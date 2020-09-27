Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Government of Republic of Uzbekistan : Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Chairman of the State Committee for tourism development Aziz Abdukhakimov congratulated representatives of the tourism industry on their professional holiday

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/27/2020 | 07:45am EDT

Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Chairman of the State Committee for tourism development Aziz Abdukhakimov congratulated representatives of the tourism industry on their professional holiday

September 27 - World Tourism Day. This holiday, which is celebrated in all countries that are members of the UN world tourism organization, is aimed at promoting tourism, highlighting its contribution to the world economy and further developing relations between the peoples of different countries.

2020 was a difficult year for the tourism industry, as well as for other sectors of the economy due to the coronavirus pandemic. Travel restrictions and a sharp drop in demand for services in this sector led to the loss of many jobs.

Nevertheless, in such a difficult time, the head of our state pays special attention to the tourism sector, unprecedented decrees and resolutions have been signed, and all necessary measures have been taken to support the industry.

Presidential Decree No5969 of March 19, 2020 ' On priority measures to mitigate the negative impact on the economy of the coronavirus pandemic and global crisis phenomena ', as well as Decree No. UP-6002' About urgent measures of support of the sphere of tourism for decrease in negative impact of coronavirus pandemic' of May 28, 2020 defines a number of unprecedented measures aimed at supporting the tourism sector. In accordance with the documents, during the pandemic, the necessary conditions were created for the development of the tourism industry, and entrepreneurs working in this area were granted benefits. Expressing our gratitude to the head of our state on behalf of all representatives of the industry for this, we will try to justify the trust placed in us and pass this difficult period with dignity!

I am confident that as a result of our joint efforts, we will restore the tourism sector in our country, provide employment for the population, increase their incomes and develop our economy.

I take this opportunity to sincerely congratulate all those who contribute to the development of tourism in Uzbekistan in today's pandemics. Happy world tourism day! I would like to express my gratitude to all those who have been with us during this difficult period and despite everything have been faithfully serving the transformation of the tourism sector for many years!

I sincerely hope that such dedicated professionals as you will serve the development of the tourism industry for many years to come and will pass on their skills and knowledge to a new generation of specialists.

Let your life be filled with meaningful and interesting trips, unforgettable impressions! Happy professional holiday, dear colleagues!

Aziz Abdukhakimov

Source: The State Committee of the Republic of Uzbekistan on development of tourism

Disclaimer

Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan published this content on 27 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2020 11:44:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:06aWALL STREET WEEK AHEAD : Trump-Biden debate could spark stock volatility
RE
09:04aWALL STREET WEEKAHEAD : Trump-Biden debate could spark stock volatility
RE
08:25aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China's tourism industry recovers steadily amid epidemic control
PU
07:45aGOVERNMENT OF REPUBLIC OF UZBEKISTAN : Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Chairman of the State Committee for tourism development Aziz Abdukhakimov congratulated representatives of the tourism industry on their professional holiday
PU
07:36aQatar Airways got $1.95 billion government lifeline after losses widened
RE
07:30aG20 OF TWENTY FINANCE MINISTERS AND CENTRA : S20 Summit Focuses on Future Health, the Circular Economy, and Digital Development
PU
07:15aEurope Invites a Trade Battle in its Fight Against Shipping Pollution
DJ
07:15aTeachers Find Higher Pay and Growing Options in Covid Pods
DJ
06:52aQatar Airways got $1.95 bln government lifeline after losses widened
RE
06:45aFEDERAL MINISTRY OF INDUSTRY TRADE AND INVESTMENT : TEXT OF MEDIA BRIEFING BY THE HONOURABLE MINISTER OF STATE, FEDERAL MINISTRY OF INDUSTRY, TRADE AND INVESTMENT, AMB. MARIAM YALWAJI KATAGUM ON THE “NATIONAL MSME SURVIVAL FUND AND THE GUARANTEED OFF-TAKE STIMULUS SCHEMES” ON 24TH SEPTEMBER 2020, AT THE HONOURABLE MINISTER OF STATE'S CONFERENCE ROOM, ABUJA
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNAT : U.S. tightens exports to China's chipmaker SMIC, citing risk of milita..
2SIEMENS AG : SIEMENS : to build large CO2-free hydrogen production plant in Bavaria
3PING AN INSURANCE (GROUP) COMPANY OF : China's Ping An Insurance boosts HSBC stake
4APPLE INC. : Judge rejects bid to delay TikTok U.S. app store ban set for Sunday
5Commerzbank poaches Deutsche Bank's Knof as new CEO

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group