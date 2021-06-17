Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Government of Norway : Countercyclical buffer increases

06/17/2021 | 04:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Countercyclical buffer increases

Press release |Date: 17/06/2021| Ministry of Finance

| No:47/2021

Today, the Ministry of Finance has decided that the countercyclical capital buffer requirement for banks shall be increased to 1.5 percent from 30 June 2022, in line with the quarterly advice from Norges Bank.

The countercyclical capital buffer is currently set at 1 percent, after the Ministry reduced the buffer requirement from 2.5 to 1 percent in March 2020, in line with Norges Bank's advice.

The purpose of the countercyclical capital buffer requirement is to strengthen banks' solvency and resilience to absorb loan losses, in order to mitigate the risk that banks will amplify a downturn by reducing their lending. Banks should hold a countercyclical capital buffer when financial imbalances are building up or have been built up.

Each quarter, Norges Bank shall provide advice to the Ministry on the level of the countercyclical capital buffer requirement. In a letter of 16 June 2021, Norges Bank advised the Ministry of Finance to increase the buffer rate to 1.5 percent with effect from 30 June 2022. Norges Bank says that the activity in the Norwegian economy has picked up after the sharp fall in spring 2020. The authorities have begun a gradual reopening of society, and unemployment has fallen. Moreover, Norges Bank says that creditworthy businesses and households appear to have ample access to credit. Both property prices and household debt ratios are at high levels. Property price inflation is expected to continue to moderate ahead. Moreover, Norges Bank says that the uncertainty related to credit losses is still higher than normal. Banks are well equipped to meet an increased countercyclical capital buffer requirement while maintaining credit supply. Norges Bank expects the buffer to return to 2.5 percent in the period ahead. On the basis of its current assessment of economic developments and prospects for bank losses and lending capacity, Norges Bank will advise further increasing the buffer in the course of the year.

Norges Bank's assessment is published in its Monetary Policy Report with financial stability assessment 2/21. In a separate letter of 16 June 2021 to the Ministry, Finanstilsynet said that it concurs with Norges Bank's advice.

More:

Disclaimer

Ministry of Finance of the Kingdom of Norway published this content on 17 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2021 08:01:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
04:10aSAMPO OYJ  : plc has announced tender offers and proposals of its outstanding notes maturing in 2023 and 2025
PU
04:10aMCI CAPITAL ALTERNATYWNA SPÓLKA INWESTYCYJNA S A  : .TechVentures and .CreditVentures complete exit from PIGU – the leading e-commerce platform in the Baltic countries.
PU
04:10aSOLARWINDS  : Lessons Learned From The SolarWinds Cyberattack, And The Future For The New York Department Of Financial Services' Cybersecurity Regulation
AQ
04:09aCATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS  : Hong Kong grants visa extensions to Cathay pilots
RE
04:09aDGAP-DD  : Vonovia SE english
DJ
04:08aDollar keeps climbing after Fed's hawkish surprise
RE
04:08aMINING AND METALLURGICAL NORILSK NICKEL  : Nornickel's palladium fund lists nickel & copper ETCs
PU
04:08aDAIMLER  : Mercedes-Benz do Brasil supports the Brazilian Red Cross by donating two mobile vaccination units
PU
04:08aPAYPOINT  : Entire UK Lifts The Cup as Booze Sales Rocket During Euros
PU
04:08aOECD to release Agricultural Policy Monitoring and Evaluation 2021 on Tuesday 22 June 2021
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Fed signals higher rates in 2023, bond-buying taper talks as virus fades
2Stocks slide, yields jump as Fed projects earlier rate hikes
3CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED : EXCLUSIVE: Cathay working with Airbus on single-pilot system for long-haul
4Bonds stung, dollar cheered by sudden hawkish turn at Fed
5Crude oil prices fall on stronger U.S. dollar

HOT NEWS