Government of Republic of Hungary : New proposal still features mandatory distribution

09/26/2020 | 06:00am EDT

The European Commission's new proposal still features the mandatory distribution of migrants among Member States, the Chief Security Advisor to the Prime Minister said on the Friday evening programme of the public service television news channel M1.

György Bakondi said Brussels perceived that the nation states would prefer the protection of the external borders, and that the mandatory quotas are not widely supported by Member States. He said while in the new migration proposal the term 'mandatory resettlement quota' is not featured, the quotas would survive under a different name both in crisis situations and in normal circumstances. In actual, they would be extended to people who came to Europe but were not granted asylum, the chief advisor said.

He stressed that Hungary does not agree with any quota. Mass illegal migration must be stopped.

Mr Bakondi said migration has enormous reserves which could cause economic, social, public security and public health problems also in the long run.

(MTI/Cabinet Office of the Prime Minister)

Disclaimer

Government of the Republic of Hungary published this content on 26 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2020 09:59:04 UTC
