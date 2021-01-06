Government of Commonwealth of Dominica : WILL CONTINUE TO WORK FOR A PROSPEROUS DOMINICA SAYS PM SKERRIT

Prime Minister of Dominica, Honourable Roosevelt Skerrit has stated that his Government will continue to work with citizens to build a prosperous Dominica.

During his 2020 Christmas Message, the Prime Minister noted that despite the challenges that the world faces, the Government will ensure that Dominica becomes a beacon of resilience.

'We can ensure that no child or senior goes to sleep hungry. That our people live in plenty rather than in poverty. That our country is characterized by opportunity, hope and the fulfillment of personal dreams and national objectives,' Prime Minister Skerrit stated.

The Prime Minister then encouraged citizens both here and abroad to focus on the theme 'Reset, Reflect, Recommit and Renew,' as they enter the New Year, working towards both personal and national growth.

I have been encouraging Dominicans to focus on these themes. Covid has pressed the reset button for people all over the world. It is now up to us to reflect on the lessons of 2020. Recommit to a path forward and upward; and the Renew our efforts as to achieve personal and national objectives,' Prime Minister Skerrit urged.