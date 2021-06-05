Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Government of Republic of Slovenia : Prime Minister Janez Janša attends the video conference of the BusinessEurope Council of Presidents

06/05/2021 | 05:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Today, Prime Minister Janez Janša took part in a video conference of the BusinessEurope Council of Presidents. BusinessEurope joins 40 national industry and employer's business federations from 34 European countries and represents over 20 million small, medium-sized and large companies.

[Link]

PM Janez Janša took part in a video conference of the BusinessEurope Council of Presidents. | Author Kabinet predsednika vlade

1 / 3
Prime Minister Janez Janša. PM Janez Janša took part in a video conference of the BusinessEurope Council of Presidents.

The Slovenian Prime Minister held an introductory address for the conference participants, followed by a short discussion on the key priorities of the Slovenian Presidency of the Council of the EU, economic recovery and resilience against COVID-19.

He stressed that Slovenia is currently undertaking intensive preparations for the presidency at all levels. In June 2020, the 18-month Trio programme that was jointly prepared by Germany, Portugal and Slovenia, was adopted. Its main objectives and priorities include: resilience, recovery and strategic autonomy; Conference on the Future of Europe; Union of the European way of life, rule of law and equal criteria for all; a credible and secure European Union, capable of ensuring security and stability in its neighbourhood, with a focus on the Western Balkans. The Slovenia's main objective during the presidency will be to contribute to the present and future resilience of the EU.

In the context of the first priority, Slovenia will continue the efforts to stimulate the recovery of the European economy, with a focus on a rapid and effective implementation of the Recovery and Resilience Facility and of the 'Next Generation EU' instrument, highlighted the Prime Minister. 'Our goal is to accelerate digital transformation and green transition,' he explained, adding that issues concerning climate change and digitalisation will also be at the forefront. 'Addressing the climate change, Slovenia will focus on the complex climate and energy legislation package 'Fit for 55',' stated the Slovenian Prime Minister.

Special attention will be focused on both digitalisation and the strengthening of cyber resilience. 'Uncertain conditions due to COVID-19 joined by increasing digitalisation have further revealed potential damage to economy, democracy and critical infrastructure, especially in health care, and even loss of life due to a possible large-scale cyberattack,' pinpointed Mr Janša, adding that Slovenia will promote cyber resilience of private and public companies and plan work activities regarding the updated and comprehensive European framework for cyber crisis management.

With regard to the Conference on the Future of Europe, the Prime Minister specifically emphasised the importance of questions as to how the single market will look like in 2050, what knowledge and skills will be required after 20 years, and how to transform school systems into lifelong learning systems.

He also thanked all members of the BusinessEurope for their contributions to the EU's efforts for industry recovery. 'I am certain that, through common dialog with other industry stakeholders, state authorities and civil society, we can make the EU economy resilient and even more globally competitive,' concluded Prime Minister Janez Janša.

Disclaimer

Government of the Republic of Slovenia published this content on 04 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2021 09:24:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:24aGOVERNMENT OF REPUBLIC OF SLOVENIA  : Prime Minister Janez Janša attends the video conference of the BusinessEurope Council of Presidents
PU
05:05aExplainer-What is a global minimum tax and what will it mean?
RE
04:56aMorgan Stanley hires ex BofA banker Rizzo to drive European client push - sources
RE
04:44aRussia's Sechin warns of oil shortage amid drive for green energy
RE
04:43aIndian states begin easing COVID lockdowns as case numbers decline
RE
04:42aMorgan stanley hires ex-bank of america banker luigi rizzo as its new vice chairman of investment banking in emea - sources
RE
04:32aBulgaria to set up its own 'blacklist' after U.S. graft sanctions
RE
04:29aNEXUS GOLD  : Airborne Survey Outlines Prominent Mag Low at the New Pilot Copper-Gold Project
PU
04:25aSouth Africa's rand firms as dollar falls, stocks up marginally
RE
04:25aG7 nations near historic deal on taxing multinationals
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMC's wild week ends with nearly 85% gain in renewed meme stock craze
2EXCLUSIVE: Biden's electric vehicle plan includes battery recycling push
3ANALYSIS: With popcorn and tweets, AMC's Aron rides retail investor wave
4SOLVAY SA : Morgan Stanley hires ex BofA banker Rizzo to drive European client push - sources
5G7 nations near historic deal on taxing multinationals

HOT NEWS