Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Government of Republic of Slovenia : Prime Minister Janez Janša meets with European Commission Vice-President Dubravka Šuica

10/02/2021 | 05:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Prime Minister Janez Janša today had a meeting with European Commission Vice-President for Democracy and Demography Dubravka Šuica. They discussed the Conference on the Future of Europe.

Vice-President Šuica expressed her concern regarding the low participation of European citizens in the discussions. Prime Minister Janša stressed that the need for an open and sincere discussion on specific issues and topics that affect the everyday lives of citizens. Janša and Šuica both highlighted the importance of participation of the Western Balkan countries in the debate on the future of Europe. Šuica also emphasised the importance of demography, which is the main topic within her area of competence as the Commissioner. Šuica and Janša agreed that the demographic issue is key to the future of Europe.

Disclaimer

Government of the Republic of Slovenia published this content on 01 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2021 09:12:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:13aGOVERNMENT OF REPUBLIC OF SLOVENIA : Prime Minister Janez Janša meets with European Commission Vice-President Dubravka Šuica
PU
05:12aS&P revises Oman outlook to positive on higher oil prices, reforms
RE
04:51aBattle for Britain's Morrisons culminates in $10 billion auction
RE
04:28aIreland thinks Britain unlikely to trigger N.Ireland trade clause
RE
02:03aYouth facing the economic and social impact of COVID-19
PU
02:03aKz skills and jobs project - p150183
PU
02:03aArmenia Social Protection Administration II Project - P146318
PU
01:53aMINISTRY OF FINANCE OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : Income Tax Department conducts searches in Ahmedabad
PU
12:27aCitigroup executive Levkovich dies a month after being hit by car
RE
12:12aGlobal COVID-19 deaths hit 5 million as Delta variant sweeps the world
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Merck pill seen as 'huge advance,' raises hope of preventing COVID-19 d..
2Bruised market eyes Treasury yields to gauge stocks' path
3White House pushes U.S. airlines to mandate vaccines for staff by Dec. ..
4Citigroup executive Levkovich dies a month after being hit by car
5Public Joint Stock Gazprom : Russian oil, gas condensate output at high..

HOT NEWS