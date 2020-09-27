Government of Republic of Uzbekistan : Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Chairman of the State Committee for tourism development Aziz Abdukhakimov congratulated representatives of the tourism industry on their professional holiday

Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Chairman of the State Committee for tourism development Aziz Abdukhakimov congratulated representatives of the tourism industry on their professional holiday

September 27 - World Tourism Day. This holiday, which is celebrated in all countries that are members of the UN world tourism organization, is aimed at promoting tourism, highlighting its contribution to the world economy and further developing relations between the peoples of different countries.

2020 was a difficult year for the tourism industry, as well as for other sectors of the economy due to the coronavirus pandemic. Travel restrictions and a sharp drop in demand for services in this sector led to the loss of many jobs.

Nevertheless, in such a difficult time, the head of our state pays special attention to the tourism sector, unprecedented decrees and resolutions have been signed, and all necessary measures have been taken to support the industry.

Presidential Decree No5969 of March 19, 2020 ' On priority measures to mitigate the negative impact on the economy of the coronavirus pandemic and global crisis phenomena ', as well as Decree No. UP-6002' About urgent measures of support of the sphere of tourism for decrease in negative impact of coronavirus pandemic' of May 28, 2020 defines a number of unprecedented measures aimed at supporting the tourism sector. In accordance with the documents, during the pandemic, the necessary conditions were created for the development of the tourism industry, and entrepreneurs working in this area were granted benefits. Expressing our gratitude to the head of our state on behalf of all representatives of the industry for this, we will try to justify the trust placed in us and pass this difficult period with dignity!

I am confident that as a result of our joint efforts, we will restore the tourism sector in our country, provide employment for the population, increase their incomes and develop our economy.

I take this opportunity to sincerely congratulate all those who contribute to the development of tourism in Uzbekistan in today's pandemics. Happy world tourism day! I would like to express my gratitude to all those who have been with us during this difficult period and despite everything have been faithfully serving the transformation of the tourism sector for many years!

I sincerely hope that such dedicated professionals as you will serve the development of the tourism industry for many years to come and will pass on their skills and knowledge to a new generation of specialists.

Let your life be filled with meaningful and interesting trips, unforgettable impressions! Happy professional holiday, dear colleagues!

Aziz Abdukhakimov

Source: The State Committee of the Republic of Uzbekistan on development of tourism