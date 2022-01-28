Government of Canada to hold a news conference following National Supply Chain Summit

OTTAWA, ONTARIO - The Minister of Transport, the Honourable Omar Alghabra, the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, the Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, and the Minister of International Trade, Export Promotion, Small Business and Economic Development, the Honourable Mary Ng, will hold a news conference following a National Summit to strengthen Canada's supply chain.
The ministers will be available to answer questions from the media.
Date: January 31, 2022Time: 12:45 p.m. ESTLocation: Sir John A. MacDonald Building
Room 200
144 Wellington St.
Ottawa, ON
K1P 5B9
Media will be able to ask questions in person or via teleconference.
Toll-free (Canada/US) dial-in number: 1-866-206-0153
Local dial-in number: 613-954-9003
Passcode: 6235714#
NOTE: To help ensure optimal simultaneous interpretation sound quality, journalists are encouraged to use a microphone (headphones/headset) or, when possible, a landline, and to avoid using speaker mode if queuing up for questions.
Disclaimer
Public Health Agency of Canada published this content on 28 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 January 2022 18:22:06 UTC.