Government of Georgia : In line with a corruption risk-free index published by Trace International, Georgia has advanced to the 28th place in the global listing, while remaining in the European Top 20

In line with a corruption risk-free index published by Trace International, Georgia has advanced to the 28th place in the global listing, while remaining in the European Top 20. In line with the referred index, Georgia ranks 6th among 50 countries of the Asian region.

It is worth noting that according to its key sub-component titled as a Corruption-Free Government Interaction, Georgia ranks 1st and is commanded highest of all.

In terms of corruption risk-free performance, Georgia is ahead of 14 member states of the European Union: Italy, Poland, Hungary, Slovakia, Slovenia, Czech Republic, Latvia, Croatia, Greece, Romania, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Malta and Spain.

Rating evaluates countries by 4 components, involving 9 sub-components.

Government Interaction with Businesses is an indicator, within which Georgia is ahead of such countries as Canada, Japan, Luxemburg, Ireland, USA, Austria, Belgium, France, Lietuva, Latvia, Poland, neighbouring countries and others.

Anti-Corruption Legislation and Enforcement is an indicator, within which Georgia is ahead of France, Malta, Romania, Latvia, Armenia, Bulgaria, Slovakia, Belorussia, Azerbaijan, Ukraine, Hungary, Turkey, Moldova and others.

Government and Civil Service Transparency is an indicator, within which Georgia is ahead of Italy, Israel, Malta, Czech Republic, Greece, Poland, Bulgaria, Slovakia, Croatia, Romania, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Turkey, etc.

Civil Society Oversight Capacity is an indicator, within which Georgia is ahead of Romania, Ukraine, Moldova, Serbia, Hungary, Singapore, Turkey, Belorussia, Azerbaijan and others.

TRACE is a world renown business association, which studies and assesses the following globally: degree of corruption, oversight, good governance and third party engagement in risk management. Rating scores are based on various reputable matrices and reports, such as: Bertelsmann Stiftung, V-Dem Institute, World Justice Project, United Nations Development Program (UNDP).

Source: https://matrixbrowser.traceinternational.org/#tab-6235-6