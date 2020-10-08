Government of Georgia : We have increased financing for tea plantation rehabilitation

2020-10-08

The Government increases state financing for rehabilitation work under the Georgian Tea state program.

70% of the cost of actual work implemented will be financed for the program's beneficiaries, but no more than 2,500 GEL per hectare, while agricultural cooperatives will enjoy 90% financing of actual rehabilitation work implemented, but no more than 3,000 GEL per hectare.

Launched in 2016, the Georgian Tea state program is designed to rehabilitate tea plantations. So far, 1,192 hectares of tea plantations have been rehabilitated, including 790 hectares leased from the state.