Government of Canada to hold a news conference following National Supply Chain Summit

01/28/2022 | 01:23pm EST
OTTAWA, ONTARIO - The Minister of Transport, the Honourable Omar Alghabra, the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, the Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, and the Minister of International Trade, Export Promotion, Small Business and Economic Development, the Honourable Mary Ng, will hold a news conference following a National Summit to strengthen Canada's supply chain.

The ministers will be available to answer questions from the media.

Date: January 31, 2022Time: 12:45 p.m. ESTLocation: Sir John A. MacDonald Building
Room 200
144 Wellington St.
Ottawa, ON
K1P 5B9

Media will be able to ask questions in person or via teleconference.

Toll-free (Canada/US) dial-in number: 1-866-206-0153
Local dial-in number: 613-954-9003

Passcode: 6235714#

NOTE: To help ensure optimal simultaneous interpretation sound quality, journalists are encouraged to use a microphone (headphones/headset) or, when possible, a landline, and to avoid using speaker mode if queuing up for questions.

