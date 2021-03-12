Government of Republic of Lithuania : The Baltic Council of Ministers adopts a Joint Statement on Coordinated COVID-19 Response and Cooperation

Prime Minister of Estonia Kaja Kallas, Prime Minister of Latvia Arturs Krišjānis Kariņš, and Prime Minister of Lithuania Ingrida Šimonytė have discussed the key areas of regional and trilateral cooperation, reviewed the progress in implementation of joint priorities during Lithuania's Chairmanship of the Baltic Council of Ministers, and agreed on the Joint Statement on Coordinated COVID-19 Response and Cooperation.

In the Joint Statement, the Prime Ministers have expressed their support for the coordinated EU response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including efforts to accelerate vaccination, control the new variants of the virus, and ensure common approach towards temporary restrictions of free movement within the EU and smooth functioning of the EU Single Market. They welcomed the Commission's Communication on the HERA Incubator, and stressed the readiness of the Baltic states and their industries to be part of the ongoing efforts to increase the production, research, and rapid detection capacity in the EU.

The Prime Ministers have acknowledged the efforts of the European Commission to increase predictability and transparency of the COVID-19 vaccines deliveries through an intensive dialogue with the vaccines producers with the aim to reach their contractual obligations under the Advance Purchase Agreements and ramp up the production capacities. The Prime Ministers have reiterated the importance of the most efficient implementation of EU vaccination strategy as well as the increasing vaccination pace within the EU.

The Heads of State have underlined the EU Member States' solidarity throughout the pandemic. They have stressed the necessity to respond immediately to the urgent needs of the most-affected Member States. In this regard, the Prime Ministers have invited the European Commission to develop a mechanism with clear and transparent criteria, justifying exceptions to the pro rata vaccines distribution and temporarily advancing the delivery to those Member States.

The Prime Ministers have also asked the European Commission to closely monitor the vaccination process across the EU to avoid any bottlenecks and stockpiling related to the distribution and administering of the vaccines. They called for a temporary adjustment procedure allowing the increase of the vaccines supply to particular EU Member States, where absorption capacity provides for the immediate use of vaccines.

The Prime Ministers have welcomed proposals for the creation of a common EU digital platform to exchange data on vaccination, testing, and recovery from COVID-19, and called for cooperation at the global level. They took note of the upcoming Commission proposal on a Digital Green Certificate, which would serve as a good basis for further discussions on the common EU approach on the possible application of the vaccination certificate, while avoiding any discrimination.

The Heads of State have welcomed the European Commission's efforts to complete the EU Vaccine Sharing Mechanism with a view to facilitating access to vaccines to the EU's partners/neighbours, and hence supplementing the efforts of the COVAX facility.

The Prime Ministers have stressed the importance of the smooth recovery of the EU through efficient implementation of the EU Recovery Plan. They have reiterated the need to finalise the ongoing negotiations on the sectoral proposals of the Multiannual Financial Framework of 2021-2027 and fully respect the European Council conclusions and political agreements reached by the EU leaders in July 2020.