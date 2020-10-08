Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Government of Republic of Hungary : Without the Visegrád Group, Europe would be lesser, weaker and more dangerous

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/08/2020 | 12:15pm EDT

'Without the Visegrád Group, Europe would be a lesser, weaker and more dangerous place', Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó declared on Thursday in Bratislava during a speech at the Globsec security policy forum.

'A few years ago, a statement such as this would have sounded like arrogance, but today it mirrors the realities, in view of the fact that it is clear that the engine of European growth is here, and will remain here, in Central Europe. It is enough to take a look at the economic growth that has occurred as a result of our rational economic policies, which is much higher than the average growth figures within the European Union', Mr. Szijjártó pointed out.
The Minister spoke about this during a panel discussion on future Visegrád Group (V4) cooperation, which was also attended by the foreign ministers of the other V4 countries (the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia). Poland was represented by Deputy Foreign Minister Szymon Szynkowski vel Sęk.

According to Mr. Szijjártó, it is also worth thinking back on the fact that if the countries of the V4 had not done everything possible to prevent the adoption of the mandatory resettlement quotas, then there would but hundreds and thousands more illegal immigrants in Europe today. He added that in his view: 'We must also not forget that the countries of Central Europe are keeping a host of important issues on the European agenda that would otherwise have long since been forgotten without them, such as EU enlargement towards the Western Balkans, for instance'.

He pointed out that the debates are ongoing with relation to European financial resources. 'We reject the position according to which European Union funding is the result of the kindness of our Western European friends, or a humanitarian donation. This is not the case! European resources are due to us; we are also contributing to the economic performance of the European Union and have fulfilled the contractual obligations that we undertook when we joined the EU, and European Union resources are due to us in compensation for this. We will not accept any procedural order that would decide on how much funding is due to whom based on subjective circumstances and conditions. This is an objective, nonpartisan issue; there is no need for any kind of political procedure, or for any procedures that provide an opportunity for blackmail', the Minister declared.

During his visit to Bratislava, the Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade also held talks with Slovakian Minister of Transport Andrej Doležal.

(Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade/MTI)

Disclaimer

Government of the Republic of Hungary published this content on 08 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2020 16:14:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:30pARS AGRICULTURAL RESEARCH SERVICE : Trump Administration Invests Up To $100 Million to Increase American Biofuel Sales
PU
12:28pF1 champions Mercedes report COVID-19 positive
RE
12:27pIBM to break up 109-year old company to focus on cloud growth
RE
12:26pFed's Rosengren Says Pre-Pandemic Risk Taking Will Likely Slow Recovery Effort
DJ
12:22pLondon stocks jump on BoE Governor comments; Oil stocks surge
RE
12:20pNET ZERO BY 2040 : City set to become a world leader in climate change fight
PU
12:17pCameron LNG to shut Louisiana LNG export plant ahead of Hurricane Delta
RE
12:17pChevron completes evacuation of personnel in U.S. Gulf due to hurricane
RE
12:17pShell shuts production at all nine offshore operations, evacuates workers due to hurricane - company
RE
12:15pIndustry up in 12 locations in August and six surpass pre-pandemic levels October 08, 2020
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Musk says Tesla to use new batteries, tech at Berlin factory; flags production risk
2GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. : GILEAD SCIENCES : REFILE-UPDATE 2-Europe stocks up on Gilead's remdesivir as COVID-19 ..
3ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. : ITAÚ UNIBANCO S A : 10/07/2020 Reference Form 2019
4ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC : ROLLS ROYCE : The H Factor
5NATWEST GROUP PLC : NATWEST : Britain's banks turn cyber sleuths to crack £75 billion mortgage mystery

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group