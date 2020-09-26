Government of Georgia : Hazelnut exports have increased by 74%

As of 24 September, 4,466 tonnes of hazelnuts have been exported from Georgia, exceeding last year's exports for the same period by 74%.

Georgian hazelnut export markets are mainly comprised of EU countries.

The export data are as follows:

Germany (1392.9 tonnes)

Italy (808.8 tonnes)

The Czech Republic (280.3 tonnes)

Spain (165 tonnes)

Poland (192 tonnes)

France (125 tonnes)

Lithuania (143.7 tonnes)

Greece (34.7 tonnes)

Austria (22 tonnes)

Estonia (22 tonnes)

Latvia (21 tonnes)

It is noteworthy that as a result of large-scale and successful measures taken against the Asian stink bug, this year's hazelnut harvest was abundant and of high-quality.