Government of Republic of Uzbekistan : Deputy Prime Minister of Uzbekistan takes part in an EEC Council meeting

01/31/2021 | 08:10am EST
On January 29, a representative of Uzbekistan as a country that received observer status in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) took part in the EEC Council meeting, via videoconference, reports 'Dunyo' IA correspondent.

Uzbekistan was represented by the Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Investments and Foreign Trade Sardor Umurzakov.

In his speech, the head of Uzbekistan delegation outlined the main areas of interaction between Uzbekistan and the EAEU in the status of an observer country.

The agenda of the meeting included a wide range of issues of trade, economic, investment and industrial cooperation. Special attention was paid to the relevance of strengthening industrial cooperation in priority areas such as mechanical engineering, energy, electrical engineering, textile and pharmaceutical industries, and agriculture.

It should be noted that over the past four years, the trade turnover between Uzbekistan and the EAEU countries has grown by 75 percent, and today the EAEU states account for more than 30 percent of Uzbekistan's foreign trade turnover.

Source: Information agency 'Dunyo'

Disclaimer

Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan published this content on 31 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 January 2021 13:09:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
