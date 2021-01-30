Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Government of Georgia : To deepen economic cooperation with Japan and attract investments Georgia and Japan sign Treaties on double taxation avoidance and investment promotion/mutual protection

01/30/2021 | 03:40am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

2021-01-30

To deepen Georgia-Japan economic cooperation and attract investments, 2 important treaties were signed today.
Georgia and Japan, represented by Georgia's Finance Minister and Japan's Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary, signed a treaty of the avoidance of double taxation.
Last June, the Finance Ministry launched negotiations with Japan on the resumption of the Treaty for the Avoidance of Double Taxation.
Importantly, the Treaty on the Avoidance of Double Taxation and the Prevention of Fiscal Evasion replaced the 1986 agreement between Japan and the Soviet Union, thus providing a new legal framework document to regulate the avoidance of double taxation by Georgia and Japan.
Georgia enjoys treaties on double taxation avoidance with 56 countries.
Another document signed between Georgia and Japan today is the Treaty on Investment Liberalization, Promotion and Protection. The document was signed by Georgia's Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development and Japan's Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary.
The treaty involves the adoption of legal protection mechanisms for investments made in both countries. This will promote private capital flows between Georgia and Japan, stimulate entrepreneurial investments, boost the effective development of economic resources, and deepen economic relations.
Japan is a large investor in Georgia, and Japanese investments are valued highly.
16 companies presently operate in Georgia with the participation of Japanese capital.
In the first 3 quarters of 2020, Japanese investments in Georgia made up 15.4 million USD, mostly in the energy sector.
Notably, in the spring of 2020, TEPCO Renewable Power (TEPCO RP), a Japanese energy giant, invested in Georgia's energy system by buying 31.4% of the shares in one of the largest projects. Interestingly, TEPCO RP's decision to invest in Georgia was encouraged by the country's advantageous business and energy policies.

Disclaimer

Government of Georgia published this content on 29 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 January 2021 08:39:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:44aNorway to start gradual easing of capital region's lockdown on Feb 3
RE
04:42aMONETARY POLICY DECISION : the values of the main monetary policy instruments remain at the current level
PU
04:36aIndonesia reports record 14,518 new coronavirus cases
RE
04:36aIndonesia reports record 14,518 new coronavirus cases - covid-19 task force
RE
04:36aRESERVE BANK OF INDIA : Directions under Section 35A read with Section 56 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 - The Kapol Co-operative Bank Ltd. Mumbai, Maharashtra – Extension of Period
PU
04:01aNorway to start gradual easing of capital region's lockdown on Feb 3
RE
03:40aGOVERNMENT OF GEORGIA : To deepen economic cooperation with Japan and attract investments Georgia and Japan sign Treaties on double taxation avoidance and investment promotion/mutual protection
PU
03:38aChina accuses energy agency of negligence of environmental protection
RE
03:37aInsolvent Air Namibia thrown lifeline at eleventh hour
RE
03:30aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China's major ports record accelerating container throughput growth
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1GameStop rallies back as U.S. regulators eye wild trading
2Wall St. drops after J&J vaccine data, GameStop effect weighs
3Robinhood says it temporarily curbed buying of some securities as deposit requirement increased ten-fold
4FACEBOOK INC : ANALYSIS: GameStop's 'Reddit rally' puts scrutiny on social media forums
5AMAZON.COM, INC. : India's Future likens Amazon's bid to stall retail deal to 'ruthless' Alexander the Great

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ