Government of Canada invests in canola exports, growth and diversification

December 21st, 2021 - Ottawa, Ontario - Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

Canada's canola industry relies on international markets, with about 90% of the canola grown in Canada being exported. The Government of Canada is working to ensure canola producers benefit from stable and diverse market access for our high-quality canola products.

Today, the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, the Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, announced an investment of more than $1.8 million to Canola Council of Canada (CCC) under the AgriMarketing Program to boost exports and ensure the sector can take full advantage of market access opportunities around the world.

The CCC will use this funding to continue strengthening its promotion of the benefits of canola products in Asia and North America. It is expected that the project will allow for more educational reach on the benefits of canola products and the ability to reach potential new markets in Asia.

Today's investment will help the canola industry towards the CCC's goal of reaching 26 million tonnes of production of canola by 2025. This supports the Government of Canada's own objective of expanding agri-food exports to $75 billion by 2025 and aligns with Canada's $1.1 billion trade diversification strategy to help Canadian businesses access new markets.

This investment builds on two previous AgriMarketing canola announcements, totaling almost $13 million, with a continued focus on promoting the health benefits of canola and the positive impacts of using canola oil, meal and seed. The CCC also aims to capitalize on the growing appetite for healthier oils and protein in new and existing markets.