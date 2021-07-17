Government of Republic of Uzbekistan : President Shavkat Mirziyoyev receives Azerbaijan's Deputy PM

President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev met with Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev within the framework of Tashkent International Conference.

Issues of further development of Uzbekistan - Azerbaijan mutually beneficial cooperation, strengthening the traditionally close and friendly relations between the two countries were discussed.

Shahin Mustafayev conveyed the sincere greetings and best wishes of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to the President of Uzbekistan.

During the conversation, the main attention was paid to the issues of increasing practical cooperation, primarily on the promotion of projects in trade, industry, agriculture, transport and logistics, as well as the implementation of cultural-humanitarian exchange programs.

An agreement was reached to hold a regular meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission and the Business Council, as well as to organize the First Interregional Forum in preparation for the upcoming summit at the highest level.

Source: UzA