Government of Republic of Estonia : Cabinet discusses worsening security situation in Europe

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said the security situation in Europe at present is exceptional for the danger it poses. The military build-ups and threats clearly show that Russia's aim is to establish a new security architecture in Europe. We must be prepared for further Russian aggression in Ukraine. "The sudden deterioration in the security situation makes it incumbent on us to act smartly and decisively in also shoring up Estonia's security," the head of government stressed.

According to Prime Minister Kallas, the members of the government have repeatedly convened to discuss security issues in meetings of both the cabinet and the governmental Security Committee. "It is important that we continue to reinforce NATO's defence and deterrence position in our region as well," she said. "And as a country on NATO's border, we ourselves have to contribute more to our own security."

The Estonian head of government added that she would be making a political statement regarding the security situation in Estonia and Europe during the session of the Riigikogu starting tomorrow at 14:00. "As part of my statement I will be presenting proposals for the reinforcement of Estonia's security," Prime Minister Kallas stated.