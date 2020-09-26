Log in
Government of Georgia : Hazelnut exports have increased by 74%

09/26/2020 | 04:25pm EDT

As of 24 September, 4,466 tonnes of hazelnuts have been exported from Georgia, exceeding last year's exports for the same period by 74%.

Georgian hazelnut export markets are mainly comprised of EU countries.
The export data are as follows:
Germany (1392.9 tonnes)
Italy (808.8 tonnes)
The Czech Republic (280.3 tonnes)
Spain (165 tonnes)
Poland (192 tonnes)
France (125 tonnes)
Lithuania (143.7 tonnes)
Greece (34.7 tonnes)
Austria (22 tonnes)
Estonia (22 tonnes)
Latvia (21 tonnes)

It is noteworthy that as a result of large-scale and successful measures taken against the Asian stink bug, this year's hazelnut harvest was abundant and of high-quality.

Disclaimer

Government of Georgia published this content on 27 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2020 20:24:01 UTC
