by combating terrorism and violent extremism, and through preserving regional prosperity. Strengthened collaboration and coordination between both countries will help contribute to long-term security in the region.

This Arrangement will strengthen Canada's bilateral defence relationship with Qatar and provide an overarching framework for the coordination of various defence cooperation activities, including peace and humanitarian operations, and personnel training. The Arrangement further reinforces Canada's approach to defence relationships with partner countries across the Middle East, which is an important component of regional security.