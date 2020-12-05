Government of Republic of Lithuania : Prime Minister extends greetings to Finland on the Independence Day

On behalf of the people and the Government of Lithuania, Acting Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis extends sincere greetings to Finland on the Independence Day.

'Lithuania attaches high importance to the development of close dialogue between our nations. People-to-people contacts, trade and investments, culture and education, support to European and Nordic-Baltic formats continue to be essential for our strong relationship. Even though COVID-19 pandemic has hit our countries hard and has tested resilience of our health systems, strength of our economies, and solidarity among individuals and states, I am convinced that innovative solutions of national governments will allow us to address the challenges of the pandemic, and we will emerge stronger from the crisis,' reads the Prime Minister's letter.