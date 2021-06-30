Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Government of Canada provides details on next steps for Private Member's Bill C-208

06/30/2021 | 05:36pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Government of Canada provides details on next steps for Private Member's Bill C-208

From: Department of Finance Canada

News release

Private Member's Bill C-208 has passed in both Houses of Parliament and received Royal Assent. Bill C-208 makes amendments to the Income Tax Act but does not include an application date.

June 30, 2021 - Ottawa, Ontario - Department of Finance Canada

Private Member's Bill C-208 has passed in both Houses of Parliament and received Royal Assent. Bill C-208 makes amendments to the Income Tax Act but does not include an application date.

The federal government is committed to facilitating genuine intergenerational share transfers, while preventing tax avoidance that undermines the equity of Canada's tax system.

The government proposes to introduce legislation to clarify that these amendments would apply at the beginning of the next taxation year, starting on January 1, 2022.

Contacts
Media may contact:

Media Relations
Department of Finance Canada
mediare@fin.gc.ca
613-369-4000

General enquiries

Phone: 1-833-712-2292
TTY: 613-369-3230
E-mail: financepublic-financepublique@fin.gc.ca

Stay connected

Twitter : @financecanada

RSS

Disclaimer

Department of Finance of Canada published this content on 30 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2021 21:35:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:56pCLEARFORD WATER  : Announces Additional US$3,250,000 Term Loans
AQ
05:56pWESTERN MAGNESIUM  : Announces Results of its Annual General and Special Meeting
AQ
05:55pPG&E  : To Meet the Evolving Needs of its 16 Million Customers, PG&E Proposes Critical Investments to Reduce Wildfire Risk, Enhance Energy System Safety and Reliability, and Deliver More Clean Energy for California
PU
05:55pCredit unions portfolio keeps growing in 2020
PU
05:54pDIDI GLOB  : shares gain 1% after early jump in Wall Street debut
AQ
05:53pLYFT  : Solidarity With Canada's Indigenous People
PU
05:52pHSBC  : Attorney general says HSBC evidence isn't relevant to Meng's extradition case
AQ
05:52pSiyata Mobile Receives USD $1.6 Million in First Responder Purchase Orders
GL
05:52pSiyata Mobile Announces Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 and First Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Conference Call
GL
05:50pLIVE OAK ACQUISITION CORP. II (NYSE : LOKB) and Navitas Semiconductor, the Industry Leader in Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power ICs, Announce New York Investor Day in Connection with their Proposed Business Combination
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Global shares fall on pandemic fears ahead of U.S. jobs report
2TODAY ON WALL STREET: The start of a new phase
3Berkshire's Munger says China right to clip Ma's wings
4THE SAUDI BRITISH BANK : SAUDI BRITISH BANK : Crypto exchange Binance says sterling withdrawals reactivated af..
5Australian regulator seeks feedback on managing 'risky' crypto assets

HOT NEWS