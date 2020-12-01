Log in
Government of Republic of Lithuania : Prime Minister extends greetings to Romania on the Unification Day

12/01/2020 | 09:21am EST
On behalf of the people and the Government of Lithuania, Acting Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis extends sincere greetings to Romania on the occasion of the Unification Day and wishes well-being and every success.

'Appreciating good relations between our states, I am certain that mutual support and understanding as well as joint efforts will help the partnership between Lithuania and Romania continue to progress in the most cooperative and friendly spirit. We stand ready to enhance our cooperation within NATO, the European Union and other international organisations. Even though COVID-19 pandemic has hit our countries hard and has tested resilience of our health systems, strength of our economies, and solidarity among individuals and states, I am convinced that innovative solutions of national governments will allow us to address the challenges of the pandemic, and we will emerge stronger from the crisis,' reads the Prime Minister's letter.

Saulius Skvernelis has also informed about the ending term of his duties and has expressed his sincere gratitude for the cooperation and the belief that founded on common values, the cooperation between Romania and Lithuania will continue bringing people closer together.

Government of the Republic of Lithuania published this content on 01 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2020 14:20:00 UTC

