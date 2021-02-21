Government of Republic of Lithuania : Prime Minister and Ambassador of Czech Republic discuss bilateral cooperation

Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė has had a video call with Ambassador of the Czech Republic to discuss the bilateral cooperation in politics, economy, defence and security.

'The pandemic has brought forward the need for closer cooperation, such as multilateral joining in the initiative of the Prime Ministers of the Czech Republic, Austria, Greece and Denmark to write a letter to the European Commission regarding the supply of AstraZeneca vaccines', said the Prime Minister, pointing out that the fight against the pandemic is currently at the top of the Government agenda and most efforts go to the coordination of the vaccination process.

The Prime Minister has also noted that Lithuania and the Czech Republic have enjoyed not only friendly and intensive relations bilaterally but also a steady and close cooperation in the European Union (EU), NATO and other international organisations.

Lithuania highly values ​​the Czech contribution to security, as the presence of NATO allies is vital for the security of the region.

Ingrida Šimonytė has emphasised Lithuania's dedication to strengthen cooperation with the Czech Republic so as to ensure that the Eastern Partnership remains a strategic and geopolitical priority of the EU.

It is also necessary to support the people of Belarus in their struggle for freedom and democracy. The cruelty of the Belarusian regime shows no signs of subsiding, therefore, according to the Prime Minister, the pressure on the Belarusian regime must continue, including the policy of sanctions.